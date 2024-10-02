Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Aphrodisiacs are known for improving sex drive. But do they actually work?

    By Daryl Austin, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    When in a committed relationship, most of us have experienced times of diminished sex drive . Such instances may occur when work or school demands and stress are too high, when we're feeling under the weather, when we don't feel as attractive or desirable as we want to be, or when we simply aren't interested in connecting with another person that way.

    It's common for such factors to put off sex from time to time; but when they occur too frequently, many couples turn to " mood setters " such as candlelight, soft music and lingerie to rekindle a spark of passion.

    Some couples also turn to specific foods that are purported to increase arousal − foods that are known as aphrodisiacs.

    What is an aphrodisiac?

    Aphrodisiacs are substances such as food or supplements that are believed to naturally increase levels of sexual desire, arousal or pleasure, explains Caroline Susie, a registered dietician and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics . They are named after Aphrodite -the Greek goddess of love, desire, and sexuality.

    Aphrodisiacs commonly include "foods, herbs or even scents that are thought to spark romantic feelings or increase libido ," says Lauri Wright, a registered dietitian nutritionist and director of nutrition programs at the University of South Florida College of Public Health. She adds that aphrodisiacs are often considered "a natural way to get in the mood."

    In that context, sometimes people also refer to behaviors as aphrodisiacs. For instance, exercise and physical fitness have been shown to cause some people to want to be more intimate. Some couples also improve their sex lives by swimming frequently.

    Do aphrodisiacs work?

    But speaking only of aphrodisiacs as foods or other consumable substances, there's very little evidence that any of them actually increase libido; "and no food has been scientifically proven to stimulate human sex organs ," says Susie.

    At the same time, there are people with hormonal issues related to thyroid function or menopause who may notice that certain aphrodisiac-like foods "can help them balance things out," Wright explains. Moreover, "if someone is dealing with high stress or anxiety, any foods that improve your mood or promote relaxation may consequently enhance your libido."

    It's also worth noting that while foods don't specifically cause arousal, some foods may help with sexual function, especially in people with certain health conditions. People who have blood circulation problems, for instance, may be helped by eating foods that relax blood vessels and improve blood flow to the genitals. This is one of the properties of erectile dysfunction medications like Viagra.

    Specifically, there's an amino acid in nuts and meat called L-arginine that becomes converted to nitric oxide in the body, which can increase blood flow. Ditto for foods containing omega-3 fatty acids or foods like apples and onions that contain quercetin as it too has anti-inflammatory properties that can improve blood flow.

    Which foods are aphrodisiacs?

    With such factors in mind, these are the foods that are often thought of as being aphrodisiacs. While they haven't been shown to directly increase feelings of sexual arousal, they do have properties that may improve sexual function or promote feelings of relaxation that are associated with lovemaking:

    • Oysters are probably the most well known aphrodisiac because they are rich in zinc, "which is important for hormone production and sexual health," says Wright.
    • Alcohol is another common one - but it's a double-edged sword. While one small study found that drinking red wine may promote romantic feelings, alcohol is also associated with sexual dysfunction.
    • Dark chocolate is another popular aphrodisiac because it's "high in phenylethylamine, which can boost your mood," says Susie. "But there's conflicting research on whether it actually boosts sex drive."
    • Strawberries are thought of as improving sex drive as well because they are high in vitamin C , which can improve blood flow and reduce stress. And the body uses the folic acid in strawberries to create sperm cells.
    • Salmon and avocado may improve sexual function as well because they both contain omega 3 fatty acids, which stimulates hormone synthesis and can reduce anxiety .
    • Saffron is a spice that's similarly known for enhancing one's mood, Susie notes, and has also been shown to improve erectile function in individuals taking antidepressants.
    • Honey is another food that's considered to be an aphrodisiac because it's "high in B vitamins and boron, which help regulate hormone levels and energy," says Wright
    • Pistachios can also be beneficial, Susie says, because they are high in protein, fiber and healthy fats, "which may help in lowering blood pressure and reducing symptoms of erectile dysfunction."
    • Peppers may help as well, Wright says, because the capsaicin in hot peppers "can boost your heart rate and trigger the release of endorphins, which might make you feel more energized and excited."

    Beyond food, some supplements or libido pills are also often advertised as improving sex drive, but such products are not regulated the same way food and drugs are. "Be wary of pills or supplements that make grand promises without scientific backing," Wright cautions, "as some may contain harmful ingredients or interact negatively with medication."

    If you have ongoing concerns about your libido or other related issues, "talk to your doctor," recommends Susie. "There are proven medical solutions that can address and yield more results than, say, consuming 50 oysters a day as Casanova was rumored to have done."

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Aphrodisiacs are known for improving sex drive. But do they actually work?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Rapper Rich Homie Quan's cause of death revealed
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard13 hours ago
    Aerial footage shows Asheville, North Carolina before and after Helene's devastation
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Black bear found dead on Tennessee highway next to pancakes
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    AI behind image of flooded Gatlinburg, Tennessee, street after Helene | Fact check
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    Flyovers and satellite images: North Carolina, Florida before and after Hurricane Helene
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Virginia teacher who was fired over refusing to use student's preferred pronouns awarded $575,000
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Opinion: I worried my friends in NC wouldn't survive Helene. They told me how they did.
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers before holiday season: What to know about roles, pay
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, Body Art
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Harris new homebuyer plan doesn't exclude siblings, children of homeowners | Fact check
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Is Boar's Head deli meat safe to eat? What experts say amid listeria outbreak
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    A $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot remains unclaimed. It's not the first time.
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    A bright comet will be visible in northern skies soon. How to see it.
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    A woman met a group of migrants at a school bus stop. Then the story hit the internet
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    'I am going to die': Video shows North Dakota teen crashing runaway car at 113 mph
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post10 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Video shows 'world's fanciest' McDonald's, complete with grand piano, gutted by Helene
    USA TODAY5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy