Opinion: Helene's destruction left NC election officials scrambling. Trump isn't helping.

But we're five weeks away from the general election. And our attention is much better spent on the professional election administrators who are still very much hard at work, despite the former president's nearly decade-long attempts to vilify them (with zero actual evidence).
Consider Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina Board of Elections, and Paul Cox, the board's general counsel. They told journalists in a conference call Tuesday that they're still trying to reach local election officials and poll workers in some of their state's 100 counties, especially in the mountainous western region , which took the brunt of Helene's hardest hits.
"This storm is like nothing we've seen in our lifetimes in western North Carolina," Brinson Bell said. "The destruction is unprecedented, and this level of uncertainty this close to Election Day is daunting."
And yet, I have to say, she sounded undaunted by the tasks ahead.
North Carolina is scrambling to organize the election
Ten county election offices are closed due to the storm and must be made operational again. Absentee voting is already underway, and North Carolina had more than 256,000 requests for ballots as of Tuesday. The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is Oct. 11.
Brinson Bell was asked if she is worried voters will lose faith in election results as her team was scrambling to do their jobs while cellphone service is spotty, electricity and clean water are at least days away in places, and roads have been washed away. She cited voting that happened in tents in a coastal county after a 2019 hurricane.
"I hope that this helps them have more faith in the results and in what we do," Brinson Bell said. "Elections people are resilient, just like the people that live in the mountains. And we have prepared for delivering voting."
This is what makes Trump's constant stream of lies about elections and attacks on the people who run them so dishonorable. Elections administrators handle all kinds of complexity to deliver accurate results in the best of circumstances. They work even harder in the face of disaster.
Helene's damage could impact voting in Tennessee, South Carolina
Other states hit by Helene are also pushing forward toward Election Day while facing serious challenges.
Doug Kufner, a spokesperson for the Tennessee secretary of state, told me that at least six polling places in the northeastern section of his state were damaged or inaccessible due to road or bridge damage, and that the number may rise with further evaluation.
But, like North Carolina, Tennessee has faith in its plans and procedures to go forward. Early in-person voting starts in two weeks.
"The election community in Tennessee is united; when one hurts, we all hurt," Kufner said. "The heartache, shock and devastation are massive."
TJ Lundeen from the South Carolina Election Commission told me, "There are still many areas of the state without power, with restoration timelines stretching throughout this week and next week."
Mark Ard from the Florida Department of State told me that his agency is still accessing damages "to infrastructure of polling places" and the ability for poll workers to handle their Election Day duties. And the state is working with the U.S. Postal Service "regarding concerns about elections information and vote-by-mail ballots."
Trump caused problems in damaged states with his usual brand of lying
Robert Sinners, spokesperson for Georgia's secretary of state, told me: "We aren’t anticipating any prolonged impacts from the hurricane" on the election.
Georgia did have to deal with the Republican presidential nominee's visit Monday, when his rhetorical crosswinds showed an incapacity for compassion in the face of disaster. Trump, in a post on his social media site Truth Social, said he would also visit North Carolina soon and accused the federal government and the governor of that state, a Democrat, of "going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas."
But in a bored and monotonous reading of a speech in Valdosta, Georgia, Trump claimed to be striving for unity: "We're not talking about politics now. We have to all get together and get this solved."
Trump was pointedly asked by NBC News for evidence to substantiate his allegations about withheld help. The former one-term president could only mutter a meek "take a look" in response.
I asked Brinson Bell and Cox on Tuesday about the potential for disinformation to flood the election process with lies as they work to collect and count the ballots. Brinson Bell said North Carolina is confident in the "uniform processes" it has been using since 2006.
Cox added a word of caution while not calling out any individual sources of election disinformation. "Consider the source," he warned. It's advice every voter in every state should heed.
"Tune out all the noise out there," Cox said. "Because there are a lot of people out there putting out messages that are not official messages, that are not vetted messages, that they're putting it out there because they have a political ax to grind."
