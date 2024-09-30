MLB ditching All-Star Game uniforms, players will wear team jerseys

Baseball purists rejoice.

MLB announced it will have All-Stars go back to wearing their primary home and road uniforms at the All-Star Game, starting with the 2025 edition.

For nearly an entire century, players in the annual All-Star Game wore their primary team uniform, depending on which team was hosting that year's exhibition classic. If a National League team was the host, then the National League players would wear their home uniforms, and vice versa with the American League.

That all changed in 2021 when the game was held in Colorado. MLB decided to make players wear specially designed uniforms for each squad, which drew immense criticism from fans who have gotten used to seeing their team represented in the game. The special uniforms were worn through the 2024 game. Players have been split on the idea of the special uniforms, and the 2024 edition was heavily scrutinized .

Starting with the 2025 All-Star Game at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, players will instead wear a special uniform during the workout day and the Home Run Derby. However, players participating in the Home Run Derby will wear their home uniforms. MLB said it will be working on a special hat for players to wear for the All-Star Game.

The National League lines up before the game during the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

MLB announces more uniform changes

The league also said it will begin the process of altering every team's uniforms, particularly changes to the new Nike vapor premier jersey. The new uniforms, unveiled in 2024, drew heavy criticism and ridicule for their appearance and feel, and the backlash was so severe MLB said it would make changes by the start of the 2025 season .

MLB said it received feedback through a leaguewide survey on how to improve the uniforms, and the main changes incoming will include:

Enlarged letters for player names

Embroidered sleeve patches

Full pant customization

Citing production timelines, MLB said not all uniform changes will be completed in time for the start of the 2025 season, but the road grey uniforms made from the fabric of the 2023 uniforms will be ready to use by spring training. All uniforms using materials from the 2023 season will be ready by the start of the 2026 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB ditching All-Star Game uniforms, players will wear team jerseys