Ford is offering free home charger, installation if you buy or lease an EV through 2024

Ford Motor Co. is offering customers who buy or lease an electric vehicle a free home charger and complimentary installation through the end of the year, a program aimed at eliminating some of the perceived barriers consumers considering driving an EV might have.

The offer starts Tuesday. The Michigan-based automaker also is offering new EV buyers − and those who have previously purchased Ford EVs − 24/7 support, which includes access to a representative via text or phone who can help answer any EV-related questions they have. That service is ongoing.

"Right now we have a lot of customers open to electric but they're sitting on the fence," Martin Delonis, senior manager of strategy for model e ( Ford's EV business ), said on a call with reporters Friday.

New Car Salesman Liam Belill, 28, of Flushing, plugs in the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning into the Autel Ford Blue Oval charge network that Woody Gontina, 49, Royal Oak, purchased at Szott Ford dealership in Holly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

Delonis said that while Ford hears concerns about range, Ford EVs (the Mustang Mach E and the F-150 Lightning) are available with a range of more than 300 miles, much longer than the average daily commute. He describes that as "change anxiety" and said that based on a Boston Consulting Group study commissioned by Ford, "an electric vehicle is well suited for nearly half of U.S. consumers that are shopping for a new vehicle."

That's because the average U.S. household has more than one vehicle, so it's possible to have both an EV and a gasoline-powered vehicle to meet different driving needs, he said. The average U.S. household also has a driveway or garage, meaning the owner can charge at home. Finally, 45% of vehicles on the road are used for trips more than 150 miles on just four days a year or less, Delonis said.

"Shoppers worry about range, charging and battery health," he said. "These aren't concerns of owners. This tells us that there is tremendous perception gap to bridge, and shoppers need help crossing it."

The offering comes as Ford is changing its EV strategy , canceling plans for an all-electric three-row SUV and delaying the launch of a full-size EV pickup. Instead, the automaker said, it would prioritize the introduction of a new, all-electric commercial van in 2026, followed by a more affordable midsize EV pickup and the full-size pickup in 2027.

Customers who buy or lease a Ford EV starting Tuesday and through the end of the year will receive a free level 2 charger and complimentary installation by Qmerit. For those customers who already have a home charger or live in multifamily housing, they will be offered a cash equivalent of $2,000, Ford said.

