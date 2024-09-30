'I hate Las Vegas': Green Day canceled on at least 2 radio stations after trash talk
American rock band Green Day has been canceled on at least two radio stations after trash talking the city of Las Vegas during a recent concert .
“We don’t take (expletive) from people like (expletive) John Fisher,” band leader Billie Joe Armstrong said on stage Thursday while performing in California's Bay Area, “I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst (expletive) in America."
Fisher owns the Oakland Athletics who played their final home game in the Bay Area Thursday against the Texas Rangers . The MBL owner has been criticized for the A's departure from Oakland as the fans wanted the team to remain in Oakland.
“KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It’s not us, Billie…it’s you.,” the Las Vegas radio station posted on Instagram after Armstrong's comment. The post included a photo of the band and the hashtag #vegas4ever.
At least two radio stations pull Green Day's music
Another station, X107.5 in Las Vegas posted on its website, “Sin City heard” Armstrong “loud and clear,” “X107.5 is not having it.”
Midday radio station host Carlota announced last week the station would also no longer play the band's music.
“Maybe he (Billie Joe) should take a look at the city and the people involved in that transaction than talking SMACK about the city of Las Vegas,” Carlota said, according to the station's webstie . “I hate to say it and as much as the Raiders suck but when they were in Oakland, they were worth a billion or two. Now they’re worth six. It was a good business decision and the A’s want some of that and I don’t blame that.”
Last week, in attempt to thank the fans in Oakland, Fisher sent a confusing email trying to explain the situation.
Video shared online shows Armstrong end his performance of "Longview" to join fellow members rushing toward the backstage area. The band resumed its performance about 10 minutes later, offering no explanation to fans.
