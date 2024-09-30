'I hate Las Vegas': Green Day canceled on at least 2 radio stations after trash talk

American rock band Green Day has been canceled on at least two radio stations after trash talking the city of Las Vegas during a recent concert .

“We don’t take (expletive) from people like (expletive) John Fisher,” band leader Billie Joe Armstrong said on stage Thursday while performing in California's Bay Area, “I hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst (expletive) in America."

The comment took place as the punk band performed at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sept. 20 during its The Saviors Tour . The stadium outing also features fellow ‘90s band the Smashing Pumpkins , Rancid and The Linda Lindas .

Fisher owns the Oakland Athletics who played their final home game in the Bay Area Thursday against the Texas Rangers . The MBL owner has been criticized for the A's departure from Oakland as the fans wanted the team to remain in Oakland.

“KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It’s not us, Billie…it’s you.,” the Las Vegas radio station posted on Instagram after Armstrong's comment. The post included a photo of the band and the hashtag #vegas4ever.

Billie Joe Armstrong performs with his band Green Day during the Saviors Tour at Chase Field on Sept. 18, 2024, in Phoenix. Two radio stations have banned their music after the lead singer trashed talked Las Vegas in mid September 2024 at a San Francisco concert. Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The California band, formed in 1986, continues its tour throughout the world through next summer with its next stop in Mexico City set Nov. 15.

At least two radio stations pull Green Day's music

Another station, X107.5 in Las Vegas posted on its website, “Sin City heard” Armstrong “loud and clear,” “X107.5 is not having it.”

Midday radio station host Carlota announced last week the station would also no longer play the band's music.

“Maybe he (Billie Joe) should take a look at the city and the people involved in that transaction than talking SMACK about the city of Las Vegas,” Carlota said, according to the station's webstie . “I hate to say it and as much as the Raiders suck but when they were in Oakland, they were worth a billion or two. Now they’re worth six. It was a good business decision and the A’s want some of that and I don’t blame that.”

Last week, in attempt to thank the fans in Oakland, Fisher sent a confusing email trying to explain the situation.

The team constantly posted poor ticket sales figures and referenced an outdated stadium but when Fisher posted a letter including the words "we tried ," angry fans including Armstrong got vocal.

Green Day incident in Detroit on stage

The scene took place not long after another incident while the band was on stage during its latest tour.

On Sept. 5, Green Day abruptly ended their performance of the song "Longview" in Detroit when an unauthorized drone appeared over Comerica Park. Detroit Police Department officers later detained the person suspected of flying it over the Detroit Tigers' stadium.

Video shared online shows Armstrong end his performance of "Longview" to join fellow members rushing toward the backstage area. The band resumed its performance about 10 minutes later, offering no explanation to fans.

