Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Kamala Harris' betting odds lead over Donald Trump holds heading into VP debate

    By James Powel, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhX5m_0vochYkh00

    Vice President Kamala Harris remains the betting favorite over former President Donald Trump as the two vice-presidential candidates are due to square off this week.

    Variation between betting houses has grown compared to when USA TODAY last surveyed the betting landscape. British bookmaker Bet365 kept its odds where they have been since the aftermath of the debate between Harris and Trump while offshore bookmaker Bovada puts the two in a near tie.

    The question entering this week will be if the vice-presidential debate between nominees Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will push the action , which U.S. bookmakers cannot legally partake in, in a similar manner to the Sept. 10 showdown.

    Bettors at U.K. bookmaker Betfair exchange put Harris in the favorite position approximately halfway through the debate.

    Presidential betting odds timeline

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25L2KB_0vochYkh00

    Presidential betting odds as of 9/30

    Bet 365

    • Kamala Harris : -125
    • Donald Trump : EVEN

    via Covers.com

    Bovada

    • Kamala Harris : -115
    • Donald Trump : -105

    BetOnline

    • Kamala Harris : -125
    • Donald Trump : +105

    Oddschecker

    • Kamala Harris : -104
    • Donald Trump : +108

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris' betting odds lead over Donald Trump holds heading into VP debate

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 179
    Add a Comment
    Frank@
    1d ago
    Bullshit
    GQP Defecation Party
    2d ago
    I was listening to TRUMP at his rally over the weekend and it turns out he doesn’t know what a phone Ap is and thinks TIVO is the greatest invention of all time….LOOK IT UP…..…..FUK OLD DEMENTIA DON 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸👏🇺🇸
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
    Mediaite3 days ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
    The Independent8 days ago
    What is gabapentin? Here's why it's so controversial.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Historian who predicted 9 of the last 10 elections says 2024 pick set off 'avalanche'
    USA TODAY11 days ago
    Video of Harris slurring words in Helene warning is edited | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    CNN data reporter warns Kamala Harris on track for 'worst' Democratic performance among union voters
    Fox News2 days ago
    Ohio dad begs Donald Trump, JD Vance and other Republicans to stop politicizing his son’s death
    cleveland.com21 days ago
    The Bible makes clear who will win today's battles, says Jonathan Cahn, bestselling author
    Fox News3 days ago
    Kamala Harris Busts Out Laughing As MSNBC Host Asks About Trump McDonald’s Rants
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Who won the debate? Inside the VP face off between JD Vance and Tim Walz
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Kamala Harris likely to win election, despite Trump being better on inflation, economy: CNBC CFO survey
    CNBC6 days ago
    An 'October surprise' could still spell trouble for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton warns
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Biden has ‘privately complained’ about how quickly Democrats have moved on from him: report
    Fox News1 day ago
    Conservative Pundit Says ‘No Doubt’ Trump Will Win If He Does This 1 Thing
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Hot mics and no seats: Here are the rules for the VP debate
    USA TODAY5 days ago
    Donald Trump Lambasted After 'Admitting' His 'Manic Episodes', Reigniting 'Dementia' Rumors: 'Im Thinking All The Time'
    Business Times7 days ago
    What time is the 'Ring of Fire' eclipse? How to watch Wednesday's annular eclipse
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Republicans are starting to raise alarms about Trump’s ground game
    POLITICO2 days ago
    Biden, Harris tour Helene damage in storm-ravaged South at critical 2024 campaign moment
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Opinion: Abbott says Harris 'failed miserably' on border crisis. He's fixing it instead.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Donald Trump's GoFundMe for victims of Hurricane Helene raises more than $2 million
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Who has better odds to win the election, Harris or Trump? The VP debate nudged them.
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Harris leads Trump in the polls – here’s what they really tell us about her chances
    The Conversation UK5 days ago
    ‘Morning Joe’ Asks Trump: How Did Harris ‘Destroy’ You in Debate if She’s ‘Stupid?’
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Hear Trump’s response after Harris said he’s a threat to democracy
    CNN14 days ago
    Dark Trump: Former president calls Harris “mentally disabled”
    Axios3 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy