Vice President Kamala Harris remains the betting favorite over former President Donald Trump as the two vice-presidential candidates are due to square off this week.

Variation between betting houses has grown compared to when USA TODAY last surveyed the betting landscape. British bookmaker Bet365 kept its odds where they have been since the aftermath of the debate between Harris and Trump while offshore bookmaker Bovada puts the two in a near tie.

The question entering this week will be if the vice-presidential debate between nominees Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will push the action , which U.S. bookmakers cannot legally partake in, in a similar manner to the Sept. 10 showdown.

Bettors at U.K. bookmaker Betfair exchange put Harris in the favorite position approximately halfway through the debate.

Presidential betting odds timeline

Presidential betting odds as of 9/30

Bet 365

Kamala Harris : -125

: -125 Donald Trump : EVEN

via Covers.com

Bovada

Kamala Harris : -115

: -115 Donald Trump : -105

BetOnline

Kamala Harris : -125

: -125 Donald Trump : +105

Oddschecker

Kamala Harris : -104

: -104 Donald Trump : +108

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris' betting odds lead over Donald Trump holds heading into VP debate