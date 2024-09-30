Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Vet visit price shock: If you feel like you're paying more for pet care, you're not alone

    By George Petras, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isQsr_0vocObPf00
    Over the last ten years, veterinary care costs have skyrocketed. Illustration by Janet Loehrke/USA TODAY

    Americans are paying more – a lot more – to keep their pets healthy these days, sometimes to the point of incurring heavy financial debt.

    Increases in pet care have induced sticker shock for some owners and forced some to make difficult financial decisions , USA TODAY reported in April.

    While those costs encompass pet food and supplies, they also include veterinary care, which increased 7.6% from August 2023 to August 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    By comparison, the cost of all items and services used by Americans over the same period increased 2.5%.

    One reason is the trend of companies buying up vet clinics and charging higher prices , Forbes reports. Some veterinarians don't like that , either.

    How much do Americans spend on their pets?

    How much do Americans spend on vet care?

    Pet owners will spend an estimated $39 billion in 2024, about 26% of all pet expenditures, the American Pet Products Association says.

    What do dog owners say about pet costs?

    Why are veterinary costs rising?

    There are a variety of reasons, according to different sources.

    Equipment: Vet clinics have diagnostic machines for faster analysis, says VCA animal hospitals. That equipment, especially for radiology, is expensive to purchase and maintain.

    Education: Veterinary schools can cost between $160,000 and $400,000 , reports money.com, which notes that "vets often enter practice under the heavy weight of student loan debt."

    Start-up costs: The price for setting up a veterinary practice averages $1 million , states the Independent Veterinary Practitioners Association.

    ◾ Private equity: Corporations and private equity funds have been buying up independent vet clinics and chains and charging more, according to The Atlantic.

    Rising costs of medicine, vaccines and other supplies contribute to price increases.

    What do veterinarians say?

    A company will purchase a vet clinic because it offers "a safe, lucrative investment for corporations looking to diversify and make a profit ," says the American Veterinary Medical Association in a report published in August 2023.

    Despite more benefits offered by corporate practice, 55% of survey respondents said they'd rather work for a private practice, compared to 12% who preferred a corporate clinic, the AVMA survey said.

    Source: USA TODAY Network reporting and research; Reuters; Bureau of Labor Statistics; American Pet Products Association; American Veterinary Medical Association

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vet visit price shock: If you feel like you're paying more for pet care, you're not alone

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What is gabapentin? Here's why it's so controversial.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    What time is the 'Ring of Fire' eclipse? How to watch Wednesday's annular eclipse
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    National Taco Day deals 2024: $1 tacos at Taco Bell, freebies at Taco John's, more
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Over 340 Big Lots stores set to close: See full list of closures after dozens of locations added
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Cancer spread to Jimmy Carter's brain 9 years ago. Here's how he's lived so long.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    180+ people sick with gastrointestinal illness on Royal Caribbean cruise ship
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Treat your pooch to a Serta dog bed for 63% off at Wayfair
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    How to avoid scorching a pan? Video tutorial
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Video of Harris slurring words in Helene warning is edited | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'I'm sorry': Garcia Glenn White becomes 6th man executed in US in 11 days
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    At debate, Walz says his teenage son witnessed a shooting: 'Those things don't leave you'
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Apple cider warning: Health officials urge consumers to be careful with fall treat
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    California health officials warn residents about 'unprecedented' spread of dengue fever
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Montana rancher gets 6 months in prison for creating hybrid sheep for captive hunting
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    'Nation has your back,' Biden says to Hurricane Helene victims. Death toll at 181.
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Target's 2024 top toy list with LEGO, Barbie exclusives; many toys under $20
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Drone video captures Helene's devastation in Asheville, North Carolina
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Texas set to execute Garcia Glenn White, who confessed to 5 murders. What to know.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy