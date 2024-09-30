NFL games today: Titans-Dolphins, Seahawks-Lions on Monday Night Football doubleheader

The NFL will showcase two Monday Night Football games for the second straight week tonight.

The Detroit Lions , led by charismatic coach Dan Campbell, will host the Seattle Seahawks, off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Mike Macdonald , in a nationally televised game between NFC playoff hopefuls that could light up the scoreboard.

The action will begin with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Tennessee Titans in a matchup between struggling teams trying to find their groove in the AFC.

Enjoy this week if you’re a fan of the MNF doubleheaders: You’ll have to wait until Week 7 and Week 15 for the next pair of Monday night games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two Monday Night Football games in Week 4 and how to watch them:

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff. Joe Rondone/The Republic, Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET How to watch: ESPN/Fubo

ESPN/Fubo Betting odds: MIA (-1.5); O/U 37

The Dolphins have tabbed quarterback Tyler Huntley to be their starter for Monday’s game, two weeks after joining the team following Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 2 concussion.

Miami hopes Huntley, a Pro Bowl replacement in 2023, can help the offense improve from its poor performance last week at Seattle, where the Dolphins were 1-12 on third down and gained just 205 yards.

The Titans rallied with two touchdown drives in the final 2:40 to beat the Dolphins 28-27 on Monday Night Football on Dec. 11 in Week 14 last year.

It was a Dolphins’ loss that soured playoff position and a Titans win that set the stage for Will Levis’ second season at quarterback.

But Levis has struggled with five interceptions and two fumbles during Tennessee’s 0-3 start under Brian Callahan.

Seattle Seahawks (3-0) at Detroit Lions (2-1)

Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. How to watch: ABC/ Fubo / ESPN+

ABC/ Fubo / ESPN+ Betting odds: DET (-3.5); O/U 46.5

The Lions rebounded from a disappointing Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers to beat the Cardinals in Week 3, but this Week 4 matchup won’t be easy.

They’ll face a Seahawks team they’ve lost to in each of the last three years, in games where both teams combined for at least 60 points.

Detroit’s Jared Goff and Seattle’s Geno Smith could become the third pair of opposing quarterbacks to each pass for at least 300 yards in three consecutive meetings in NFL history, joining Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick (2011-12), and Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers (2011-14).

Seattle won 51-29 in 2021, 48-45 in 2022 and 37-31 in overtime last season under former coach Pete Carroll. The Seahawks’ new coach Mike Macdonald is pursing a 4-0 start to his career.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL games today: Titans-Dolphins, Seahawks-Lions on Monday Night Football doubleheader