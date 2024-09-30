Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    NFL games today: Titans-Dolphins, Seahawks-Lions on Monday Night Football doubleheader

    By Safid Deen, USA TODAY,

    3 days ago

    The NFL will showcase two Monday Night Football games for the second straight week tonight.

    The Detroit Lions , led by charismatic coach Dan Campbell, will host the Seattle Seahawks, off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Mike Macdonald , in a nationally televised game between NFC playoff hopefuls that could light up the scoreboard.

    The action will begin with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Tennessee Titans in a matchup between struggling teams trying to find their groove in the AFC.

    Enjoy this week if you’re a fan of the MNF doubleheaders: You’ll have to wait until Week 7 and Week 15 for the next pair of Monday night games.

    Here’s everything you need to know about the two Monday Night Football games in Week 4 and how to watch them:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzqhS_0vocJmEH00
    Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff. Joe Rondone/The Republic, Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    Tennessee Titans (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)

    • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
    • How to watch: ESPN/Fubo
    • Betting odds: MIA (-1.5); O/U 37

    The Dolphins have tabbed quarterback Tyler Huntley to be their starter for Monday’s game, two weeks after joining the team following Tua Tagovailoa’s Week 2 concussion.

    Miami hopes Huntley, a Pro Bowl replacement in 2023, can help the offense improve from its poor performance last week at Seattle, where the Dolphins were 1-12 on third down and gained just 205 yards.

    The Titans rallied with two touchdown drives in the final 2:40 to beat the Dolphins 28-27 on Monday Night Football on Dec. 11 in Week 14 last year.

    It was a Dolphins’ loss that soured playoff position and a Titans win that set the stage for Will Levis’ second season at quarterback.

    But Levis has struggled with five interceptions and two fumbles during Tennessee’s 0-3 start under Brian Callahan.

    Seattle Seahawks (3-0) at Detroit Lions (2-1)

    • Time: 8:15 p.m.
    • How to watch: ABC/ Fubo / ESPN+
    • Betting odds: DET (-3.5); O/U 46.5

    The Lions rebounded from a disappointing Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers to beat the Cardinals in Week 3, but this Week 4 matchup won’t be easy.

    They’ll face a Seahawks team they’ve lost to in each of the last three years, in games where both teams combined for at least 60 points.

    Detroit’s Jared Goff and Seattle’s Geno Smith could become the third pair of opposing quarterbacks to each pass for at least 300 yards in three consecutive meetings in NFL history, joining Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick (2011-12), and Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers (2011-14).

    Seattle won 51-29 in 2021, 48-45 in 2022 and 37-31 in overtime last season under former coach Pete Carroll. The Seahawks’ new coach Mike Macdonald is pursing a 4-0 start to his career.

    The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast . Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL games today: Titans-Dolphins, Seahawks-Lions on Monday Night Football doubleheader

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Week 5 game picks: Expert predictions for every game
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    2025 NFL mock draft: Travis Hunter rises all the way to top of first round
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Rapper Rich Homie Quan's cause of death revealed
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    October hurricane forecast: Brace for the 'return of big hurricanes'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    'I'm sorry': Garcia Glenn White becomes 6th man executed in US in 11 days
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Bankruptcy judge issues new ruling in case of Colorado football player Shilo Sanders
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'It's time for him to pay': Families of Texas serial killer's victims welcome execution
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Shell Shock festival criticized for Kyle Rittenhouse appearance: 'We do not discriminate'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Heartbreak across 6 states: Here are some who lost lives in Hurricane Helene
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Pete Rose takes photo with Reds legends, signs autographs day before his death
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, College Food
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 6? Location, what to know for ESPN show
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Opinion: If you think Auburn won't fire Hugh Freeze in Year 2, you haven't been paying attention
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    2024 WNBA playoffs bracket: Semifinals matchups, schedule and results
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Baseball-mad brothers become TV stars
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Opinion: How do people become homeless in Denver?
    David Heitz23 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen13 days ago
    John Amos remembered by Al Roker, 'West Wing' co-stars: 'This one hits different'
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile20 hours ago
    University of Wyoming competed against transgender athlete in 2022 without controversy, records show
    WyoFile10 hours ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy