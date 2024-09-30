Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    ACC power rankings: Miami hangs on to top spot, Duke and SMU make moves up after Week 5

    By Craig Meyer, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEQLV_0vocIeH600
    SMU running back Brashard Smith (1) celebrates after catching a pass against Florida State. Jerome Miron, Imagn Images

    It was an eventful week in the ACC , even as some of its better teams were getting some much-needed rest during bye weeks.

    The league’s highest-ranked team survived an upset bid in the most dramatic fashion possible, with what would have been the game-winning 30-yard touchdown reception as time expired getting overturned after a lengthy video review . One of the conference’s newcomers thumped the preseason favorite , with a former U.S. president and a Pro Football Hall of Famer among those in attendance to soak up the triumph.

    REQUIRED READING: Texas edges Alabama as new No. 1 in US LBM Coaches Poll after Crimson Tide's defeat of Georgia

    Here’s how the ACC’s 17 teams stack up after Week 5 of the 2024 college football season:

    ACC football power rankings

    1. Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC)

    • Last week : 1
    • This week : at Cal

    After winning each of their first four games by at least 24 points, the Hurricanes had to sweat a bit before earning their fifth victory of the season — and not just because of the oppressive south Florida heat. Miami trailed Virginia Tech by 10 points with nine minutes remaining, but got two late touchdown passes from Cam Ward, along with a hotly debated reversal of what would have been a game-winning touchdown for the Hokies , to remain undefeated.

    2. Clemson (3-1, 2-0)

    • Last week : 2
    • This week : at Florida State

    The Tigers continue to impress, having won their past three games by an average of 32 points. In the most recent of those victories, Clemson overcame a porous run defense and a subpar evening from quarterback Cade Klubnik — who threw for four touchdowns, but completed only 15 of his 31 passes — to beat Stanford 40-14.

    3. Pitt (4-0)

    • Last week : 5
    • This week : at North Carolina

    The Panthers were idle over the weekend after an unblemished run through nonconference play. Their ACC slate begins with a game at North Carolina, where they’re 0-4 against the Tar Heels since joining the league in 2013.

    4. Boston College (4-1, 1-0)

    • Last week : 4
    • This week : at Virginia

    The Eagles needed two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to eke by Western Kentucky at home, 21-20. Without injured starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos, the Boston College offense struggled against a porous Hilltoppers defense, finishing with just 285 total yards and 4.4 yards per play.

    5. Louisville (3-1, 1-0)

    • Last week : 3
    • This week : vs. SMU

    The Cardinals’ unbeaten season came to an end after a fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short in a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame, a game in which they outgained the Irish by a 437-283 margin. Three turnovers and poor clock management undid Jeff Brohm’s team, which has another big game on deck against surging SMU.

    REQUIRED READING: College Football Misery Index: Ole Miss falls flat despite spending big

    6. SMU (4-1, 1-0)

    • Last week : 9
    • This week : at No. 22 Louisville

    The Mustangs’ ACC debut went as well as it could have, with Eric Dickerson and George W. Bush on hand to see them wallop Florida State 42-16. Since an 18-15 loss to what is now a ranked BYU team, SMU’s offense has excelled under starting quarterback Kevin Jennings, with 108 combined points in wins against TCU and Florida State the past two weeks.

    7. Duke (5-0, 1-0)

    • Last week : 8
    • This week : at Georgia Tech

    The Blue Devils remained undefeated with their most thrilling and resounding victory yet, coming back from a 20-0 deficit in the final 21 minutes to defeat rival North Carolina 21-20. Manny Diaz’s defense came up big when it needed to, holding the Tar Heels to 85 yards across their final five drives, only one of which got past midfield. A game next week at Georgia Tech could be revealing for Duke — and, with a win, already get it to bowl eligibility.

    8. Syracuse (3-1, 1-1)

    • Last week : 6
    • This week : at No. 23 UNLV

    The Orange bounced back from a heartbreaking loss the previous week against Stanford by pulling away from FCS Holy Cross 42-14, a game it led by only a touchdown with one minute remaining in the second quarter. The drop in the rankings has less to do with coach Fran Brown’s team than it does with big wins from those just behind it.

    9. Georgia Tech (3-2, 1-2)

    • Last week : 7
    • This week : vs. Duke

    Brent Key, Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets were idle this past week, a break for a team that began its season a week before much of the rest of the sport. Like Syracuse, Georgia Tech’s modest drop is a product of Duke and SMU’s wins, not the missteps of a team that wasn’t even playing.

    10. Cal (3-1, 0-1)

    • Last week : 11
    • This week : vs. No. 8 Miami

    The Golden Bears were off last week, but they didn’t need a game to get a bit of good news — they’ll be the host site of ESPN’s “College GameDay” next Saturday ahead of their game against Miami, the first time the popular pregame show has ever made its way to Berkeley.

    REQUIRED READING: Alabama-Georgia classic headlines college football's winners and losers from Week 5

    11. Virginia (3-1, 1-0)

    • Last week : 12
    • This week : vs. Boston College

    The Cavaliers’ 3-1 start is their best since 2019, a season in which they made the ACC championship game and the Orange Bowl. That kind of history is unlikely to repeat itself, but it was an encouraging September for third-year coach Tony Elliott.

    12. Stanford (2-2, 1-1)

    • Last week: 10
    • This week : vs. Virginia Tech

    The Cardinal wasn’t able to pull off road upsets in back-to-back weeks, falling to Clemson 40-14. Though quarterback Ashton Daniels was picked off three times, Stanford largely had its way on the ground, with Daniels and Micah Ford combining for 209 yards and eight yards per carry.

    13. NC State (3-2, 0-1)

    • Last week : 14
    • This week : vs. Wake Forest

    The Wolfpack rebounded from a lopsided loss at Clemson to pick up a 24-17 home win against coach Dave Doeren’s former team, Northern Illinois, which is no small feat (just ask Notre Dame). NC State’s offense, though, continued to languish, finishing with just 176 total yards and 3.8 yards per play.

    14. Virginia Tech (2-3, 0-1)

    • Last week : 15
    • This week : at Stanford

    The Hokies very nearly scored a monumental upset of Miami that would have shaken up the ACC title race, but Kyron Drones’ 30-yard pass to Da'Quan Felton as time expired was determined to be incomplete after initially being ruled a touchdown catch. Bhayshul Tuten was exceptional for Virginia Tech in the loss, rushing for 141 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. The Hokies’ latest setback only added to a maddening start to the 2024 season, one in which their three losses have come by a combined 14 points.

    15. North Carolina (3-2, 0-1)

    • Last week : 13
    • This week: vs. Pitt

    Despite maintaining a winning record, the Tar Heels’ season is inching toward disaster. One week after allowing 70 points to James Madison in a 20-point loss, coach Mack Brown’s team gave up three late touchdowns to rival Duke on its way to squandering a 20-point third-quarter lead in a 21-20 loss. The loss carried some extra sting for Brown, who fired Duke coach Manny Diaz as his defensive coordinator two games into Texas’ 2013 season.

    16. Florida State (1-4, 1-3)

    • Last week : 16
    • This week : at No. 14 Clemson

    The Seminoles ’ 14-9 win against Cal in Week 4 appears to have been more of a temporary reprieve than a true turning point. Florida State was outscored 28-7 in the second half of a 26-point loss at SMU and was outgained for the game by nearly 200 total yards. If the Seminoles don’t pick things up next week against Clemson, it could get ugly.

    17. Wake Forest (1-3, 0-1)

    • Last week : 17
    • This week : at NC State

    What had already been a tough season for the Demon Deacons got even more difficult last Saturday with a home loss against Louisiana. Two of Wake Forest’s three losses this year have come by a combined four points, but it’s still allowing 37.3 points per game against FBS opponents.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ACC power rankings: Miami hangs on to top spot, Duke and SMU make moves up after Week 5

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Michigan State vs. Oregon: Predictions, odds and how to watch Saturday
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    First and 10: Inevitable marriage between Lane Kiffin and Florida now has momentum
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 6? Location, what to know for ESPN show
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    How a long-haul trucker from Texas became a hero amid floods in Tennessee
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Tennessee factory employees clung to semitruck before Helene floodwaters swept them away
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' arrested after Baton Rouge therapist found dead in tarp along road
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    October hurricane forecast: Brace for the 'return of big hurricanes'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Over 340 Big Lots stores set to close: See full list of closures after dozens of locations added
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'Nation has your back,' Biden says to Hurricane Helene victims. Death toll at 181.
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    7 dead, 1 injured in fiery North Carolina highway crash
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Streets of mud: Helene dashes small town's hopes in North Carolina
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'I'm sorry': Garcia Glenn White becomes 6th man executed in US in 11 days
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    'It's time for him to pay': Families of Texas serial killer's victims welcome execution
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Teacher still missing after Helene floods pushed entire home into North Carolina river
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Texas set to execute Garcia Glenn White, who confessed to 5 murders. What to know.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Messi scores twice vs. Columbus Crew as Inter Miami wins MLS Supporters' Shield
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Drone video captures Helene's devastation in Asheville, North Carolina
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Star Texas football player turned serial killer fights execution for murdering teenage twins
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    USOPC leader Sarah Hirshland on Jordan Chiles appeal: 'She earned that medal'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Shell Shock festival criticized for Kyle Rittenhouse appearance: 'We do not discriminate'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Storm tracker: Hurricane Kirk could become 'large and formidable,' NHC says
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy