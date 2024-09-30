Is there a 'ManningCast' tonight? When Peyton, Eli Manning's ESPN broadcast returns

Since the 2021 NFL season, ESPN has held an alternate broadcast during " Monday Night Football " called "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," more commonly referred to as the " ManningCast . Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his Super Bowl-winning brother Eli commentate on games while hosting guests.

In 2024, the ManningCast welcomed longtime NFL coach Bill Belichick, actors Adam Sandler and Miles Teller, former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones .

Here's what to know about the ManningCast for Week 4 .

Is there a ManningCast tonight?

No. For the second week in a row, the ManningCast is off for both "Monday Night Football" games in Week 4.

The ManningCast will return in Week 5 for the "Monday Night Football" game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs on ESPN2.

2024 ManningCast remaining schedule

Week 5 : New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs Week 6: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Week 7: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals Week 8: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs Week 11: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys Week 12: Ravens at Chargers

Ravens at Chargers Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals at Cowboys Wild Card Weekend: Game TBD

Guests for each show are announced the Monday before the show airs.

How to watch the ManningCast

The ManningCast will be broadcast on ESPN for Week 6 and ESPN2 for Weeks 7-14 , as well as Wild Card Weekend. It will also be streaming on ESPN+ .

