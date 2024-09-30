Open in App
    Is there a 'ManningCast' tonight? When Peyton, Eli Manning's ESPN broadcast returns

    By Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EwnPN_0voc8tnu00

    Since the 2021 NFL season, ESPN has held an alternate broadcast during " Monday Night Football " called "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli," more commonly referred to as the " ManningCast . Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his Super Bowl-winning brother Eli commentate on games while hosting guests.

    In 2024, the ManningCast welcomed longtime NFL coach Bill Belichick, actors Adam Sandler and Miles Teller, former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones .

    Here's what to know about the ManningCast for Week 4 .

    Is there a ManningCast tonight?

    No. For the second week in a row, the ManningCast is off for both "Monday Night Football" games in Week 4.

    The ManningCast will return in Week 5 for the "Monday Night Football" game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs on ESPN2.

    NFL power rankings Week 4: Which 3-0 teams fall short of top five?

    2024 ManningCast remaining schedule

    • Week 5 : New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
    • Week 6: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
    • Week 7: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
    • Week 8: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
    • Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
    • Week 11: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
    • Week 12: Ravens at Chargers
    • Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Cowboys
    • Wild Card Weekend: Game TBD

    Guests for each show are announced the Monday before the show airs.

    How to watch the ManningCast

    The ManningCast will be broadcast on ESPN for Week 6 and ESPN2 for Weeks 7-14 , as well as Wild Card Weekend. It will also be streaming on ESPN+ .

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is there a 'ManningCast' tonight? When Peyton, Eli Manning's ESPN broadcast returns

