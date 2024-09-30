Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Fantasy football Week 5 drops: 5 players you need to consider cutting

    By Jacob Camenker, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGCxC_0voc8hSQ00

    The first month of the fantasy football season is coming to an end in Week 4 , and fantasy managers now know exactly what type of teams they have.

    They also know who have separated themselves on the biggest disappointments on their teams. And while it may have been too early to cut them in the first few weeks, teams desperate for change or to add impact players at certain positions will be looking to move on from these non-producers.

    It's not always easy to move on from big-name players in favor of a lesser-known commodity, but sometimes, that's all it takes to turn around a season. Here are five of the easiest cut candidates as we look ahead to the Week 5 waiver wire.

    DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Waiver wire players to drop: Week 5

    Aaron Rodgers , QB, New York Jets

    Rodgers inspired hope among quarterback-needy fantasy owners after his 281-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots in Week 3. He played in far less-favorable conditions in Week 4, and he couldn't do much on a rainy day at MetLife Stadium.

    Rodgers had 225 passing yards in Week 4, but he didn't record a touchdown. Through four weeks, he has recorded just five scores, and it doesn't seem like the Jets are going to post big-time offensive performances against quality defenses. With games upcoming against the Minnesota Vikings , Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers , now is a time to fade Rodgers and ride a better streaming option.

    Carson Steele , RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    Steele looked like Kansas City's backfield leader after he handled a bulk of the team's rushing workload in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons . However, Steele fumbled against the Los Angeles Chargers after also putting the ball on the ground in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals . That led Andy Reid to reduce the undrafted rookie's role, and he finished the day with just six yards on two carries.

    Steele could regain a role in the Chiefs' running back rotation, but he may remain behind veterans Kareem Hunt (16 touches, 85 yards) and Samaje Perine (five touches, 14 yards, one TD) short-term as his ball-security issues continue. The team's normal backup to Isiah Pacheco , Clyde Edwards-Helaire , also might return from the NFI list in Week 5, so Steele is suddenly facing a lot of uncertainty about his role in the Kansas City offense.

    RASHEE RICE INJURY: Chiefs WR feared to have torn ACL, per reports

    Cam Akers , RB, Houston Texans

    Akers served as the Texans' top running back in Weeks 3 and 4 while both Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce were out of action. Mixon returned to practice on Friday before Week 4 and was questionable before being ruled out, so he figures to be back in Houston's lineup soon, perhaps even in Week 5.

    Even if Mixon isn't back, Akers only recorded modest production with the veteran out. Akers logged 22 carries for 74 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and had just one catch for 8 yards, though it did go for a touchdown. He largely ceded passing-down work to Dare Ogunbowale and didn't take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

    Akers is nothing more than a middling handcuff at this point, so it's best to allow another fantasy owner use a roster spot on him.

    Rome Odunze , WR, Chicago Bears

    Odunze was a first-round pick by the Bears and certainly has a bright future, but it doesn't appear like he is going to be a big part of Chicago's offense early in the season as long as Keenan Allen is healthy.

    In two games with Allen, Odunze has been targeted seven times and has just two catches for 21 yards in those contests. Without Allen, Odunze has eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.

    Odunze may overtake the veteran Allen for Chicago's No. 2 receiver role eventually, but Caleb Williams seems to be focusing more on targeting Allen and D.J. Moore as Odunze adjusts to the NFL. That may change in the second half of the season, but if you can't wait that long before making a move, feel free to part with Odunze.

    Kyle Pitts , TE, Atlanta Falcons

    Pitts was a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL draft and logged 1,026 yards as a rookie, but those memories are now distant. In 2024, Pitts has just eight catches for 105 yards and one touchdown through four games and has been targeted just 15 times by Kirk Cousins .

    Pitts did not log a catch against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, marking the first time in his career that had happened. His coach Raheem Morris didn't seem too worried about Pitts' lack of involvement , as Atlanta still won, so it doesn't look like there will be a concerted effort to get the 23-year-old tight end the ball.

    Tight end is always a thin position in fantasy football, but if you want consistency over potential, feel free to part with Pitts.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football Week 5 drops: 5 players you need to consider cutting

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Perfect' Dolphins Cheerleader Goes Viral Before Monday Night Football
    The Spun2 days ago
    Tom Brady left speechless on Fox NFL Sunday after Terry Bradshaw admits he ‘stole identity’ of legendary NFL quarterback
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Fantasy football buy low, sell high: 10 trade targets for Week 5
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Fantasy Football Week 5: Must-Grab Waiver Wire Players
    bvmsports.com2 days ago
    Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tutu Atwell, Justin Fields, Demarcus Robinson (Week 5)
    fantasypros.com2 days ago
    Browns Cut Ties With RB Ahead of Nick Chubb’s Return
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Report: Pete Rose Was Found Dead Inside Of His Home
    The Spun1 day ago
    How a long-haul trucker from Texas became a hero amid floods in Tennessee
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Rapper Rich Homie Quan's cause of death revealed
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Waiver Wire Adds for Week 5
    pitcherlist.com2 days ago
    Reporter blasts Tyreek Hill for postgame antics
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Fantasy Football Defenses to Stream Week 5
    The Game Haus2 days ago
    49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Has Achilles Tendonitis in Both Legs
    San Francisco 49ers On SI2 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Reaching A Boiling Point’
    thecoldwire.com2 days ago
    Week 5 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em
    fantasydata.com1 day ago
    Blake Lively Criticized For Perky Display In Tight Top
    Arkansas Diaries2 days ago
    Chiefs Starter Suddenly a Cut Candidate After Miserable Week 4
    FanSided2 days ago
    October hurricane forecast: Brace for the 'return of big hurricanes'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    'I'm sorry': Garcia Glenn White becomes 6th man executed in US in 11 days
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Browns Star Nick Chubb Breaks Silence Amid Talk of Return
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' arrested after Baton Rouge therapist found dead in tarp along road
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Pete Rose takes photo with Reds legends, signs autographs day before his death
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    'It's time for him to pay': Families of Texas serial killer's victims welcome execution
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports sue NASCAR
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Rory McIlroy ‘ready to play’ as he focuses on major bid amid divorce proceedings
    Golf3652 days ago
    Star Texas football player turned serial killer fights execution for murdering teenage twins
    USA TODAY2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy