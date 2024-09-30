Fantasy football Week 5 drops: 5 players you need to consider cutting

The first month of the fantasy football season is coming to an end in Week 4 , and fantasy managers now know exactly what type of teams they have.

They also know who have separated themselves on the biggest disappointments on their teams. And while it may have been too early to cut them in the first few weeks, teams desperate for change or to add impact players at certain positions will be looking to move on from these non-producers.

It's not always easy to move on from big-name players in favor of a lesser-known commodity, but sometimes, that's all it takes to turn around a season. Here are five of the easiest cut candidates as we look ahead to the Week 5 waiver wire.

Waiver wire players to drop: Week 5

Aaron Rodgers , QB, New York Jets

Rodgers inspired hope among quarterback-needy fantasy owners after his 281-yard, two-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots in Week 3. He played in far less-favorable conditions in Week 4, and he couldn't do much on a rainy day at MetLife Stadium.

Rodgers had 225 passing yards in Week 4, but he didn't record a touchdown. Through four weeks, he has recorded just five scores, and it doesn't seem like the Jets are going to post big-time offensive performances against quality defenses. With games upcoming against the Minnesota Vikings , Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers , now is a time to fade Rodgers and ride a better streaming option.

Carson Steele , RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Steele looked like Kansas City's backfield leader after he handled a bulk of the team's rushing workload in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons . However, Steele fumbled against the Los Angeles Chargers after also putting the ball on the ground in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals . That led Andy Reid to reduce the undrafted rookie's role, and he finished the day with just six yards on two carries.

Steele could regain a role in the Chiefs' running back rotation, but he may remain behind veterans Kareem Hunt (16 touches, 85 yards) and Samaje Perine (five touches, 14 yards, one TD) short-term as his ball-security issues continue. The team's normal backup to Isiah Pacheco , Clyde Edwards-Helaire , also might return from the NFI list in Week 5, so Steele is suddenly facing a lot of uncertainty about his role in the Kansas City offense.

Cam Akers , RB, Houston Texans

Akers served as the Texans' top running back in Weeks 3 and 4 while both Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce were out of action. Mixon returned to practice on Friday before Week 4 and was questionable before being ruled out, so he figures to be back in Houston's lineup soon, perhaps even in Week 5.

Even if Mixon isn't back, Akers only recorded modest production with the veteran out. Akers logged 22 carries for 74 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and had just one catch for 8 yards, though it did go for a touchdown. He largely ceded passing-down work to Dare Ogunbowale and didn't take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

Akers is nothing more than a middling handcuff at this point, so it's best to allow another fantasy owner use a roster spot on him.

Rome Odunze , WR, Chicago Bears

Odunze was a first-round pick by the Bears and certainly has a bright future, but it doesn't appear like he is going to be a big part of Chicago's offense early in the season as long as Keenan Allen is healthy.

In two games with Allen, Odunze has been targeted seven times and has just two catches for 21 yards in those contests. Without Allen, Odunze has eight catches for 145 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.

Odunze may overtake the veteran Allen for Chicago's No. 2 receiver role eventually, but Caleb Williams seems to be focusing more on targeting Allen and D.J. Moore as Odunze adjusts to the NFL. That may change in the second half of the season, but if you can't wait that long before making a move, feel free to part with Odunze.

Kyle Pitts , TE, Atlanta Falcons

Pitts was a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL draft and logged 1,026 yards as a rookie, but those memories are now distant. In 2024, Pitts has just eight catches for 105 yards and one touchdown through four games and has been targeted just 15 times by Kirk Cousins .

Pitts did not log a catch against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, marking the first time in his career that had happened. His coach Raheem Morris didn't seem too worried about Pitts' lack of involvement , as Atlanta still won, so it doesn't look like there will be a concerted effort to get the 23-year-old tight end the ball.

Tight end is always a thin position in fantasy football, but if you want consistency over potential, feel free to part with Pitts.

