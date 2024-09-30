Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    College football Week 5 overreactions: Georgia is playoff trouble? Jalen Milroe won Heisman?

    By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    We can’t help ourselves. We college football watchers, professionals and amateurs alike, always look for grand conclusions to draw from a single week of results. The just-concluded Week 5 slate provided us with plenty to analyze.

    We’re back to look at the top five overreactions from the weekend, and it probably won’t come as a shock that three of them stem from one memorable contest. We’ll start with two that are in effect opposite sides of the same coin.

    We’ll then take a look at one notable individual performance from that game, then we’ll take a quick snapshot of a couple other conferences whose geography has recently changed.

    Georgia’s playoff chances are cooked

    It certainly looked that way about a quarter-and-a-half into Saturday night’s contest in Tuscaloosa. As we said going in, a close loss at Alabama isn’t a complete deal breaker.

    That said, however, the Bulldogs have an uphill climb as far as winning the SEC championship is concerned. With a ‘1’ already in the loss column, Georgia has road trips to Texas and Mississippi as well as a home date with Tennessee still on the docket. The Bulldogs will probably need to sweep those and avoid a letdown elsewhere to finish in the top two in the final standings.

    There’s more than one way to the playoff now, however, in the year of expansion. If the Bulldogs can get through that gauntlet with just one more loss, a 10-2 record with the strength of its schedule – Uga has that win against Clemson in the bank remember – would almost certainly be deemed worthy of an at-large berth. The Bulldogs need to do some things better to make that happen, and having to play an extra round would obviously make the path to the title that much more difficult, but they can’t be counted out just yet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvXty_0voc5VQH00
    Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) fights off the tackle of Alabama defensive back Keon Sabb (3) during the fourth quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. John David Mercer, Imagn Images

    Jalen Milroe just won the Heisman

    Those numbers – 374 yards passing, 117 rushing, four total touchdowns – on that stage with those high stakes are impossible to ignore. If the season were over today, the hardware would almost certainly be his.

    Even with over half the season yet to be played, Milroe will be playing from the lead in the race the rest of the way. But every week, there will be a performance worthy of consideration. There were several others this week. Colorado’s Travis Hunter delivered game-changing plays on both sides of the ball, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for more than 250 yards for the second time this season and added four touchdowns to his ledger, and Ohio State’s sensational freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith might just be scratching the surface. Admittedly, the performance of the week in the game of the year to date will be hard to overcome, so it’s fair to say Milroe can expect to be making travel plans for New York in December.

    MISERY INDEX: Mississippi's playoff hopes fall flat after spending big

    HIGHS AND LOWS: Alabama-Georgia classic leads Week 5 winners and losers

    An Alabama-Georgia rematch is inevitable

    As fun as that was, a lot has to happen for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide to meet again, either for the SEC title or in the playoff.

    We mapped out Georgia’s tough road to the SEC finale above. Alabama now has a significant leg up to get there but must also visit Tennessee. Texas is not on the Tide’s regular-season slate, but LSU, Oklahoma and Missouri are. All of those teams, and possibly Texas A&M as well, will be trying to crowd their way into a phonebooth with room for only two. (What do you mean “What’s a phonebooth?) Even more variables would have to line up just so in order for there to be a second meeting in the playoff.

    Could it happen? Sure. Will it? We’re a long way from being able to say that.

    SMU won the realignment lottery

    Even the most optimistic SMU fans, including the ones who essentially helped the school buy its way into the ACC, couldn’t have expected such a resounding debut when they saw the schedule. The Mustangs would be hosting preseason No. 10 and defending conference champion Florida State for their first contest in their new league.

    The Seminoles’ implosion began way back in Week 0, of course. But even then the Mustangs didn’t look ready for prime time in a power conference as they struggled to get by a Nevada program that had won just two games a year earlier, and a lackluster loss to Brigham Young did little to alter that perception. But a quarterback change revitalized the SMU offense while FSU’s struggles have continued, resulting in Saturday’s resounding 42-16 Mustangs’ victory.

    Things figure to get a bit tougher for SMU in its first run through the ACC, starting next week at Louisville, but so far the move for the latest team to elevate to a so-called power conference is a success.

    The Big 12 realignment winner will be …

    It might still be Utah, especially when and if the Utes can get Cam Rising back healthy. But Arizona’s win in Salt Lake City in the late hours threw the league race wide open.

    At the moment, just three teams are off to 2-0 starts in conference play. They are undoubtedly the three everyone expected – BYU, Colorado and Texas Tech. To date, the league’s best result out of conference arguably is Iowa State’s trophy victory against Iowa.

    The vacuum created by the departures of Texas and Oklahoma can’t be denied. But fans around the far-flung league would do well to assume the glass-half-full perspective and view the situation as an opportunity to make headway where there are no runaway favorites.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 5 overreactions: Georgia is playoff trouble? Jalen Milroe won Heisman?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dopdayville
    2d ago
    Georgia will make the playoffs; their 1st round opponent is in trouble. The Natty is btwn Bama, Georgia, & Texas
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Michigan State vs. Oregon: Predictions, odds and how to watch Saturday
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    First and 10: Inevitable marriage between Lane Kiffin and Florida now has momentum
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 6? Location, what to know for ESPN show
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    How a long-haul trucker from Texas became a hero amid floods in Tennessee
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    What time is the 'Ring of Fire' eclipse? How to watch Wednesday's annular eclipse
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Who won the debate? Inside the VP face off between JD Vance and Tim Walz
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    USOPC leader Sarah Hirshland on Jordan Chiles appeal: 'She earned that medal'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Tennessee factory employees clung to semitruck before Helene floodwaters swept them away
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    October hurricane forecast: Brace for the 'return of big hurricanes'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Montana rancher gets 6 months in prison for creating hybrid sheep for captive hunting
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' arrested after Baton Rouge therapist found dead in tarp along road
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Over 340 Big Lots stores set to close: See full list of closures after dozens of locations added
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    'I'm sorry': Garcia Glenn White becomes 6th man executed in US in 11 days
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'Nation has your back,' Biden says to Hurricane Helene victims. Death toll at 181.
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    15-year-old arrested on murder charge in fatal shooting of Chicago postal worker
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    7 dead, 1 injured in fiery North Carolina highway crash
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Teacher still missing after Helene floods pushed entire home into North Carolina river
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    'It's time for him to pay': Families of Texas serial killer's victims welcome execution
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Drone video captures Helene's devastation in Asheville, North Carolina
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Star Texas football player turned serial killer fights execution for murdering teenage twins
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    10 facts about Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' VP pick
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Storm tracker: Hurricane Kirk could become 'large and formidable,' NHC says
    USA TODAY16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy