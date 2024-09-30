NFL Week 4 winners, losers: Steelers, Eagles pay for stumbles

The number of undefeated teams in the NFL is down to three.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills each lost their respective games Sunday, leaving the Kansas City Chiefs , Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks as the only unbeaten teams left (Seattle plays Monday night against the Detroit Lions ).

Elsewhere, several teams thought to be contenders — such as the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles — suffered ugly defeats. Across the NFL, teams have struggled to find consistency early in the 2024 season, so there’s a lot to sort through. One of the biggest surprises, however, has been the upstart Washington Commanders .

Here are the winners and losers from Sunday of Week 4.

WINNERS

Ravens quiet the narrative, finish a game strong

The Baltimore Ravens have developed a reputation for racing out to big leads, only to squander them late in games. Against the Bills, a team that came into Sunday undefeated and playing balanced football, the Ravens categorically throttled Buffalo 35-10.

Baltimore didn’t try to outsmart anyone and stuck to what it does best: running the ball . Derrick Henry accounted for 199 yards on the ground, and Baltimore rolled up 271 rushing yards against the Bills. The Ravens executed in the red zone, converting all four trips into touchdowns. They were physical and delivered punishing hits on defense. When the Ravens play like this, they are capable of greatness. The problem is they sometimes get in their own way.

Commanders could be building something special

Washington may have found a star in Jayden Daniels, whose 82.1% completion rate is most in NFL history for any player through the first four games of a season. The offensive line may be the unit in the entire NFL that has shown the most year-over-year improvement; in a 42-14 rout of the Arizona Cardinals, the Commanders (3-1) didn’t give up a single sack.

Daniels is getting plenty of time to throw, but his mobility is proving to be a headache to defend. Still, credit offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury for coming up with an offense that’s perfect for Daniels, one in which he can distribute the ball in stride to play makers, even though Washington’s receiving corps is far from the best. The defense certainly has room to improve, though it pressured Kyler Murray all game long, as coach Dan Quinn continues to put his imprint on this team.

Vikings affirm their status as contender

If anyone was still doubting Minnesota’s status as a contender, the Vikings going into Lambeau Field and scoring the game’s first 28 points against the Green Bay Packers should’ve eliminated those concerns. Perhaps what was most impressive, however, was how Minnesota responded to secure the 31-29 win after it allowed its NFC North rival to score 22 unanswered.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit forced Green Bay into a pair of turnovers on the Packers' following two possessions, each of which only went for two plays. That gave Sam Darnold and the offense the chance to make it a two-possession game, which they did with a 33-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter. Admittedly, this was not the cleanest game for Minnesota; it committed three turnovers and failed to punch in two of its five trips inside the red zone. Still, the Vikings showed, again, that few teams are playing better football than they are.

Falcons fortunate to keep pace in NFC South

This may be a division that isn’t decided until late in the season. Yet, the Atlanta Falcons, on a career-long, game-winning 58-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo, picked up a massive 26-24 victory to give the New Orleans Saints two consecutive losses.

Atlanta still hasn’t put together a crisp offensive game despite boasting speed and athleticism at the skill positions. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has remained deliberate and plodding in his processing after the snap. Atlanta beat New Orleans despite getting outgained 366-315, recording fewer first downs (25-14), losing the time of possession battle (35:42-24:18) and inefficiency on third down. In fact, the offense didn’t score a single touchdown, as the Falcons defense and special teams generated a pair of scores. Atlanta (2-2) nonetheless secured a massive win over New Orleans (2-2) and is one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1).

LOSERS

Breece Hall, sloppy Jets among the league’s most mercurial

It’s tough to know what kind of team the New York Jets are. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, they have flashes of offensive brilliance. But then they have stretches when they lack urgency and competence, commit mental mistakes and let lazy play snowball.

Conditions were rainy and cool in the 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, so offensive football was always going to be a challenge. This, however, was unacceptable. Near the end of the first quarter, New York got a gift of a defensive pass interference that put the ball at the Broncos' 1-yard line. Breece Hall ran into his linemen (twice), the third-down play was thrown away out of bounds, and the fourth-down play was derailed because of a false start, leaving New York to settle for three. The Jets (2-2) committed 13 penalties Sunday. Rodgers was caught several times staring at his teammates in apparent disbelief over these pre-snap infractions. One false start was on Hall, who gained just 4 yards on 10 carries and failed to pick up a blitzing player on the last-gasp fourth down.

Slow starts catch up to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense was already one of the more pedestrian units in the NFL, but Sunday’s eventual 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts appeared like a chance to build progress, particularly in the rushing game.

Indianapolis came into the game ranked second-to-last in rushing defense, having averaged 179 rushing yards allowed per game. Yet running back Najee Harris (13 carries for 19 yards) continues to be ineffective, especially early in games. Pittsburgh needs more from him. The Steelers, through their four games, have scored only 29 first-half points. They’ve been able to grind out victories on the back of their defense. The Colts, however, neutralized Pittsburgh’s pass rush and controlled the game. Sunday showed the Steelers offense, aside from Justin Fields' heroics, cannot overcome down days by the defense.

This build of the Jaguars might have already peaked

After falling to the Houston Texans 24-20, Jacksonville is one of only two winless teams left in the NFL; the other is the Tennessee Titans, who play Monday. Going back to last season, the Jaguars have actually lost nine of their last 10 games, with the only victory coming Week 17 last season against a Carolina Panthers team that won two games in 2023.

Trevor Lawrence has moments when he plays well, but he often appears to be too tight, seemingly worried about making mistakes. His accuracy in short-to-intermediate routes has regressed. Under coach Doug Pederson, the team’s situational management has often perplexed. The decision to throw the ball twice late in the game, when ensuring a running clock should’ve been paramount, should be questioned. The offense also had four plays inside the Houston 5-yard line and was turned away on downs. This feels like a team headed for significant change.

Philadelphia desperately needs its receivers back

The Eagles look like a team that won’t be able to make up for the loss of star receivers DeVonta Smith (concussion) and A.J. Brown (hamstring). In a 33-16 loss to the Buccaneers, Philadelphia’s offense got production in the ground game — even though Tampa Bay scored the game’s first 24 points — but Jalen Hurts and the Philly passing outfit lacks any sting without Smith and Brown.

Hurts threw for 158 yards. The leading Eagles receiver from Sunday was Parris Campbell, who caught four passes … for 17 yards. Hurts posted an average of 3.2 yards per passing attempt, which was second worse only to the Broncos (2.4), who played in a rainy slopfest.

Now, when it comes to the team's defense, which was gashed by Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, that's an entirely different story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 4 winners, losers: Steelers, Eagles pay for stumbles