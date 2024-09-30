Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Who plays on Monday Night Football? Breaking down Week 4 matchups

    By Jacob Camenker, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHmVU_0vobKMVj00

    The first "Monday Night Football" doubleheader of the season in Week 3 treated NFL fans to some great offensive performances from the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and Cincinnati Bengals .

    Both the league and its "MNF" broadcasting partner, ESPN, will be hoping for a repeat of that action in Week 4.

    ABC and ESPN are once again showing two NFL games on Monday night. A significant portion of each contest will overlap, so fans may have to choose whether to watch one game or use multiple screens to catch all four teams in action.

    The battles should be interesting. The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will face off to determine if either can climb up the AFC ranks, while the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions will play to determine which team has the inside track to the top of the NFC.

    Here's everything to know about the two "Monday Night Football" matchups in Week 4.

    TUA TAGOVAILOA: Dolphins QB 'has no plans to retire' from NFL after latest concussion, per report

    Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

    There are two games on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4. They are as follows:

    Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

    • Location : Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

    The Dolphins (1-2) are hosting the Titans (0-3) to kick off ESPN's "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. Both teams have struggled to start the season, with Tennessee losing each of its first three games and Miami leading for zero minutes of actual game time despite their one win, a walk-off against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

    Miami will be shorthanded in this game without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , and the team struggled to move the ball against the Seahawks without him. The Dolphins will need a better effort from Skylar Thompson , Tim Boyle, or Tyler Huntley to avoid losing a third straight game, but that may be tough to come by given that the Titans are allowing just 139.3 passing yards per game (third-fewest in the NFL).

    Meanwhile, the Titans are hoping that Will Levis can avoid making a crushing turnover for the first time during the 2024 NFL season. He had a pick-six against both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers and also lost a fumble against the New York Jets that cost the Titans a field goal attempt early in that contest.

    Either way, one team will exit this contest with a much-needed win, while the other will be left to grapple with the fact that their seasons are slowly slipping away.

    Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

    • Location : Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

    The Seahawks (3-0) and Lions (2-1) will square off in a battle between two of the NFC's best teams to open the season. Seattle is off to a strong start under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, as they are allowing the second-fewest yards per game (248.7) while sporting the NFL's top pass defense.

    That will make it hard for Jared Goff and Co. to move the ball consistently through the air against the Seahawks. As a result, the Lions will lean more on David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to carry them in this contest. Detroit's running game has been a strength for them during the Dan Campbell era, so that will provide a nice test for Seattle's defense.

    Detroit has also sported a strong stop unit this season, allowing just 17.7 points per game, which is good for ninth in the NFL. That could make this contest a defensive struggle, as the Seahawks rank fourth in the league, allowing 14.3 points per game.

    SEAHAWKS VS. LIONS: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 game

    What time is the NFL game tonight?

    ESPN is staggering the start time of its "Monday Night Football" games. The games will overlap significantly, but they won't start at the exact same time.

    Here are the kickoff times for each game:

    • Dolphins vs. Titans : 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Lions vs. Seahawks : 8:15 p.m. ET

    TYREEK HILL: Miami Dolphins star joins fight for police reform after his detainment

    What channel is Monday Night Football on tonight?

    Each game will air on one of two Disney-owned channels on Monday night.

    Dolphins vs. Titans

    • Cable TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
    • Streaming: Fubo

    Lions vs. Seahawks

    Stream NFL on ABC with an ESPN+ subscription

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who plays on Monday Night Football? Breaking down Week 4 matchups

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Week 5 game picks: Expert predictions for every game
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Dan Campbell unaware of Jared Goff's perfect game, gives game ball to other Lions players
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    How a long-haul trucker from Texas became a hero amid floods in Tennessee
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Rapper Rich Homie Quan's cause of death revealed
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Tennessee factory employees clung to semitruck before Helene floodwaters swept them away
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    October hurricane forecast: Brace for the 'return of big hurricanes'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Messi scores twice vs. Columbus Crew as Inter Miami wins MLS Supporters' Shield
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    'I'm sorry': Garcia Glenn White becomes 6th man executed in US in 11 days
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'It's time for him to pay': Families of Texas serial killer's victims welcome execution
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Bankruptcy judge issues new ruling in case of Colorado football player Shilo Sanders
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Star Texas football player turned serial killer fights execution for murdering teenage twins
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Shell Shock festival criticized for Kyle Rittenhouse appearance: 'We do not discriminate'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Heartbreak across 6 states: Here are some who lost lives in Hurricane Helene
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, College Food
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile14 hours ago
    23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports sue NASCAR
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Baseball-mad brothers become TV stars
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    MLB wild card predictions: Who will move on? Expert picks, schedule for opening round
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 6? Location, what to know for ESPN show
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    John Amos remembered by Al Roker, 'West Wing' co-stars: 'This one hits different'
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    UPDATE: Hurricane Helene grows to 120 mph winds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    2024 WNBA playoffs bracket: Semifinals matchups, schedule and results
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy