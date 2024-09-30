Who plays on Monday Night Football? Breaking down Week 4 matchups

The first "Monday Night Football" doubleheader of the season in Week 3 treated NFL fans to some great offensive performances from the Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, and Cincinnati Bengals .

Both the league and its "MNF" broadcasting partner, ESPN, will be hoping for a repeat of that action in Week 4.

ABC and ESPN are once again showing two NFL games on Monday night. A significant portion of each contest will overlap, so fans may have to choose whether to watch one game or use multiple screens to catch all four teams in action.

The battles should be interesting. The Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans will face off to determine if either can climb up the AFC ranks, while the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions will play to determine which team has the inside track to the top of the NFC.

Here's everything to know about the two "Monday Night Football" matchups in Week 4.

Who plays on Monday Night Football tonight?

There are two games on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4. They are as follows:

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

Location : Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins (1-2) are hosting the Titans (0-3) to kick off ESPN's "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. Both teams have struggled to start the season, with Tennessee losing each of its first three games and Miami leading for zero minutes of actual game time despite their one win, a walk-off against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Miami will be shorthanded in this game without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa , and the team struggled to move the ball against the Seahawks without him. The Dolphins will need a better effort from Skylar Thompson , Tim Boyle, or Tyler Huntley to avoid losing a third straight game, but that may be tough to come by given that the Titans are allowing just 139.3 passing yards per game (third-fewest in the NFL).

Meanwhile, the Titans are hoping that Will Levis can avoid making a crushing turnover for the first time during the 2024 NFL season. He had a pick-six against both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers and also lost a fumble against the New York Jets that cost the Titans a field goal attempt early in that contest.

Either way, one team will exit this contest with a much-needed win, while the other will be left to grapple with the fact that their seasons are slowly slipping away.

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Location : Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

The Seahawks (3-0) and Lions (2-1) will square off in a battle between two of the NFC's best teams to open the season. Seattle is off to a strong start under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, as they are allowing the second-fewest yards per game (248.7) while sporting the NFL's top pass defense.

That will make it hard for Jared Goff and Co. to move the ball consistently through the air against the Seahawks. As a result, the Lions will lean more on David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to carry them in this contest. Detroit's running game has been a strength for them during the Dan Campbell era, so that will provide a nice test for Seattle's defense.

Detroit has also sported a strong stop unit this season, allowing just 17.7 points per game, which is good for ninth in the NFL. That could make this contest a defensive struggle, as the Seahawks rank fourth in the league, allowing 14.3 points per game.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

ESPN is staggering the start time of its "Monday Night Football" games. The games will overlap significantly, but they won't start at the exact same time.

Here are the kickoff times for each game:

Dolphins vs. Titans : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET Lions vs. Seahawks : 8:15 p.m. ET

What channel is Monday Night Football on tonight?

Each game will air on one of two Disney-owned channels on Monday night.

Dolphins vs. Titans

Cable TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ESPN Deportes Streaming: Fubo

Lions vs. Seahawks

Cable TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: ESPN+ | Fubo

