Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Dolphins vs. Titans today: Time, TV, live stream, schedule for Monday Night Football

    By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Week 4 of "Monday Night Football" will feature a double-header with the Tennessee Titans at the Miami Dolphins kicking off the action.

    The Dolphins' quarterback struggles have risen to the forefront early this season. Backup QB Skylar Thompson was sacked five times in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and also sustained a rib injury. This came after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2's loss to the Buffalo Bills and was placed on the injured reserve for at least four weeks. Head coach Mike McDaniel has not said who will lead the Dolphins at quarterback against the Titans.

    The Titans are facing their own challenges, but they are determined to turn the tide. Despite losing all three games to start the season, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan has stated that the team will continue with Will Lewis as the quarterback, despite his two turnovers in last week's 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers . This game is not just about securing their first win of the season, but also about setting the tone for the rest of their campaign.

    Here's how to watch Dolphins vs. the Titans on "Monday Night Football."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iGBzn_0vobKLd000
    Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) passes the ball to running back Jaylen Wright (25) during a game against Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 22, 2024. Kevin Ng, Imagn Images

    NFL bold predictions: Which players, teams will surprise most in Week 4?

    When is kickoff time for Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

    The Week 4 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans: TV, time, streaming for Week 4

    The Week 4 "Monday Night Football" game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans will be broadcast on ESPN.

    • Date: Monday, September 30
    • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
    • Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
    • TV: ESPN
    • Streaming: Paramount+ ; Fubo ; ESPN+

    Stream NFL games all season with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins vs. Titans today: Time, TV, live stream, schedule for Monday Night Football

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Week 5 game picks: Expert predictions for every game
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 game
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Dan Campbell unaware of Jared Goff's perfect game, gives game ball to other Lions players
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    How a long-haul trucker from Texas became a hero amid floods in Tennessee
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Rapper Rich Homie Quan's cause of death revealed
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Tennessee factory employees clung to semitruck before Helene floodwaters swept them away
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    October hurricane forecast: Brace for the 'return of big hurricanes'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Messi scores twice vs. Columbus Crew as Inter Miami wins MLS Supporters' Shield
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    'I'm sorry': Garcia Glenn White becomes 6th man executed in US in 11 days
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Bankruptcy judge issues new ruling in case of Colorado football player Shilo Sanders
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Star Texas football player turned serial killer fights execution for murdering teenage twins
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Heartbreak across 6 states: Here are some who lost lives in Hurricane Helene
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Storm tracker: Hurricane Kirk could become 'large and formidable,' NHC says
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Off the Grid: Sally breaks down USA TODAY's daily crossword puzzle, College Food
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile14 hours ago
    23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports sue NASCAR
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Baseball-mad brothers become TV stars
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    MLB wild card predictions: Who will move on? Expert picks, schedule for opening round
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Where is 'College GameDay' for Week 6? Location, what to know for ESPN show
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    John Amos remembered by Al Roker, 'West Wing' co-stars: 'This one hits different'
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    UPDATE: Hurricane Helene grows to 120 mph winds
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    2024 WNBA playoffs bracket: Semifinals matchups, schedule and results
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz22 days ago
    'Electrifying:' Prince dancer, choreographer Cat Glover dead at 62
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy