Dolphins vs. Titans today: Time, TV, live stream, schedule for Monday Night Football

Week 4 of "Monday Night Football" will feature a double-header with the Tennessee Titans at the Miami Dolphins kicking off the action.

The Dolphins' quarterback struggles have risen to the forefront early this season. Backup QB Skylar Thompson was sacked five times in a 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and also sustained a rib injury. This came after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2's loss to the Buffalo Bills and was placed on the injured reserve for at least four weeks. Head coach Mike McDaniel has not said who will lead the Dolphins at quarterback against the Titans.

The Titans are facing their own challenges, but they are determined to turn the tide. Despite losing all three games to start the season, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan has stated that the team will continue with Will Lewis as the quarterback, despite his two turnovers in last week's 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers . This game is not just about securing their first win of the season, but also about setting the tone for the rest of their campaign.

Here's how to watch Dolphins vs. the Titans on "Monday Night Football."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) passes the ball to running back Jaylen Wright (25) during a game against Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 22, 2024. Kevin Ng, Imagn Images

NFL bold predictions: Which players, teams will surprise most in Week 4?

When is kickoff time for Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans

The Week 4 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans: TV, time, streaming for Week 4

The Week 4 "Monday Night Football" game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans will be broadcast on ESPN.

Date: Monday, September 30

Monday, September 30 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Paramount+ ; Fubo ; ESPN+

Stream NFL games all season with Fubo

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins vs. Titans today: Time, TV, live stream, schedule for Monday Night Football