    Star Texas football player turned serial killer fights execution for murdering teenage twins

    By Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY,

    3 days ago

    A star football player turned serial murderer named Garcia Glenn White is set for execution in Texas this week for the murder of 16-year-old identical twin sisters in what will be the nation's sixth execution in an 11-day period .

    But White's attorneys argue that his mental deficiencies − combined with prolonged use of crack cocaine − are more to blame than White, described by those who knew him as a gentle giant whose life went off the rails because of football injuries, job loss and an ensuing drug addiction.

    "Glenn was the kindest person I knew," a friend named Ray Manuel wrote about White, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY. "Glenn was quick to cry," wrote his younger sister, Monica Garrett. And his older brother, Alfred White Jr. said: "He was the biggest wimp you'd ever find."

    The White they describe couldn't be farther from the White who confessed to killing five people , including a Houston mother named Bonita Edwards and her identical twin daughters, Annette and Bernette Edwards, just one day after their 16th birthday and a few weeks before Christmas in 1989.

    The Edwards' bodies were riddled with stab wounds in various states of undress, and strong evidence showed that Bernette had been sexually assaulted, court records show. Their murders went unsolved for six years.

    “Five people murdered, in three separate transactions, including two teenage girls, is simply too much carnage to ignore and is the type of case for which the death penalty is appropriate," Harris County prosecutor Josh Reiss told USA TODAY.

    As White's execution on Tuesday approaches, USA TODAY is looking back at the 35-year-old crime and what led a man with a once-promising future down a path lined with crack cocaine and blood.

    What was Garcia Glenn White convicted of?

    In all, White confessed to killing five people in three separate attacks. The first was Greta Williams, a 27-year-old who was beaten to death in 1989 just a few months after she moved to Houston from Chicago for a fresh start. Then there was the Edwards family about a month later. And then, in 1995, White beat to death a convenience store worker and father of seven named Hai Pham. Pham had just moved his family to the U.S. from Vietnam nine months earlier and had big dreams for his children, his son told USA TODAY.

    Off all the murders, prosecutors only pursued charges in the Edwards case, and White was found guilty of murdering Annette and Bernette.

    White had been arrested in Pham's murder when one of White's close friends told police that White had admitted killing the Edwards family. On top of White's eventual confession, his DNA was a 99.9999% match to semen found on Bernette, who had a pink shirt wrapped around the back of her neck and through her mouth as a gag, court records show.

    Among all the disturbing details at the crime scene: a bloody sock found under the Christmas tree.

    The ensuing investigation found that White and Bonita Edwards had been using crack cocaine while her daughters were in their bedroom. White told police that he and Edwards began fighting,

    "She reached for a knife, and I took the knife and stabbed her," he said, according to court records. "Some kids come out. I went into the bedroom after them. ... I stabbed one in the bedroom and one in the living room."

    USA TODAY is working to get comment from White's attorneys.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVVEb_0voYTjfK00
    Hai Pham is pictured behind the bulletproof glass of the convenience store where he was working when he was beaten to death in 1995. Hiep Pham

    Who is Garcia Glenn White?

    White, 61, was one of seven siblings who grew up in a loving home, according to court records.

    He was a poor student and a stellar football player, eventually earning a scholarship and playing for Lubbock Christian College before an injury shattered his knee and his sports career. His girlfriend got pregnant and he dropped out of college, according to court records.

    For a time, White held down a job and helped support his girlfriend and three kids but another devastating injury derailed his working life, court records say. A friend named Howard Gordon described watching White's downward spiral after the workplace injury, when White turned to the escape that drugs provided.

    "He didn't have any structure in his life," Gordon said. "I could see him changing, and when I saw the guys he was hanging out with, I knew that no good would come of it."

    Another friend, Ray Manuel, said he was around White while he was using.

    "I told Glenn I didn't want my daughter around any negative influences and told Glenn he would have to make a choice," Manuel said. "He chose the drugs and we parted ways."

    After White's crimes became known, Gordon said he couldn't believe it. "Until he got hooked on the drugs, there was nothing in him that would have ever done this."

    After White had been imprisoned for some time, he and Gordon struck up a correspondence. Gordon observed: "He has returned to that sweet guy I knew before he was on drugs."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nU8W3_0voYTjfK00
    The death chamber and the steel bars of the viewing room seen at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville. Texas Department of Criminal Justice handout via REUTERS

    Garcia Glenn White arguing he doesn't deserve to die

    White's attorneys previously won him a stay of execution, the day before he was scheduled to die by lethal injection on Jan. 28, 2015. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued the stay following arguments from White's attorneys that new scientific evidence more clearly showed the effects that cocaine use had on the brain.

    Now that White's execution has been scheduled again, his attorneys are continuing arguments that police took advantage of White's mental deficiencies to elicit a confession without an attorney present. They're also arguing that the prosecution worked to eliminate Black jurors in order to tip the odds in their favor.

    Judges and courts have rejected all his recent appeals, and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles declined to hold a clemency hearing for him, clearing the way for Texas to execute him Tuesday without intervention from a court or Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

    Family members of two of White's victims interviewed by USA TODAY say they'll be at the execution to witness the death in hopes it will give them some closure. That includes Dewanta Washington, whose sister White confessed to beating to death.

    Washington said: "My sister wont be truly free until he's executed, until he pays his debt."

    This story was updated to correct the spelling of Garcia Glenn White. He is listed in prison and court records as Garcia Glen White but his attorney says that is incorrect, and USA TODAY obtained a handwritten letter in which White spelled his name as Glenn.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Star Texas football player turned serial killer fights execution for murdering teenage twins

