    New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

    By Kevin Erickson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13l17j_0vnAERKa00

    The New York Mets (87-71) and the Milwaukee Brewers (92-68) play the middle contest of a 3-game series Saturday at American Family Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET (FOX). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's MLB odds around the Mets vs. Brewers odds and make our expert MLB picks and predictions for the best bets.

    Season series: Brewers lead 4-0, including a sweep of the season-opening series March 29-31

    The Brewers doubled up the Mets 8-4 in Friday's series opener to easily cash the Over (7.5). Milwaukee, the National League Central Division champ, is locked into the No. 3 seed in the postseason.

    Milwaukee is 4-1 across the past 5 games, including victories in the past 2 home contests, while the Over holds a slight 3-2 edge in the 5-game span.

    The Mets have dropped 2 in a row, including a key 5-1 loss in Atlanta  Tuesday, and it has an identical 87-71 like the Braves with 4 games to go, and a makeup doubleheader looming in Atlanta Monday.

    New York has cashed the Over at a 6-2 pace in the past 8 games, while the Mets have seen the total go high at a 9-4-1 clip in the previous 14 contests.

    Mets at Brewers projected starters

    LHP Jose Quintana vs. LHP Jared Koenig

    Quintana (10-9, 3.74 ERA) makes his 31st start. He has a 1.24 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 6.8 K/9 in 166 IP.

    • Last start: Win, 7 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 4 K in 10-0 home victory vs. Washington Nationals Sept. 18
    • 2024 road splits: 5-4, 3.84 ERA, 82 IP, 35 ER, 72 H, 5 HR, 32 BB, 60 K, .238 opponents' batting average (OBA), 1.27 WHIP in 15 starts
    • Last 7 games: 4-1, 2.63 ERA, 41 IP, 12 ER, 35 H, 15 BB, 24 K, 1.22 WHIP
    • Career vs. Brewers: 9-6, 2.94 ERA, 125 2/3 IP, 41 ER, 99 H, 14 HR, 34 BB, 122 K, 1.06 WHIP, 8.7 K/9

    Koenig (9-4, 2.51 ERA) makes his 6th start and 55th appearance. He has a 1.25 WHIP, 3.4 BB/9 and 9.0 K/9 in 61 IP.

    • Last start: No-decision, 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 0 K in 3-1 home win vs. Cincinnati Reds June 15 (9 pitches)
    • 2024 home splits: 5-2, 3.00 ERA, 33 IP, 11 ER, 3 HR, 12 BB, 40 K, .219 OBA, 1.21 WHIP in 1 start (28 appearances)
    • Last 7 games: 1-1, 4.50 ERA, 8 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 5 BB, 6 K, 1.50 WHIP in 7 relief appearances
    • Career vs. Mets: No-decision, 3 IP, 6 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, 2 K (56 pitches) in home relief appearance Sept. 25, 2022

    Mets at Brewers odds

    Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook

    • Moneyline (ML) : Mets -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Brewers -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
    • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Mets -1.5 (+155) | Brewers +1.5 (-190)
    • Over/Under (O/U) : 8 (O: -120 | U: +100)

    Mets at Brewers picks and predictions

    Prediction

    Mets 4, Brewers 3

    Moneyline

    The METS (-105) were unable to get the job done Friday, and they slipped into a tie with the Braves for the final postseason spot. New York needs to show a little more urgency after getting doubled up in the series opener.

    The Brewers (-115) use the opener Koenig, and then they'll turn it over to the bullpen. With the No. 3 seed locked in, Milwaukee won't be grinding nearly as hard to get it done as New York will be.

    Run line/Against the spread

    PASS.

    The run line has swapped sides Saturday morning, and I'm not confident in a multi-run finish.

    Over/Under

    UNDER 8 (+100) is the lean, but go very, very lightly.

    The Over is on a 6-2 run for the Mets, but the Under is 2-1 in the previous 3 outings. For the Brewers, the Under has a slight 6-4 edge in the past 10 contests. The Under is 16-13-1 in Quintana's 30 previous starts in 2024, too.

    This article originally appeared on USA Today Sportsbookwire: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and predictions

