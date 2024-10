College football top 25 odds: What to know for Saturday's biggest games of Week 5

Most of the attention will be on the SEC showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama during Week 5 of the college football season, and rightfully so. The Crimson Tide kept the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff last year, a lone blemish in the midst of a Georgia run of dominance that's now reached 42 regular-season wins in a row.

But there are 18 college football games involving top 25 teams during Week 5 , at least seven games with ranked teams in which the line is less than a touchdown and six games in which a ranked team is an underdog. There will be a ranked underdog in Georgia-Alabama , of course, and when No. 17 Louisville visits No. 14 Notre Dame. Same goes for No. 21 Illinois at No. 8 Penn State and No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Kansas State . No. 18 Oklahoma (at Auburn) and No. 22 BYU (at Baylor) are also in dangerous spots.

Here's a full rundown of what you need to know about Saturday's college football odds for games involving top 25 teams:

College Football Week 5: Odds, spread for top 25 teams

Odds as of Friday, courtesy of BetMGM ; teams listed by ranking in current US LBM Coaches Poll .

Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV/Streaming : ABC, ESPN+

: ABC, ESPN+ Spread : Alabama (-1)

: Alabama (-1) Moneyline : Georgia (-110); Alabama (-110)

: Georgia (-110); Alabama (-110) Over/under : 49.5

Time : 4:15 p.m. ET

: 4:15 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network

: SEC Network Spread : Texas (-38.5)

: Texas (-38.5) Over/under : 60.5

Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET TV/Streaming : Peacock

: Peacock Spread : Ohio State (-23.5)

: Ohio State (-23.5) Moneyline : Ohio State (-3000); Michigan State (+1300)

: Ohio State (-3000); Michigan State (+1300) Over/under : 48.5

Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET TV/Streaming : ABC, ESPN+

: ABC, ESPN+ Spread : Ole Miss (-16.5)

: Ole Miss (-16.5) Moneyline : Ole Miss (-750); Kentucky (+525)

: Ole Miss (-750); Kentucky (+525) Over/under : 52.5

Time : 11 p.m. ET

: 11 p.m. ET TV : FOX

: FOX Spread : Oregon (-25.5)

: Oregon (-25.5) Moneyline : Oregon (-3000); UCLA (+1400)

: Oregon (-3000); UCLA (+1400) Over/under : 55

Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV : NBC

: NBC Spread : Penn State (-17.5)

: Penn State (-17.5) Moneyline : Penn State (-900); Illinois (+600)

: Penn State (-900); Illinois (+600) Over/under : 47.5

Time : 10:15 p.m. ET

: 10:15 p.m. ET TV : ESPN

: ESPN Spread : Utah (-8.5)

: Utah (-8.5) Moneyline : Utah (-350); Arizona (+280)

: Utah (-350); Arizona (+280) Over/under : 47.5

Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET TV : FOX

: FOX Spread : Michigan (-10.5)

: Michigan (-10.5) Moneyline : Michigan (-450); Minnesota (+340)

: Michigan (-450); Minnesota (+340) Over/under : 34.5

Time : 7:45 p.m. ET

: 7:45 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network

: SEC Network Spread : LSU (-20.5)

: LSU (-20.5) Moneyline : LSU (-1600); South Alabama (+850)

: LSU (-1600); South Alabama (+850) Over/under : 65.5

Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET TV/Streaming : Peacock

: Peacock Spread : Notre Dame (-7)

: Notre Dame (-7) Moneyline : Notre Dame (-275); Louisville (+220)

: Notre Dame (-275); Louisville (+220) Over/under : 45.5

Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET TV : ESPN

: ESPN Spread : Clemson (-21.5)

: Clemson (-21.5) Moneyline : Clemson (-2000); Stanford (+1000)

: Clemson (-2000); Stanford (+1000) Over/under : 57.5

Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET TV : CBS

: CBS Spread : USC (-15.5)

: USC (-15.5) Moneyline : USC (-700); Wisconsin (+500)

: USC (-700); Wisconsin (+500) Over/under : 50.5

Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET TV/Streaming : ABC, ESPN+

: ABC, ESPN+ Spread : Auburn (-1.5)

: Auburn (-1.5) Moneyline : Auburn (-120); Oklahoma (+100)

: Auburn (-120); Oklahoma (+100) Over/under : 44.5

Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Spread : Iowa State (-14.5)

: Iowa State (-14.5) Moneyline : Iowa State (-650); Houston (+450)

: Iowa State (-650); Houston (+450) Over/under : 43.5

Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET TV : ESPN

: ESPN Spread : Kansas State (-4.5)

: Kansas State (-4.5) Moneyline : Kansas State (-210); Oklahoma State (+170)

: Kansas State (-210); Oklahoma State (+170) Over/under : 57.5

Time : 12 p.m. ET

: 12 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Spread : Baylor (-3.5)

: Baylor (-3.5) Moneyline : Baylor (-165); BYU (+140)

: Baylor (-165); BYU (+140) Over/under : 46.5

Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET TV : FS1

: FS1 Spread : UNLV (-2.5)

: UNLV (-2.5) Moneyline : UNLV (-135); Fresno State (+110)

: UNLV (-135); Fresno State (+110) Over/under : 50.5

Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET TV : ESPN

: ESPN Spread : Texas A&M (-5.5)

: Texas A&M (-5.5) Moneyline : Texas A&M (-225); Arkansas (+180)

: Texas A&M (-225); Arkansas (+180) Over/under : 51.5

