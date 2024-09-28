Squishmallow drops 2024 holiday lineup: See collabs with Stranger Things, Harry Potter

What is cute, cuddly and doesn't bite? A squishmallow!

Jazwares , the company behind Squishmallows, has dropped their collection for the upcoming holiday season, including Halloween-themed products and collaborations with Harry Potter and Stranger Things. And it's adorable.

"We have products for every budget and every fan or anybody on the list," Jazwares' executive Bret Ingraham told USA TODAY earlier this week at an exclusive preview of the collection in New York City. "From toddlers to adults that are collectors to moms to dads, kids, Hello Kitty fans, we have the whole world covered in terms of what we have."

Ingraham added that he hopes the new lineup of Squishmallows will bring consumers "joy" and take them back to being a kid, reminding them of "an innocent time."

"Toys are inherent to sparking the imagination and putting you in a world of possibilities and relieving stress," Igraham said. "It's instant happiness. It's just that moment of joy (and) I hope (these toys) bring a moment of joy to people."

Squishmallows and other products from Jazwares, such as the Hello Kitty plushies are available to purchase on Jazwares' website or on retailers such as Amazon , Target and Walmart for a range of prices. While some of the products have sold out, others will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The Squishmallow Holiday lineup for 2024 includes collaborations with Harry Potter and Stranger Things. Saman Shafiq

What are Squishmallows?

Similar to Beanie Babies, Squishmallows are cuddly plush toys that have their own name and unique bio. The toys' compact and soft design makes them perfect for toddlers. They come in many shapes and sizes from 5-inches to 24-inches and many are based on pop culture characters like Baby Yoda or Chewbacca.

"Since its debut in 2017, Squishmallows has featured collectible plush with lovable personalities, a whimsical design, and ultra soft feel," Jazwares' says about the product on their website .

Here's a look at Squishmallow's holiday lineup

Squishmallows Holiday 2024 collection Saman Shafiq

Clown Saman Shafiq

Micromallows

The Micromallows Ferris Wheel can store and spin 22 individual Micromallows with room for more at the base. Jazwares

6-Pack Micromallows Set Saman Shafiq

Micromallow Danny Dinosaur Saman Shafiq

L-R: Micromallows Malcolm Mushroom, Noah Seal Saman Shafiq

The Micromallows collection also includes a Ferris Wheel which can "store and spin 22 individual Micromallows with room for more at the base (just connect the capsules)," as per Jazwares.

"This whirling display is the perfect showpiece for any Micromallows collector and even includes 4 exclusive Squishmallows favorites—Delilah Dinosaur, Junie Banana, Loberta Lobster, and Winston Owl—in their smallest size yet," reads the official product description.

Squishmallows x Stranger Things

Squishmallows x Stranger Things Saman Shafiq

"Stranger Things" Icreamy Ahoy Chocolate Squishmallow Saman Shafiq

Squishmallows x Harry Potter

L-R (Front): Harry Potter Dobby Plush, Harry Potter Fawkes Plush, The Sorting Hat Plush Saman Shafiq

Harry Potter "The Sorting Hat" Plush Saman Shafiq

Squishmallows for pets

Top: Tatiana, The Dragon Pet Bed, Bottom: Halver, The Corgi Pet Bed Saman Shafiq

Patty the Cow Pet Bed Saman Shafiq

Squishmallows Halloween Costumes

Besides the costumes, the Squishmallows Halloween collection also includes a bag to collect all those treats while trick or treating.

L-R: Squishmallows Neon Strawberry Bat Halloween Character Costume, Squishmallows Adult Sketlana the Skeleton Halloween Costume Saman Shafiq

Hello Kitty

This year, Jazwares also collaborated with Hello Kitty, introducing a special gift box and plushie to commemorate the character's 50th anniversary along with a super soft sleep plushie.

Hello Kitty and Friends Sleeping Plush Saman Shafiq

Jazwares' Hello Kitty collection includes a 50th Anniversary special set of nesting figure Saman Shafiq

