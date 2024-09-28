Open in App
    Squishmallow drops 2024 holiday lineup: See collabs with Stranger Things, Harry Potter

    By Saman Shafiq, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    What is cute, cuddly and doesn't bite? A squishmallow!

    Jazwares , the company behind Squishmallows, has dropped their collection for the upcoming holiday season, including Halloween-themed products and collaborations with Harry Potter and Stranger Things. And it's adorable.

    "We have products for every budget and every fan or anybody on the list," Jazwares' executive Bret Ingraham told USA TODAY earlier this week at an exclusive preview of the collection in New York City. "From toddlers to adults that are collectors to moms to dads, kids, Hello Kitty fans, we have the whole world covered in terms of what we have."

    Ingraham added that he hopes the new lineup of Squishmallows will bring consumers "joy" and take them back to being a kid, reminding them of "an innocent time."

    "Toys are inherent to sparking the imagination and putting you in a world of possibilities and relieving stress," Igraham said. "It's instant happiness. It's just that moment of joy (and) I hope (these toys) bring a moment of joy to people."

    Squishmallows and other products from Jazwares, such as the Hello Kitty plushies are available to purchase on Jazwares' website or on retailers such as Amazon , Target and Walmart for a range of prices. While some of the products have sold out, others will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLxg5_0vmuJqW900
    The Squishmallow Holiday lineup for 2024 includes collaborations with Harry Potter and Stranger Things. Saman Shafiq

    What are Squishmallows?

    Similar to Beanie Babies, Squishmallows are cuddly plush toys that have their own name and unique bio. The toys' compact and soft design makes them perfect for toddlers. They come in many shapes and sizes from 5-inches to 24-inches and many are based on pop culture characters like Baby Yoda or Chewbacca.

    "Since its debut in 2017, Squishmallows has featured collectible plush with lovable personalities, a whimsical design, and ultra soft feel," Jazwares' says about the product on their website .

    Here's a look at Squishmallow's holiday lineup

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTo2Y_0vmuJqW900
    Squishmallows Holiday 2024 collection Saman Shafiq
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLQAe_0vmuJqW900
    Clown Saman Shafiq

    Micromallows

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQrjI_0vmuJqW900
    The Micromallows Ferris Wheel can store and spin 22 individual Micromallows with room for more at the base. Jazwares
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLjfH_0vmuJqW900
    6-Pack Micromallows Set Saman Shafiq
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eD7L5_0vmuJqW900
    Micromallow Danny Dinosaur Saman Shafiq
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQbHD_0vmuJqW900
    L-R: Micromallows Malcolm Mushroom, Noah Seal Saman Shafiq

    The Micromallows collection also includes a Ferris Wheel which can "store and spin 22 individual Micromallows with room for more at the base (just connect the capsules)," as per Jazwares.

    "This whirling display is the perfect showpiece for any Micromallows collector and even includes 4 exclusive Squishmallows favorites—Delilah Dinosaur, Junie Banana, Loberta Lobster, and Winston Owl—in their smallest size yet," reads the official product description.

    Squishmallows x Stranger Things

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qz5yy_0vmuJqW900
    Squishmallows x Stranger Things Saman Shafiq
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksPYY_0vmuJqW900
    "Stranger Things" Icreamy Ahoy Chocolate Squishmallow Saman Shafiq

    Squishmallows x Harry Potter

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPlRO_0vmuJqW900
    L-R (Front): Harry Potter Dobby Plush, Harry Potter Fawkes Plush, The Sorting Hat Plush Saman Shafiq
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gy8vy_0vmuJqW900
    Harry Potter "The Sorting Hat" Plush Saman Shafiq

    Squishmallows for pets

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqdYi_0vmuJqW900
    Top: Tatiana, The Dragon Pet Bed, Bottom: Halver, The Corgi Pet Bed Saman Shafiq
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3yav_0vmuJqW900
    Patty the Cow Pet Bed Saman Shafiq

    Squishmallows Halloween Costumes

    Besides the costumes, the Squishmallows Halloween collection also includes a bag to collect all those treats while trick or treating.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQBot_0vmuJqW900
    L-R: Squishmallows Neon Strawberry Bat Halloween Character Costume, Squishmallows Adult Sketlana the Skeleton Halloween Costume Saman Shafiq

    Hello Kitty

    This year, Jazwares also collaborated with Hello Kitty, introducing a special gift box and plushie to commemorate the character's 50th anniversary along with a super soft sleep plushie.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DW0hu_0vmuJqW900
    Hello Kitty and Friends Sleeping Plush Saman Shafiq
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086MBP_0vmuJqW900
    Jazwares' Hello Kitty collection includes a 50th Anniversary special set of nesting figure Saman Shafiq

    Contributing: Anthony Robledo, USA TODAY

    Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X and Instagram @saman_shafiq7.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Squishmallow drops 2024 holiday lineup: See collabs with Stranger Things, Harry Potter

