8 incredible golf courses in the US you can build a whole vacation around

8 incredible golf courses in the U.S. you can build a whole vacation around

Golf vacations continue to grow in popularity, with more than 12 million Americans traveling to hit the course every year. It's not just serious golfers working the sport into their vacations now, either. Golf vacations continue to increase in popularity even among casual golfers (I'm one of them), and many courses around the United States now offer packages and discounts for guests who stay on-site at their hotels and resorts.

Even golf courses that don't have their own hotels are getting in on the trend by creating discounts for guests of partner hotels. And with non-golf options like spas, destination restaurants, and activities like hiking, there's still plenty for any non-golfers in the group to get up to. Here are my top eight picks for a hole-in-one golf vacation.

GOLF VACATIONS: Our non-golfing family stayed at the hottest golf resort in the U.S.—and had a blast

Editor's note: At FamilyVacationist , our recommendations are based on real travel experiences, in-destination expertise and interviews, and careful evaluation of verified traveler reviews. Learn more about our methodology .

1. The Reserve at Moonlight Basin

Big Sky, Montana

The Reserve at Moonlight Basin is a Jack Nicklaus-designed course with one of the longest holes in the country. Moonlight Basin

The Reserve at Moonlight Basin , designed by Jack Nicklaus, has one of the longest holes in the U.S. at 777 yards. The Reserve is known for its 1,000 feet of elevation changes and hillside clubhouse, where golfers can take in the mountain views before teeing off or after finishing a round.

MAKE MEMORIES: 25 best family vacation spots in the U.S. for all ages

If a mountainside course isn’t enough to lure you into a golf vacation in Big Sky, Montana, then the stunning rentals through Moonlight Lodging just might be. Each of the rental properties has access to the private Moonlight Lodge, where you can swim and dine between daily rounds of golf. At night, you can watch the sunset over the mountains as you sip on a glass of wine and enjoy time with family and friends.

2. Atlantic Dunes by Davis Love III

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

South Carolina's Hilton Head Island is known for its beachfront hotels and stunning golf courses, one of the most impressive of which is Sea Pines Resort's Atlantic Dunes course . A complete reconstruction of the very first course built on Hilton Head, Atlantic Dunes is loaded with hidden bunkers and water hazards, making it challenging yet still playable for novice golfers.

I've been lucky to be able to play this course, and it was the perfect level of difficulty for someone who doesn't get out to play as often as I would like. The Sea Pines Resort has other courses as well ( Harbour Town Golf Links and Heron Point by Pete Dye ), making it one of the top destinations in the country for golf vacations.

CLOSE TO HOME: 8 best Puerto Rico all-inclusive resorts for families

Base your golf getaway at The Sea Pines Resort , a sprawling vacation and residential community on the coast of Hilton Head Island. Depending on your personal needs and group size, you can book everything from a standard hotel room all the way up to a vacation home that sleeps up to 12 (perfect for large families ).

Fair warning: You may never want to leave The Sea Pines Resort once you arrive thanks to the abundance of restaurants, shopping opportunities, and activities all within the gates of this golf vacation community.

3. Disney’s Magnolia Course

Orlando, Florida

If you’ve ever wanted to combine the magic of a Disney trip with the relaxation of a golf vacation then you’re in luck. At Walt Disney World in Orlando, you can take on three challenging golf courses, including the Magnolia Course , which is the longest at the theme park resort. The course underwent a massive renovation in 2023 with a new design and layout. Each hole at the course is now named after a classic Disney film and features a quote from Walt Disney or Arnold Palmer.

VACATION THRILLS: 13 Best Disney World Rides for Adults, Teenagers, and Big Kids

Reminiscent of the country's most beautiful national park lodges , Disney’s Wilderness Lodge has spacious rooms, great views of Bay Lake, and so many dining options that you won’t miss going to the theme parks themselves. Between hitting golf balls, you can try your hand at catch-and-release fishing in Bay Lake too. At the end of the night head to Geyser Point to watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks or the cute Electrical Water Pageant float by.

4. Wailea Blue Golf Course

Maui, Hawaii

Wailea Blue Course in Maui, Hawaii offers volcano views and a challenging course. Wailea Golf Club

The Wailea Blue Golf Course combines incredible views of the ocean and Mount Haleakala, Maui's famous volcano, with a challenging round of golf. The fairways are wide and generous, but many natural hazards make this golf course a suitable challenge. In the winter months, you might also spot a humpback whale from the lush green fairways that lead to the ocean.

NO PASSPORT NEEDED: 6 best Hawaii all-inclusive resorts for families

For a true luxury golf vacation, stay at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea . The resort is located across the street from the golf course, and its concierge team can assist guests with tee times. It also has direct access to the beach, stunning infinity pools that look out over the ocean, more than 70 complimentary cabanas around the property, and elegant oceanfront suites that are big enough for your entire group to spread out and enjoy some quiet time after the course.

5. Brickyard Crossing Golf Course

Indianapolis, Indiana

Fans of golf and NASCAR will want to tee up at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course . The unique course has four of its holes inside the oval of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Golfers need to ride or walk under the race track to get to the holes, where there may also be cars racing or practicing at the same time.

FAMILY FUN: 11 best dude ranches vacations for families in the U.S. and Canada

Near the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course, you’ll find the Bottleworks Hot el . The historic building was once home to a bottling factory. A few of the original pieces from the bottling factory can still be seen at the hotel, including the terrazzo floors and historically accurate exterior. Each room has great views of the city, and most have a terrace for enjoying the evening.

6. Boulders South Course

Scottsdale, Arizona

Rosie Rock at Boulders South Course is part of the outstanding desert scenery that comes with playing this Scottsdale course. Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale

Swing past massive granite boulders and cacti at The Boulders South Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. There are also two themed holes here. Hole five combines the backdrop of a boulder pile rock formation with 40-foot-tall saguaro cacti, while hole seven takes you by "Rosie’s Rock," a three-story boulder balanced just a few feet away from the tee.

MADE IN AMERICA: 11 U.S. Tourist Attractions That Live Up to the Hype

Notable for its bright red boulder scenery, Boulders Resort and Spa Scottsdale has accommodations to fit any golf vacation group size, including two- and three-bedroom private homes. While staying here, you can enjoy golf at Boulders South Course, take a dip in the pool, or take in the view while sipping a cocktail at the Discovery Lounge.

7. Rope Rider Golf Course

Cle Elu, Washington

Foundations and other remnants of old coal mines still remain on the course at The Rope Rider Golf Course . With more than 7,300 yards of play, this challenging course also allows shorter three- or six-hold loops, perfect for golf vacations with kids who may not be up for an entire 18-hole round.

Where to stay when playing the Rope Rider Golf Course

If you’re looking to stay just a few feet away from the course, consider the Suncadia Resort . The stunning property in the Cascades offers private home rentals, condo rentals, or traditional hotel and lodge stays. Besides golf, there are plenty of activities here, including bike rides, a spa, and an ax-throwing experience.

8. The Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Floating green at the The Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course. The Coeur d’Alene Resort

If you're looking for a real challenge step up to the tee box at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course . Your round of golf starts with a high-speed boat ride across Lake Coeur d’Alene. Then tee off at the first of 18 holes, many of which have impressive views of the lake. Just before the round ends you'll hit up the 14th hole, which is dubbed The Floating Green since golfers have to take a boat out to the green in the middle of the lake.

Stay right in the middle of the action at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf & Spa Resort . Besides golf, the resort offers an abundance of outdoor activities like lake cruises, fishing, boating, biking, hiking, paddleboarding, and more. After you've had your fill of the outdoors, head inside for a drink at one of the many lounges. The resort has 338 rooms and suites, some of which overlook the lake or the park, so you can guarantee there's a room that your family will love.

8 incredible golf courses in the U.S. you can build a whole vacation around originally appeared on FamilyVacationist.com .

More from FamilyVacationist:

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY. FamilyVacationist.com and TourScoop.com are owned and operated by Vacationist Media LLC. Using the FamilyVacationist travel recommendation methodology , we review and select family vacation ideas , family vacation spots , all-inclusive family resorts , and classic family vacations for all ages. TourScoop covers guided group tours and tour operators , tour operator reviews , tour itinerary reviews and travel gear recommendations .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 8 incredible golf courses in the US you can build a whole vacation around