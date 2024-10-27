Olivia Rodrigo Talks Advice She Received From Chappell Roan: ‘I Get a Lot From Her’

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan.

Olivia Rodrigo has learned a lot from fellow musician Chappell Roan, who has served as her opening act while on tour.

The “Good 4 U” singer told Billboard on Friday, October 25 that Roan, 26, has given her some helpful tips when it comes to dealing with her mental health.

“She actually gives me so much advice on taking care of myself and being me in an industry that’s so overwhelming sometimes,” Rodrigo, 21, told the outlet at the Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour premiere in Los Angeles. “I really appreciate her. If I give her any advice, I’m not so sure. But I get a lot from her.”

At the same premiere, Roan went head to head with a photographer, blasting them for being “rude” to her.

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan Recreate TikTok Trend Before ‘Hot to Go’ Duet

“You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys. You yelled at me at a Grammy party.” Roan told the photographer. “Yes … I remember. You were so rude to me.”

While the photographer’s full response wasn’t captured, the “Hot To Go!” singer continued, “I need an apology for that. Yeah, yep, you do. …. You need to apologize to me.”

Roan has previously been candid about her struggles with her mental health after being thrust into the spotlight.

In September, she revealed she’d be diagnosed with “severe depression” after visiting a psychiatrist.

Chappell Roan.

As well as sharing how she had been affected by her sudden rise to fame, Roan has been outspoken about the scary side of being famous, and called out “predatory” fans for “nonconsensual physical and social interactions.” She also discussed the suicidal ideation she experienced while on tour with Rodrigo in 2022.

“I’m in therapy twice a week,” she told The Guardian in September. “I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn’t think I had because I’m not actually sad.”

Roan blamed the sudden rise to fame as one of the main factors contributing to her mental health battle.

“I think it’s because my whole life has changed,” Roan told the outlet. “Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal.”

Chappell Roan Slams ‘Entitled’ Fans’ ‘Creepy Behavior’: ‘I’m Allowed to Say No’ to Photos and Hugs

In the same interview, Roan also defended the controversial moment she told a photographer at the VMAs in September to “shut the f— up.”

“Some girls have been in this so long that they’re used to that, but I’m not that girl,” she said. “I’m not gonna be a sweetie pie to a man who’s telling me to shut the f— up.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org