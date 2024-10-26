Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    Solange Knowles Reveals She Is Fighting Multiple ‘Debilitating’ Autoimmune Disorders

    By Emily Zogbi,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aaHGc_0wNcMNIL00
    Solange Knowles

    Solange Knowles has opened up about her struggles with multiple autoimmune disorders.

    Musician Shaun Rosss spoke candidly about his postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) diagnosis as a result of long COVID via an October 14 Instagram post. Knowles, 38, wrote about her own experience with POTS in the comments section. Per the Cleveland Clinic , POTS is known to cause an abnormally rapid heart rate when transitioning from lying down to standing up.

    “Sending u so much love and strength Shaun and to all in the comments struggling with the debilitating, confusing, and lonely symptoms of POTS,” the “Losing You” singer wrote.

    Along with POTS, Knowles revealed that she was also diagnosed with Sjögren’s syndrome and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) in 2018, adding that she can “really relate to not wanting your health to be your identity.”

    What Is POTS? Explaining the Syndrome Affecting Christina Applegate’s Daughter Sadie

    According to the National Institute of Health , Sjögren’s is an autoimmune disorder that attacks the salivary and lacrimal glands. As for MCAS, the condition causes repeated and severe allergic reactions like “hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe diarrhea,” according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWX6R_0wNcMNIL00
    Solange Knowles

    Knowles also gave a shout-out to Dysautonomia International , a nonprofit that “seeks to improve the lives of individuals living with autonomic nervous system disorders,” per its website.

    “The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were really an incredible resource for me and I feel really grateful for the spoonie community for holding me down during my times of complete uncertainty!” she wrote.

    Ross, 33, responded to Knowles’ comment, saying, "Thank you so much Solange. You’ve known me since I was a teen and how energetic I can be. This definitely changed my entire outlook on so much [trying] to navigate this entirely. I appreciate you so much. Sending love ❤️."

    Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years

    Knowles previously spoke about her health issues via Instagram in 2021, on the two-year anniversary of her critically acclaimed 2019 album, When I Get Home. However, she did not get specific about her diagnoses at the time.

    “When I first started creating ‘When I Get Home’ I was quite literally fighting for my life,” the R&B singer wrote in her March 2021 post . “In and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! 🙂) with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant.”

    Related Search

    Mast cell activation syndromeSolange KnowlesAutoimmune disordersDysautonomia internationalChristina ApplegateNational Institute of health

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Solange Knowles Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With ‘Debilitating, Confusing’ Autoimmune Disorders
    TheWrap2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify4 days ago
    Judith Light says her long-distance marriage of nearly 40 years works because of their love for one thing
    Fox News2 days ago
    4 zodiac signs who tend to isolate themselves when they’re unhappy in life
    Baseline8 days ago
    Jenny McCarthy Says She and Donnie Wahlberg Will ‘Never, Ever, Ever’ Get Divorced
    Us Weekly26 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Luke Evans Opens Up About Coming Out Gay in Jehovah’s Witness Church: ‘It’s a Terribly Dark Place’
    Us Weekly9 hours ago
    Investigation Discovery’s Chris Brown Documentary Recalls Gruesome Details of His Attack on Rihanna (Exclusive)
    US Magazine2 days ago
    New York Yankees 1st Baseman Anthony Rizzo and Wife Emily’s Relationship Timeline
    Us Weekly7 hours ago
    13 Expensive-Looking Fall Dresses That Help Slim the Figure and Start at Just $20
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Simone Biles continues to defend husband Jonathan Owens after viral ‘catch’ comment: ‘I’m gonna come at you guys’
    Page Six3 days ago
    Los Angeles Dodgers Star Mookie Betts and Wife Brianna’s Relationship Timeline
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Identical twin brothers speak 26 languages each — including one they invented as toddlers
    New York Post1 day ago
    I’m a Shopping Writer — and I Think This $18 Fall Dress Should Be in Everyone’s Closet
    Us Weekly5 hours ago
    Hoda recalls struggling with 'imposter syndrome' after adopting daughters: 'I wonder if I deserve them'
    TODAY.com10 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Got Married Poolside in Bathing Suits: ‘Best Wedding in the World’
    Us Weekly6 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez Mixes Casual Jacket and Skirt With Strappy Stilettos at AFI Fest
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson ‘Will Never Forgive Bravo’ After Learning of Her Mom’s Death on Camera
    Us Weekly5 hours ago
    Florida mom says 14-year-old son took own life after falling in love with ‘Game of Thrones’ chatbot
    Face2Face Africa4 days ago
    Mum who knifed ‘fun-loving’ daughter, 10, to death as she slept told cops ‘my kid is dead’ in chilling confession
    The US Sun3 days ago
    Late Soccer Star Holden Trent Was Set to Get Married to Fiancee Brianna Losito in Just 419 Days
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    GloRilla Laughs Off A Pregnancy Rumor She Started With Da’Vinchi, Which Sent Fans Into A Covert Research Mission
    UPROXX3 days ago
    A Complete History of Taylor Swift Wearing Clothes Backwards: Skirts, Tops, More
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Janelle Brown Shares How Her Family Is Coping After Losing Son Garrison: ‘We Miss Him Every Day’
    Us Weekly6 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    5 Reasons Your House Is Dusty All The Time
    The Daily South1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy