    Reviewers Are Doubling Their Water Intake This Fall Thanks to This Tasty Gut-Boosting Hydration Powder

    By Savannah Born,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkA7U_0wKE64ql00

    Winter dehydration is a sneaky thing! Just because it's no longer 90 degrees and sunny doesn't mean we can skimp on our water intake . In fact, our bodies can get just as dehydrated — if not more — during the cold months. We may sweat less and feel less thirsty overall, but the bitterly cold air and dry indoor heat can cause dehydration without Us even noticing. Scary stuff!

    It's during months like these that we need an incentive to drink more water. If the countdown on the side of your water bottle just isn't cutting it anymore, it's time to bring out the big guns . . . otherwise known as water enhancers. And no, we're not talking about the chemical-laden ones that trade hydration for candy-bar levels of sugar, artificial colors and an ultra-high sodium count. We found one that not only tastes indulgent, but actually improves gut health — naturally!

    I Like These $12 Amazon Joggers More Than My $120 Ones — And Thousands of Shoppers Agree

    See it!

    This SuperBelly Hydration Powder is designed to strengthen the gut lining and resolve imbalances in the body. Combining prebiotics, probiotics, superfoods and electrolytes, this formula acts as a gift to your digestive system, feeding the "good" gut bacteria, promoting nutrient absorption , hydrating, de-bloating and supporting stomach acid and enzyme secretion. It contains just 10 calories and zero grams of sugar with one gram of prebiotics and one billion CFU probiotics, stats that almost seem impossible!

    Apple cider vinegar is one of the potent gut-boosting powerhouses in this formula; other standouts include beetroot concentrate, pink Himalayan salt and hibiscus powder. It's no wonder our bodies love it! Almost every system in the body is linked to gut health, so better gut health means a slew of other benefits — think glowy skin, stronger immunity , reduced inflammation, more energy, better focus and improved vitamin absorption. Plus, drinking more fluids flushes other toxins from the body, so it's a win-win on the health front!

    See it!

    Whether you're an athlete sweating it out on the trails or a work-from-home superstar, you'll fall in love with this refresher-like strawberry hibiscus drink. Simply mix it into cold water and you're good to go! The stick packs are ideal for purses, gym bags, kitchen cupboards and belt bags.

    And if you love the concept but aren't a strawberry person, you can grab these hydration packs in equally delicious acai pomegranate and lemon ginger flavors. We love them all! Each pack comes with 15 sticks, so you'll be set for weeks.

    So here's to a healthy fall and winter stretch!

    Get the Blume SuperBelly Hydration Sticks for $30 (originally $32) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

    Not what you're looking for? Shop other supplements on Amazon and don't forget to shop Amazon's deals here !

