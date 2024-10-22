Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    Rylee Arnold Documents ‘DWTS’ Partner Stephen Nedoroscik’s 1st Spray Tan Ahead of Disney Night

    By Paige Strout,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzyAk_0wHZJf5V00

    Stephen Nedoroscik is going from zero to hero for his and Rylee Arnold ’s Dancing With the Stars Disney Night performance — with the help of a spray tan.

    “Oh he is so ready to be hercules on @dancingwiththestars tonight!!!” Arnold, 19, captioned an Instagram video of the gymnast, 25, getting his very first spray tan on Tuesday, October 22. “We are so excited 😂✨🫶🏼 be sure to vote for us at 8/7c by texting “STEPHEN” to 21523 ten times or go to dwtsvote.abc.com we love you guys🥹❤️‍🔥.”

    Nedoroscik poked fun at the clip — where he appeared shirtless and wearing Team USA shorts during his inaugural tan — in the post’s comments, writing, “I literally thought I’d never get a spray tan hahaha.”

    The pair will perform a Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from the 1997 Disney animated film Hercules during Tuesday’s episode of the ABC competition series. While the two will take on roles from the movie for their latest dance, Arnold poked fun at another set of Disney characters fans wanted to see them portray earlier this week.

    Olympic Athletes Who’ve Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

    “This was for the people who wanted to see us as Sharpay and Ryan for disney night 😂✨🫶🏼🤭,” Arnold captioned a hilarious TikTok video of herself and Nedoroscik lip-syncing to the song “I Want It All” from High School Musical 3: Senior Year during rehearsals on Monday, October 21.

    While the duo won’t channel Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel ’s iconic HSM sibling pair on Tuesday night, they will perform a group dance to The Lion King ’s “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” with fellow couples Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach , Danny Amendola and Witney Carson and Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTfZS_0wHZJf5V00

    Nedoroscik put his gymnastics skills to the test while rehearsing the group number by jumping over Howard’s (who is 6’10) shoulders. “Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman, them boys up to something,” he captioned an Instagram clip of his impressive stunt on Sunday, October 20.

    Last week, Nedoroscik and Arnold earned their first nine of the season for their Dedication Night Argentine Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes. However, they did get some criticism from judge Carrie Ann Inaba , who told Nedoroscik he could be “a tiny bit wobbly” at times.

    Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and Girlfriend Tess McCracken’s Relationship Timeline

    “I mean, I totally get what she's saying, because I think sometimes when we go and do our dance, we put so much energy into it, and it's not necessarily grounded,” Arnold exclusively told Us Weekly after the October 15 episode. “I definitely think that's something we can take into our next weeks to just really get grounded in all of our dances so we can feel in the floor, and it'll help us a lot. So, I’m glad she said it.”

    Nedoroscik dedicated the night’s performance to men’s gymnastics — this year’s U.S. men’s team brought home their first Olympic team medal in 16 years at the Paris Olympics earlier this year.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22AvVv_0wHZJf5V00

    “I just want everyone to know, like, it's possible,” he told Us of what he hoped other aspiring gymnasts took from his performance. “Look, me making the Olympic team, me making national team, me making it to the NCAA, all of it was super unlikely, but I just kind of held my head high and just tried my hardest, and I just want to let everyone know that has those dreams that they can do it if they work their butt off.”

    Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream episodes on Disney+ the next day.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ilona Maher Gets Candid About Wearing Heels for the 1st Time While Lifting Pros on ‘DWTS’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    HGTV Star Galey Alix Confirms Split From Bachelor Nation’s Dale Moss
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Dwight Howard Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Critique of His Routine
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Florida Winn-Dixie Shopper Wins $1 Million – But Loses Over $300,000 in Split Decision
    Akeena1 day ago
    DWTS’ Danny and Witney Would ‘Freak Out’ If Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman Saw Their ‘Deadpool’ Dance
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Carnival Cruise Line Considering Getting Rid of ATMs
    J. Souza2 days ago
    ‘16 and Pregnant’ Alum Autumn Crittendon’s Cause of Death Revealed
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    These 13 Rich-Looking Loose Fall Dresses Secretly Hide Bloating — and Start at Just $19
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Anna Kendrick’s Suede Bag is the ‘It’ Style of Fall — Shop a $17 Lookalike
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Diddy’s Employees Were Required to Carry Pink Cocaine and Other Drugs in Pouches, Complaint Claims
    Us Weekly17 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    TV's 'Little House' Star Karen Grassle & Cast Were Displeased with Michael Landon's Sexist Behavior
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    10 Secret Ways Your Cat Shows Affection Without You Noticing
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    A PSA! Jennifer Anniston’s Chic Woven Crossbody Bag Look is Just $24 on Amazon
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    This Celeb-Loved Designer Style Suede Bag is Flying off the Shelves — Just $19 on Amazon!
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Rachael Ray Shares Rare Health Update, Reveals She Recently Had a ‘Couple Bad Falls’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Sunset Boulevard’s Tom Francis Didn’t Prep for Underwear Scene: ‘Proud’ of My Body
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Hoda Kotb’s Daughter Gives Jenna Bush Hager an Early Christmas Gift: ‘Too Sweet’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Katie Holmes Wore a $525 Denim Jacket Recreate Her Look For $400 Less
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy