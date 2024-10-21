Martha Stewart Jokes She Wouldn’t Be Golden Bachelorette for $1 Million: ‘Absolutely Not’

Martha Stewart

You couldn’t even pay Martha Stewart to hand out roses on The Golden Bachelorette .

During a Sunday, October 20, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , host Andy Cohen asked Seth Meyers to guess whether Stewart, 83, and Snoop Dogg “give a damn” about the ABC reality series.

After Meyers, 50, accurately predicted that the celebrity BFFs would not care about the newest Bachelor franchise, Snoop, 53, asked, “What is that?” Cohen, 56, explained that the show is a spin-off of The Bachelorette , but with an “older gal.” Snoop replied, “Oh, no.”

Stewart, for her part, chimed in to add that she doesn’t have interest in the show “at all.” When Cohen asked if Stewart would be interested in appearing on the series, she replied, “absolutely not.”

“$1,000,000 an episode, Martha?” Cohen inquired, to which Stewart quickly shut down. “No, the guys aren’t hot enough,” she said.

Snoop defended his pal’s stance, adding, "It ain't about money, it's about how hot the guys are.”

After vying for the affections of Gerry Turner on The Golden Bachelor season one last year, Joan Vassos was crowned the first Golden Bachelorette. Joan, who’s season premiered in September, is now down to her final four contestants.

While exclusively speaking with Us Weekly about her suitors, Joan couldn’t help but gush about her crop of men . ( Chock, Guy, Jordan and Pascal all secured a hometown rose during the Wednesday, October 16, episode.)

“This group of men — I am so shocked about how open they are with their feelings and how willing they are to talk to each other,” Joan shared in Us ’ latest cover story . “That never has been my experience with men. I feel like whenever there’s a group of men, they talk about sports: their golf game and how their baseball team is doing. Or even about their businesses. They rarely talk about their feelings and it was amazing how quickly these guys felt comfortable with each other.”

Joan noted that there was a commonality between all of the contestants who appeared on the show. “They knew that they were in a house with people in this position [where] things hadn’t gone perfectly in their lives,” she said. “Something has happened to the person that they felt they were gonna spend the rest of their lives with and, maybe, that gave them a comfort level [knowing] they were gonna be talking to somebody who could relate and empathize with them.”

The Golden Bachelorette airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.