This Bestselling Rich Mom Cardigan-Jacket Hybrid Is Over 50% Off Today

Although watching the sun set before 7 p.m. is disappointing, we're excited that temperatures are cool enough to break out our best fall coats. While you probably don't need a heavy puffer just yet, a lightweight, stylish jacket is the ideal early-fall pick to add to your lineup. Luckily, we just found an affordable "coatigan" jacket that's fit for the current weather and is over 50% off today at Amazon!

Kate Middleton’s Flattering Fall Coat is $5,665 — We Found the Look for Just $66

The Anrabess jacket is an excellent pick to have on hand for days when it's chilly. Made for layering, this lightweight layer is a mix between a cardigan and a jacket, meaning it's stretchy and spacious enough to wear over button-down tops and sweaters for the ultimate rich mom, cozy look. That flexibility is due to the material — it's made from a mix of viscose, nylon and polyester that's soft and comfortable for any occasion.

Something else that makes this jacket stand out from the crowd is its sleek and simple design. While there are two large pockets on either side, there are no buttons, and instead of a traditional collar, it features a lapel neckline. You also don't have to settle on a neutral colorway. This layer comes in over 20 different shades, all of which are available in sizes XS to XXL.

Get the Anrabess Open Front Jacket for $34 (originally $70) at Amazon!

Right now, the Anrabess Open Front Jacket is a bestseller in women's cardigans on Amazon and has earned over 3,100 five-star ratings.

"Love this sweater jacket," one shopper wrote . "Apricot is a beautiful beige. I need to steam out the fold creases, but looks and feels luxurious and high quality. Great for dressing up or casual. Love the roomy pockets that lay nice and flat. Perfect for travel to add warmth on the plane, and it seems to be wrinkle-resistant!"

17 Rich Mom Fall Jackets on Amazon That’ll Instantly Make Your Outfit Look 10x More Expensive

"This exceeded my expectations," said another customer . "It’s the perfect weight and texture for those cool mornings and warm afternoons. I wore it with a black dress that was slightly shorter than the coat and got so many compliments from friends and strangers alike. One of my coworkers said I looked like I was straight off the runway. I ordered XL and it fit wonderfully."

"I do not write reviews for Amazon often," another reviewer admitted . "The sweater coat by Amazon is a must-have for The Fall season. It is so attractive. It fits so nicely. It is one of the most attractive codes I've had. I'm 5'7 and I weigh 120 I got the extra small. It looks awesome, and I think no matter what size you are, it would look perfect on you. The coat lies so beautifully on your body. It does this little closure right at the top near your neck."

We're truly convinced you need this knit jacket in your wardrobe — especially now that the price is so low. Hurry and add one (or two) to your cart before the deal disappears!

Get the Anrabess Open Front Jacket for $34 (originally $70) at Amazon!

Barn Jackets Are Trending for Fall — Here Are 7 Looks To Buy on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!