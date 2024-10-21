Open in App
    • Us Weekly

    Scarlett Johansson Just Wore Kate Middleton’s Favorite Classic, Comfy Sneakers

    By Olivia Hanson,

    2 days ago

    Scarlett Johansson just gave Us a sneak peak into the comfy shoes she’s wearing on the set of her new movie! A hint: they’re a Kate Middleton favorite!

    Johansson was spotted on the set of her latest movie, Jurassic World Rebirth , wearing a matching navy suit, a white undershirt and the Veja Women Esplar Sneakers . Not only were the sneakers deemed comfortable and stylish enough to be worn as a part of the movie, they’re also a favorite of the Princess of Wales who’s been seen wearing them on multiple occasions as well. For $150, you can get them with the convenience of Amazon bringing them straight to your doorstep.

    See it!

    Get the Veja Women Esplar Sneakers Extra White for just $150 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

    Kate Middleton’s Fall Denim Dress Is out of Stock — but This $30 Style Is No Different

    The premium price of the sneakers is not only because of their A-list stamp-of-approval, but also for their quality of construction. The brand puts extra effort into sourcing sustainable materials, which these sneakers are made of, like organic cotton, Amazonian rubber and vegetable-tanned leather. The cotton and recycled polyester lining is also what makes the shoes so comfortable, breathable and easy to walk miles in. Of course, they’re versatile and stylish too, with a classic rounded-toe design, lace up closure and signature ‘V’ for Veja on each side of the sneakers.

    They’ve also racked up a solid base of five-star ratings from shoppers as well.

    This one called them the “best sneakers out there,” saying that they’ve worn them “nonstop since day one” and still “don’t have a single blister.”

    Another benefit to the brand is that they’re committed to fair trade practices and transparency as well. That means that you know that from start to finish, they’re made ethically and that the brand will let you know where the shoes are made, who they’re made by and what they’re made of. In the words of this shopper , “their commitment to the environment justifies the cost.”

    Johansson’s outfit proved that these sneakers can be worn with more than just a casual look. They can be dressed all the way up with even a suit, when you’re needing a more comfy pair of kicks, and even dresses as well. However, as Middleton has shown, they can also be worn with various casual outfits as well, like jeans and a sweater or a skirt and a denim jacket.

    Zoe Saldana’s Baggy Jeans Give Such 90s Cool Girl Fashion Vibes — a Lookalike for $65!

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04z0Ki_0wFt17gZ00

    See it!

    Love the shoes but they’re out of your price point? Or maybe you’re looking for something a little more comfortable? We’ve got you! We rounded up a few of our other favorite white sneakers below, ranging from $26 to $170.

    Shop more white sneakers that we love:

    Not your style? Explore more white sneakers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

    Jessica Alba’s Cozy Rich Mom Cardigan is so Effortlessly Chic — Shop a $40 Lookalike

