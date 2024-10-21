Open in App
    Victoria’s Secret Demonstrates How to DIY Angel Wings at Home Ahead of ‘Hallowing’

    By Grace Riley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OB3kA_0wFrWf3y00

    If you're looking for a chic last minute Halloween costume, Victoria’s Secret has got your back — literally.

    The brand’s official TikTok account demonstrated how to DIY Angel wings at home earlier this month, using just cardboard, paper, glue and ribbons. First, fold a large piece of cardboard in half and outline the shape and size of your desired wings with pen or pencil before cutting it out with sturdy scissors.

    After the wings are symmetrical, stack two pieces of paper and fold it four times accordion style; cut the edges off to create a feather shape. Continue cutting paper in the same shape, but different sizes, for a dimensional wing.

    Next, layer the faux feathers over the cardboard wings with the largest pieces at the tips of the wings. Hot glue the paper on before flipping the wings over and repeating the same process.

    The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway: Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Adriana Lima, More

    To attach the wings to your body, mark four incisions on the wings where you would attach a ribbon. Next, lace the ribbon through the cardboard and then tie to your shoulders. Voilà! Angel wings (nearly identical to Barbara Palvin ’s mirrored feathers at the 2024 VS Fashion Show ) completed!

    @victoriassecret

    Happy Hallowing! Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves. Livestream the show on October 15 at 7PM ET on Prime Video or our YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram. Busy then? Watch it after (and as many times as you’d like) on our YouTube. VSFashionShow​ #VSFS #VictoriasSecret #Halloween

    ♬ Grapejuice speed audio - 1D Audioz

    “Happy Hallowing! Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves,” the account captioned the clip.

    For a real bombshell effect, Us Weekly suggests styling the wings with your favorite silky bathrobe — or lingerie — in true Victoria's Secret Angel fashion.

    If you're looking to channel your inner Palvin, 31, you could even spray paint the paper wings silver and rock a sparkly bra and underwear underneath a sheer gown, just like the model did while strutting on the catwalk.

    The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Afterparty Called For Sheer, Sexy Styles

    Ahead of the show, Palvin exclusively told Us Weekly that her wings weighed around “40 pounds.”

    “This year mine are heavy, which just means they’re bigger!” she exclaimed, noting that some of the wings are “really light.”

    “They’re really well-made, so it’s not too hard [to walk in the wings] with heels on,” Palvin, who walked in silver stilettos, assured Us .

