Former NFL Star Kyle Long Had to Call Security at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Stop in Miami

Former NFL star Kyle Long had some bad blood at the Eras Tour before the concert even started.

Long, 35, attended Taylor Swift ’s Friday, October 18, tour stop in Miami with his wife, where things were immediately thrown into chaos.

“Hey @HardRockStadium my wife and I bought tickets for the swift show tonight and we got here and someone is sitting in our seats - they won’t leave,” Long posted via X on Friday. “My wife is gonna go bananas shortly. Just getting your security ahead of it.”

The following day, Long — the son of NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long — explained exactly what happened.

“We bought two suite tickets for specific seats in the front of a suite,” he posted via X on Saturday, October 19. “Have had them for months, paid a hefty premium for those as opposed to standing room only tickets in the same suite, priced at 1/4 of the cost. We got kids down and sprinted to show. People were in our seats when we arrived to the suite. It was actually a few moms with young girls. Can’t really go up there and strong arm that crowd.”

Long, who retired in 2019 after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, got in touch with customer service, who said, “there is a first come first serve policy on these seats.”

“It’s criminal to be honest,” Long wrote . “I have multiple Lower leg injuries that prevent me from being able to stand for 5-6 hours straight. We needed seating, so I contacted ticket service and they relocated us to seats in the club level - which was a great solution but in no ways equal to my investment in suite tix.”

He added, “Regardless of your opinion on the music we’re listening to when you buy certain seats you expect to get them - it was my wife and I not like I had a crew with me lol.”

Long keeps his family life very private. In June, however, he posted a rare photo via Instagram of his wife and their two young children.

Despite all of the ticket drama, Long still managed to leave his Eras Tour date night in awe of the show — and even snuck in a reference to Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce in the process.

“ Taylor swift concert is a marathon for the viewers she must run routes with Travis in offseason she’s off the charts impressive,” Long posted via X .

Swift’s three sold-out shows in Miami were star-studded affairs, with Tom Brady , Serena Williams , Hoda Kotb and more taking in the concert spectacle.