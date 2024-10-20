Open in App
    • Us Weekly

    Every Celebrity Who Attended the Austin Grand Prix 2024: See Photos

    By Miranda Siwak,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erwT5_0wEinjLH00

    The celebrities are off to the races at the 2024 United States Grand Prix .

    The U.S. GP kicked off on Sunday, October 20, in Austin, Texas. Ahead of the athletes’ 56 laps on the track, attendees were treated to special headlining performances by Sting and Eminem .

    “Dare me to drive?!” Eminem, 52, previously wrote via Instagram in June, teasing the performance.

    The Austin GP takes place at the Circuit of the Americas, which is described as a “purpose-built state-of-the-art motorsports complex.”

    “There are significant changes in elevation throughout the 5.513km circuit, and if the corners at COTA seem familiar, they should be,” a website description reads. “Turns 3 through 6 looks not dissimilar to Silverstone's high-speed run through Maggotts/Becketts or the S Curves at Suzuka, while Turns 12 through 15 mimics Hockenheim's stadium section. Meanwhile, the uphill run into the wide Turn 1 has provided some fine overtaking action.”

    Keep scrolling to see which stars attended the 2024 Austin Grand Prix:

