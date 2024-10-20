Open in App
    • Us Weekly

    Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Cooke Maroney

    By Miranda Siwak,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4ZFp_0wEdnMEV00
    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney , are expanding their family as the actress is pregnant with baby No. 2, Us Weekly can confirm.

    The 34-year-old actress flashed her baby bump while out to dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 19. Vogue was first to report the news.

    Lawrence and Maroney, 40, have been married since 2019 and are already parents to son Cy, 2.

    Us previously confirmed they were thinking about baby No. 2.

    Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s Low-Key Romance: A Timeline

    “They’re thinking about having another child,” a source told Us in June 2023. “At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family. They’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tKfg_0wEdnMEV00
    Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney

    Lawrence and Maroney, an art gallerist, have rarely discussed their family life with Cy. The Hunger Games star previously revealed that she faced “mom guilt” for balancing work commitments and parenthood.

    “Every day of being a mom, I feel awful,” Lawrence said during a June 2022 “Actors on Actors” interview for Variety. “I feel guilty. I’m playing with him and I’m like, ‘Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?’ We’re outside [and I’m like], ‘What if he’s cold? What if he’s going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'”

    The Oscar winner later admitted that starting a family was “the scariest thing in the entire world.”

    ‘Hunger Games’ Film Series Stars Who’ve Welcomed Kids: Jennifer Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig and More

    Lawrence and Maroney named their eldest after painter Cy Twombly, and they felt their hearts grow when he was born.

    “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets,” Lawrence previously told Vogue in October 2022. “He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?”

    She added, “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors.”

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    April Holley
    1d ago
    💞💞💞💞
    debra mcgarry
    2d ago
    Congratulations!🥰
    View all comments
