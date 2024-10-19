This $33 ‘Refreshing’ Hair Thinning Powder Shampoo Lasts 100 Washes and Promotes Hair Growth

Do you ever feel like your hair is dull and thinning? We get it. Hair loss can take a toll on your mental state and that’s not good — especially with everything else that’s going on in the world! Moreover, investing in an anti-thinning shampoo can ease your mind and soothe your scalp while promoting hair growth! We found a powerful hair-thinning shampoo from The Powder Shampoo that will become your new favorite — and it’s only $33 right now!

This Invigorating shampoo is perfect for the girl who's currently battling hair loss. It lasts 100 washes and features healthy ingredients like bergamot essential oil to boost nutrients and oxygen to the hair, ginger and ginseng to strengthen hair bulbs, biotin to reduce hair thinning and thyme essential oil to promote hair growth. Also, this shampoo is great for those who deal with inflammation, sensitive scalps and more.

To use this option, wet your palm and hair. Then, pour a sufficient amount on your palm. Next, you’ll lather it all over your hair. Finally, rinse your hair like normal, and you’re done!

Further, the brand uses plant-powered ingredients and none of the bad stuff. Also, the brand uses 100% plant-free packaging and recyclable aluminum bottles to help reduce its footprint. If that wasn't convincing enough, it also offers refill packages that go inside the aluminum bottle to help reduce waste.

While reviewing and discussing this shampoo , one happy reviewer noted, "It's super easy to use just wet my hair, pour the powder on, and lather to create rich foams. It cleanses my scalp to giving it a refreshing feel, and I can see a slight reduction in the number of hairs falling."

Another reviewer added, "I absolutely love this powder-to-lather formula, only a small amount is needed, so it lasts very well. It has a wonderful smell, and it's great for travel."

So, if you’re looking for a way to regrow your tresses and take care of your skin, this set from The Powder Shampoo could help!

See it: Get the Invigorating Shampoo from The Powder Shampoo!

