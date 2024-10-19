17 Amazon Blouses Under $20 That Look Like They’re Worth Hundreds

Amazon is probably one of the last places you'd think to check for expensive clothing. But expensive- looking clothing? It's a goldmine ! And for the record, Amazon has a fair share of real designer brands . . . if you're happy shelling out hundreds of your hard-earned buckaroos. We, on the other hand, are in saving mode this season, especially with the pricey holiday season right around the corner. But we still need some new tops!

Rich Mom Alert! 17 Loose Fall Tops to Look Like Gisele Bundchen — Under $23 on Amazon

Blouses are the ideal pieces to pair with any pants in your repertoire — jeans, trousers, dress pants, leggings, palazzo pants and even leather pants if you're feeling frisky! As such, it's important to have a few staples for the fall gatherings, errands, dinner dates and neighborhood walks to come.

If you want to look expensive while you do what you do, check out these 17 bestselling blouses on Amazon! These pieces are guaranteed to elevate your look, all without breaking the $20 mark. It almost feels like cheating!

Read on to see our top picks!

1. Rich mom: We love everything about this ruffle sleeve top, but especially the notched v-neck and classy folded detailing — just $20 !

2. Pattern princess: You don't have to grab this dressy three-quarter sleeve top in an ultra-chic pattern, but you'll be the trendiest gal at the office if you do — was $25, now just $20 !

3. Swiss dots: It's all in the details! Anyone who knows luxury clothes knows that the little things matter . . . like darling flutter sleeves — just $20 !

4. New favorite: Flattering find alert! This sophisticated v-neck top has lantern sleeves that flatter the arms — was $20, now just $18 !

5. Classy act: Get ready to turn some heads in this knit and lace number! Compliments are a given with the dynamic style — was $18, now just $14 !

6. Corporate queen: Whether you work in an office or home is your office, this luxe-looking chiffon-style top is bound to elevate your look — was $19, now just $15 !

7. Comfy cozy: Cashmere who? This t-shirt top has three-quarter sleeves, trendy contrasting hems and a loose fit that feels like pajamas — was $17, now just $13 !

8. Yacht wife: The wavy pattern etched into this top is just the tip of the iceberg. Wear it with a cardigan and jeans this fall — just $15 !

9. Everyday find: You won't want to wear anything other than this v-neck top with ultra-chic lace sleeves . It's Amazon's choice and ours — was $15, now just $11 !

10. Textured top: Somewhere between luxe and boho , this eyelet top is ideal for running errands, having brunch with the girls and everything in between — just $20 !

11. Short-sleeve find: Reviewers can't get enough of this short-sleeve pleated top, especially with the flattering curve neckline — just $18 !

12. Total showstopper: A top isn't a top . . . not when it looks like this. The keyhole detail makes this versatile top dressy enough for work — just $20 !

13. Boutique look: Maybe you don't shop exclusively at Hamptons boutiques, but you'll look like you do in this three-quarter sleeve top with elastic cuffs — just $20 !

14. One of a kind: We haven't ever seen a top quite like this one. The mock neck style paired with slit sleeves makes your torso look longer — was $20, now just $12 !

15. Simple yes: Look no further for a cap-sleeve top to pair with all of your blazers and dress pants. The khaki color just screams 'rich' — just $20 !

16. Puff sleeves: Snag this eyelet winner for 33% off right now ! It's elegant yet versatile enough to wear for day-to-day errands — was $30, now just $20 !

17. Extra credit: Crochet knit detailing and a soft v-neckline are just two things to look forward to with this sweater top — was $33, now just $19 !

