These Eco-Friendly Makeup Remover Pads Require Only Water — And They Actually Work

The only rough part about putting on a beautiful head-turning face of makeup is having to take it off. Especially when it's late and the only thing you feel like doing is hopping in bed, removing makeup can feel like a daunting task! Whether you use makeup wipes or pads with remover, it always takes a good amount of scrubbing to ensure everything comes off. It's no wonder we put it off!

But scrubbing our faces with chemical-laden wipes and removers isn't good for the skin. Yes, they're convenient, but makeup remover formulas can do more harm than good! Many of these products leave cleansing agents on the skin that cause dryness and irritation while disrupting the skin's pH. Formaldehyde, sodium lauryl sulfate, solubilizers, preservatives and emulsifiers are just a few of the harmful ingredients lurking in common name-brand products. But what's the alternative ?

I’m Adding This Instantly-Softening Five-Minute Hair Mask to My Wash Routine This Fall

A few months ago, I would have said to bite the bullet and use the most "natural" makeup remover formula you can find at Target, but I recently found makeup remover pads that require only water. It doesn't get more natural than that!

These reusable pads are clinically proven to remove makeup (including waterproof!), sunscreen, dirt and oil 2.5 times better than the leading brand of makeup wipes. The patented silky soft fibers are activated with just water, cleaning the skin without irritating or clogging pores with oils and toxic chemicals. Whether you're trying to remove waterproof eyeliner, foundation, false lashes, mascara, lipstick, sunscreen or any other makeup product, these dermatologist-recommended wipes will get the job done!

Each pad has two sides, one to erase makeup and the other to gently exfoliate the skin. This design makes it easy to deep clean your skin every day without aggravating the skin, even sensitive skin ! The pack comes with seven pads, one for each day of the week, and since they're washable, you're covered almost indefinitely — up to 200 machine washes, to be exact.

After a two-week clinical study, 92% of participants said their skin felt more hydrated while 100% noted cleaner skin after using these pads. 77% even saw an improvement in skin texture! The pads are chemical-free, eco-friendly, non-comedogenic and budget-friendly, too. Just think about how much you'll save on makeup remover!

To use, simply wet the short fiber pad side with warm water and use circular motions to erase makeup, then flip to the long side to exfoliate before applying your serums, creams and moisturizers for peak-level absorption. That's all! And trust me . . . I was skeptical, as were many reviewers who came back to write variations of "I can't believe these actually work, but they actually work!"

The patented technology of these "truly magic" pads is a bit of a mystery, but all we need to know is that they work — with zero chemicals.

Get the MakeUp Eraser 7-Day Set for $25 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other makeup removers on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s deals here !

I’ve Already Gotten Ten Compliments on This Flattering Cashmere-Looking Sweater on Amazon — Get It for Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!