The Biggest Swiftie Fan Freakouts in October: Travis Kelce PDA, New Book and More

Swiftober is upon Us once again with Taylor Swift giving devoted fans a mountain of new surprises, Easter eggs and more throughout October.

Swiftober, a fan term combining Swift’s name and the month based on her history of announcements during Octobers past, kicked off with romantic comedy-worthy moments for the 34-year-old pop star and boyfriend Travis Kelce .

After skipping a pair of Kansas City Chiefs away games, Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium for the team’s October 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. After the Chiefs won for the fifth time this season, Swift partied with Kelce and fellow NFL partner Chariah Gordon — and delivered her own impromptu postgame interview .

“I think we feel really good,” Gordon told Swift in an Instagram Story video. “We’re 5 and 0 going into a bye week. It is perfect.”

Swift then chimed in, adding, “Perfect is the word.”

“Perfect” could also be used to describe the whirlwind of the Grammy winner’s month. Keep scrolling to revisit all the times we couldn’t help but spiral over Swiftie news:

6. That Taylor Swift Dropped New ‘Greatest in the League’ Merch Tied to National Boyfriend Day

Taylor Nation, the official merch hub for the pop star, is no stranger to dropping different collections. On October 3, a range titled “Greatest in the League” was released based on lyrics from Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department song “The Alchemy.” With the song rumored to be about Kelce and October 3 as National Boyfriend Day, it could hardly be a coincidence if you ask Us — not that Swift ever confirmed it outright.

5. That Fans Clowned for an Announcement on Travis Kelce’s 35th Birthday

Two days after National Boyfriend Day was Kelce’s 35th birthday . Considering the latest merch drop, fans walked down Clowneria Street once again — this time with the theory that “So High School” would be the next TTPD single starting on October 5. (“So High School” is another track about Kelce, which he’s all but publicly confirmed in multiple interviews .)

Swift has not revealed whether “So High School” will get the single treatment.

4. That Taylor Swift Showed Up Bejeweled to Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game

Not only did Swift slay her October 7 game day outfit , but she was all decked out in glitter. Swift paired her head-to-toe plaid Vivienne Westwood look with temporary glitter freckles by Fazit. Swift’s sparkles had the internet — including Fazit’s cofounders — freaking out. (Pssst: Check out Us Weekly ’s full review of the Fazit glitter freckles here .)

3. The October 18 of It All

Both Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas pushed back their October 18 album release dates, leaving plenty of time for Swifties to speculate the artists were making room for a surprise Swift drop . Fans have wondered whether delaying the albums is a way to delay competing with someone like Swift. The 18th also marks the return of Swift’s Eras Tour.

Of course, Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is the main culprit for a surprise Swiftie drop, and if you ask fans, there’s another clue pointing to Rep . On October 12, Swift carried Roberto Cavalli’s Mirror Snake Shoulder Bag while out on a date with Kelce. Since snakes are a signature emblem of Rep , it led to the conclusion that it’s a clue.

Suffice it to say, the countdown is on to October 18 to reveal whether the rumors are correct — but probably not if our past failed theories are any indication. (Hey, we’re at least trying not to be a self-fulling prophecy a la “Foolish One” and learning lessons here.)

2. That Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Had Another NYC Whirlwind PDA Tour

Swift and Kelce spent his NFL bye week in New York City beginning October 11. They went on two high-profile date nights , including one with pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds , that led to major clowning for Us fans.

Swifties manifested that Swift and Kelce would make surprise Saturday Night Live cameos to support Stevie Nicks ’ big return to the stage as the musical guest. (After all, Swift counts Nicks as a mentor, and Kelce met her during a June Eras show in London.) The season premiere, hosted by Ariana Grande, also fell on the first anniversary of Tayvis’ last SNL surprise when he appeared in a parody sketch about the romance and she introduced Ice Spice ’s musical performance. Afterward, they appeared in public holding hands for the first time en route to the official afterparty.

Ultimately, Swift and Kelce did not appear on the variety show. Two days later, they were, however, seen at the first game of the American League Championship Series where the New York Yankees played the Cleveland Guardians.

“The whole time I’m screaming,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast on May 16. “I’m in hostile territory because it’s the Bronx Bombers and I’m at the Yankees Stadium in the playoffs. I’m over here cheering for the Guards because I’m a Cleveland kid and I want to see Cleveland win a f---ing World Series.”

While cheering for the Guardians, Kelce and Swift also dabbled in some sweet PDA, including now-viral moments where the Grammy winner fed him popcorn and sips of a red-colored beverage.

1. That Taylor Swift Is Launching a Book — and Physical Versions of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Swifties woke up to sudden panic on October 15 when Good Morning America broadcaster Robin Roberts proclaimed the singer had a surprise and was “turning the page on a new era.”

“I’m sorry hearing ‘Taylor Swift’ and ‘new era’ on GMA is TERRIFYING. WHAT IS SHE UPTO,” one fan wrote via X.

The surprise was the announcement that Swift is self-publishing a 256-page hardcover book about The Eras Tour, which will hit Target shelves on Black Friday. (Seriously, good luck to all of Us on that one.)

“This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way,” Swift wrote via Instagram. “Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book , filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.”

While we don’t know exactly what will be inside the pages, fans believed that there might be a certain high-quality snapshot of Swift and Kelce kissing backstage in Argentina. In fan-captured footage from November 2023, they appeared to smooch in front of a professional photographer’s lens.

The book also drops weeks before the Eras Tour wraps for good, and as she sings on TTPD , “The only thing left is the manuscript.”

In addition to the coffee table book, Swift confirmed that she will drop the first physical copies of TTPD at Target on Black Friday. Up until now, her 11th album has only existed on digital platforms.