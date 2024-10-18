Former X Factor Judge Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About Liam Payne’s Death: ‘We All Let You Down’

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has shared a tribute to Liam Payne , who died on Wednesday (October 16) at the age of 31 — but has accused the music industry of letting down the One Direction star.

Osbourne, 72, was a judge on The X Factor , the popular British talent show where One Direction were formed, for seven years, and has worked in the music industry since the 1970s, originally as manager to her husband Ozzy Osbourne .

“Liam, my heart aches,” she wrote last night (Thursday October 17). “We all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend."

Osbourne was a judge on the first three series of The X Factor , from 2004 to 2007, and then returned in 2013, 2016 and 2017. Payne first successfully auditioned as a solo artist in 2008 when he was just 14 years old, but was ultimately told by chief judge Simon Cowell to come back in two years. He did just that, returning aged 16 in 2010, and wowed the panel, including his future love Cheryl Cole , at the auditions. Within weeks, One Direction was formed, with Payne joining the boy band alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik .

Although One Direction actually only came third in their season of the show, the band went on to become its greatest success story and one of the few British talent show acts to find international success, selling more than 70 million records worldwide and winning 242 awards before going on “indefinite hiatus” in 2016.

Osbourne is the first former X Factor judge to pay tribute to Payne publicly, although the show itself, which last aired in 2018 and was officially canceled in 2021, issued a statement yesterday paying tribute to the singer. “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” they wrote. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends and family and all who loved him.”

Liam Payne Through the Years: Revisiting the One Direction Alum’s Life in Photos

Payne’s former bandmates have also begun to speak out , with Styles, Malik and Tomlinson all releasing statements so far.

Payne was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he fell from a balcony at the CasaSur Hotel at around 5pm local time, sustaining multiple injuries. His family yesterday paid tribute to their much-loved son and brother, saying: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."