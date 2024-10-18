Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    Former X Factor Judge Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About Liam Payne’s Death: ‘We All Let You Down’

    By Isabel Mohan,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTDbV_0wBwZR7Q00
    Sharon Osbourne

    Sharon Osbourne has shared a tribute to Liam Payne , who died on Wednesday (October 16) at the age of 31 — but has accused the music industry of letting down the One Direction star.

    Osbourne, 72, was a judge on The X Factor , the popular British talent show where One Direction were formed, for seven years, and has worked in the music industry since the 1970s, originally as manager to her husband Ozzy Osbourne .

    “Liam, my heart aches,” she wrote last night (Thursday October 17). “We all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed them? You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace my friend."

    Osbourne was a judge on the first three series of The X Factor , from 2004 to 2007, and then returned in 2013, 2016 and 2017. Payne first successfully auditioned as a solo artist in 2008 when he was just 14 years old, but was ultimately told by chief judge Simon Cowell to come back in two years. He did just that, returning aged 16 in 2010, and wowed the panel, including his future love Cheryl Cole , at the auditions. Within weeks, One Direction was formed, with Payne joining the boy band alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik .

    Although One Direction actually only came third in their season of the show, the band went on to become its greatest success story and one of the few British talent show acts to find international success, selling more than 70 million records worldwide and winning 242 awards before going on “indefinite hiatus” in 2016.

    Osbourne is the first former X Factor judge to pay tribute to Payne publicly, although the show itself, which last aired in 2018 and was officially canceled in 2021, issued a statement yesterday paying tribute to the singer. “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne,” they wrote. “He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends and family and all who loved him.”

    Liam Payne Through the Years: Revisiting the One Direction Alum’s Life in Photos

    Payne’s former bandmates have also begun to speak out , with Styles, Malik and Tomlinson all releasing statements so far.

    Payne was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when he fell from a balcony at the CasaSur Hotel at around 5pm local time, sustaining multiple injuries. His family yesterday paid tribute to their much-loved son and brother, saying: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Steven Jacobs
    10h ago
    You let your own husband down, he’s a disgrace
    Valarie
    1d ago
    What???
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Liam Payne’s Cause of Death Revealed After the One Direction Alum’s Shocking Passing
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Close Friend Reveals Their Final Text Messages, He Seemed ‘Happy’ Before Death
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Danielle Peazer Doesn’t Feel ‘Mentally Strong Enough’ to Face Reality of Ex Liam Payne’s Death
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Simon Cowell Reveals He Visited With Liam Payne Last Year: ‘Just to Sit and Talk’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Is Engaged to Sarah Jane Ramos, Proposed With $1 Million Ring
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Police Found Liam Payne’s Hotel Room Was in ‘Total Disorder’ With Drugs, Alcohol and Broken Things
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Amy Slaton Shares Photos of Young Sons in 1st Social Media Post Since Child Endangerment Arrest
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Sister Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Brother: ‘I’m Sorry I Couldn’t Save You’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Liam Payne’s Preliminary Autopsy Reveals He Died From ‘Internal and External’ Hemorrhages
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    UPDATE: Authorities Say They Cannot Confirm Liam Payne ‘Jumped’ From Hotel Balcony
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Former Key Member Of Church Of Scientology Claims Tom Cruise Is Their ‘Biggest Victim’
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    Buenos Aires Fans Say Liam Payne Seemed ‘Very Happy’ Ahead of His Sudden Death at 31
    Us Weekly20 hours ago
    Argentina Hotel Guest Recalls Hearing ‘Loud, Violent Scream’ Before News of Liam Payne’s Death Broke
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Had to Find Out His Son Was Born Via FaceTime: ‘It Was Wild’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber11 days ago
    Louis Tomlinson’s Ex-Girlfriend Says Liam Payne Was a ‘Huge Support,’ Created Personal Artwork for Her
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Fire Country’s Max Thieriot and Stephanie Arcila Are Happy Bode, Gabriela Aren’t Back Together Yet
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Jason Kelce Falling Asleep at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Is Hilariously Peak Dad Behavior
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Zendaya Serves Goddess Glam With New Textured Extensions in On Campaign
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    12 Stretchy Corduroy Pants That Are Trendier — and Comfier — Than Denim
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Bethany Hamilton Confirms 3-Year-Old Nephew Died After Drowning: ‘Andrew Is and Was Loved So Well’
    Us Weekly20 hours ago
    14 Plus Size-Friendly Fall and Winter Dresses That Will Help You Feel Chic and Warm
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Landon Barker Addresses Diddy-Inspired Party: ‘My Apologies Go Out to Everyone I Hurt’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Hoda Kotb Shares Update on Suburban Life With Her Daughters, Teases ‘Fun’ Halloween Plans
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    All of One Direction’s Most Heartbreaking Tributes to Liam Payne After His Death
    Us Weekly2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy