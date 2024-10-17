17 Under-$40 Fall Boutique-Style Cardigans From Amazon That Look 10x More Expensive

Shopping for a cozy cardigan at your local fashion boutique is just about as essential of a fall activity as picking apples at the orchard. However, apple picking will only cost you a few dollars while shopping for a boutique cardigan can cost upwards of $100. That’s why we rounded up these 17 boutique-looking fall cardigans — and they’re all under $40 on Amazon.

Snag a simple and lightweight cardigan that can go in your work tote for chilly days at the office or snag an ultra-cozy style for simply cuddling up and watching your favorite fall fall movies. We also made sure to include some of your favorite fall textures as well like cable knits , flannel-prints and chunky textures too. Each of which will look like you snagged it from a fancy boutique, while really saving yourself some extra cash on Amazon.

17 Under-$40 Fall Boutique-Style Cardigans From Amazon That 10x More Expensive

1. A Best-Seller: This popcorn knit sweater totally looks off the rack of a cute boutique in the fall and it’s even a best-seller on Amazon!

2. An Everyday Go-To: This oversized midi cardigan can be used for everything from wearing as a light layer to a workout class to putting over a blouse for a holiday get-together!

3. Cozy Cable Knit: Nothing says fall quite like a cozy cable knit sweater like this style that can easily dress up a t-shirt and jeans!

4. Chunky and Cute: Wear this chunky knit sweater when you’re in the mood to bake fall goodies and watch cute movies!

5. Rich Mom-Chic: This rich-mom style striped cardigan instantly elevates any outfit, from a t-shirt and jeans to a skirt and blouse!

6. Amazon’s Choice: Lightweight, stylish and affordable, we can definitely see why this everyday cardigan got the Amazon’s choice badge!

7. Plaid Perfection: Love a plaid moment? You’re definitely going to want to check out this flannel poncho that over 600 shoppers have bought in the last month!

8. Mix and Match: From dresses, to t-shirts, to blouses, this classic crewneck sweater from Grace Karin is easy to style with the rest of your closet!

9. A Lightweight Layer: This lightweight v-neck cardigan is perfect for the fall days that start out chilly and end up being warm!

10. Waffle Knit Wonderful: Waffle knit cardigans like this style bring a casual, cozy and effortless feel to any outfit!

11. Cue the Colorblock: Bring some fun and funkiness into your wardrobe with this color block knit cardigan that comes in a few cute color combinations!

12. Like a Blanket: For days you’re struggling to get out of bed, know that you can slip on this fuzzy knit cardigan that feels like you’re wearing the softest blanket!

13. Make it a Maxi: Keep cold air out while looking extra chic and stylish with this cable knit maxi cardigan that even has pockets!

14. A Unique Knit: We’re sure you’ll garner tons of compliments from those around you in this woven knit cardigan that’s also easy to machine wash!

15. Oversized Perfection: Feeling bloated? This oversized cardigan can both hide that and make you look stylish at the same time!

16. Has Pockets: Great for holding a phone or keeping your hands warm, it’s always a benefit when a long and cozy cardigan has pockets!

17. Fabulous Flannel: This long flannel cardigan makes Us want to cozy up by the fireplace with some apple cider and a good book!

