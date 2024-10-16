Candice Swanepoel Immediately Said ‘Yes!’ to Walk in the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Candice Swanepoel.

It was a no-brainer for Candice Swanepoel to make a comeback at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — even after a five-year hiatus from the annual event.

Swanepoel, 35, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about returning to the VS runway for the first time since 2018 while getting ready for the 2024 catwalk on Tuesday, October 15.

According to the model, it was an immediate “yes” when she was asked to walk in the show. “I've been doing it for so long, it’s always so exciting,” she said while multiple hairstylists wound her brunette locks into a face-snatching high ponytail. “What went through my head was trying to imagine what it could look like after all these years.”

After Victoria’s Secret canceled the 2019 show due to controversies surrounding the brand and its lack of inclusivity, the lingerie company was committed to making positive changes to better represent their OG Angels as well as incorporate more diversity with fresh faces from the LGBTQIA+ community, people of color and plus-sized models. One such addition is Emira D’Spain , who made history as the first black transgender model for the brand in 2022, and last night, D’Spain, 28, made her debut on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway .

As for Swanepoel, when asked if there were any changes she wanted to see in the past she told replied, “I haven't thought about that. I live in the moment and what's happening now.” She added, “I think the show today is exactly what it means to me.”

Ahead of strutting down the catwalk in not one but two sexy get-ups , Swanepoel teased one of her outfits exclusively to Us , sharing it was “really special.”

“When we do fittings, we definitely talk about the look and if there's anything that you feel worried about [like] shoes wise, but I'm super happy with my outfit,” she gushed. “We’re models – we work what we got.”

This year, she first posed in a nude bra embellished with silver crystals and a matching high-cut thong. Extra eye-candy came in the form of a gold body chain and giant hoop earrings. Swanepoel tied the look together with feathered wings that spelled ‘Victoria’s” on one side and “Secret” on the other — and bounced as she walked.

For her second turn, Swanepoel donned a cherry-red lace bra and thong. The Angel looked as pretty as a present with ribbon wings that made a statement coming and going.

Swanepoel also reminisced with Us on her many past Victoria’s Secret ensembles, sharing that she has “so many all-time favorites.”

“I’ve had some really iconic wings in the past,” she said. If you ask Us , one of her fiercest looks came in 2014, when she spread her golden feathers in a nude lingerie set, making for a memorable runway moment that reached sexy new heights.