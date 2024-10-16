14 Designer-Style Fall Tops to Look Like a Rich Hamptons Aunt — All on Amazon

We don't care what anybody says . . . there's no such thing as too many tops. Especially during the fall and winter months when denim pants are our bottoms of choice, tops are the pieces that tie our outfits together. Tops are key!

21 Expensive-Looking Free People Pieces You’d Never Expect to Find on Amazon — Starting at Just $16

But anyone hunting for a top knows how difficult the seemingly simple task proves to be. Between finding the right material, fit, style, pattern (or lack thereof) and price point, it's no wonder some give up! Multiply that difficulty by 20 when shopping online.

That said, we found 14 tops on Amazon that look like they come from a Southampton boutique. These pieces will remind you of a cool rich aunt who always nails her style ! Maybe you have a rich aunt or maybe you can only imagine, but either way, you just may one-up her with these tops.

Happy shopping, ladies!

1. Easy yes: This classy blouse has to be our favorite. The v-neck style coupled with lace detailing , pom poms and lantern sleeves is swoon-worthy — was $36, now $23 !

2. Dynamic look: It's no secret that stripes are trendy. This comfy top combines stripes and color blocks into one high-fashion piece — just $28 !

3. Details matter: Look no further for a blouse that makes style comfortable. The v-neckline has expensive-looking lace detailing that screams luxe — just $25 !

4. Darling gal: It's Amazon's choice for good reason! Wear this dressy top with dress pants to the office or with jeans for a girls' brunch — just $30 !

5. Loose and lightweight: This loose long-sleeve has distressed detailing, exposed hems and a faded material that give it Free People or Urban Outfitters energy — just $34 !

6. Classy act: Pleated detailing and a notched v-neck are just two things we adore about this bestselling top. It pairs beautifully with layered necklaces and dangle earrings — just $29 !

7. Crochet style: A cross between a sweater and a top, this relaxed-fitting number will keep you cozy and in vogue all season long — was $35, now $22 !

8. Pattern princess: Rich aunts love to have fun. This polka dot top will stoke your playful spirit while making you look like you own properties abroad — just $18 !

9. Casual find: Wealthy folks need casual outfits too! This three-quarter sleeve top has elastic cuffs that add a good amount of character to any fall ensemble — just $20 !

10. New staple: See why we adore this long-sleeve top? Made of a polyester, rayon and spandex blend , you can bet this pick is comfortable — just $18 !

11. Total steal: Hurry! This side button-up top is over half off. Ribbed knit material lengthens your torso , making it a flattering find, too — was $43, now $20 !

12. Chill girl: Lantern sleeves and a simple design make this top suitable to pair with all of your favorite rich aunt pieces — think bags, sunnies and classy pants — was $26, now $21 !

13. Bonus points: The sleeves are everything ! Whether you wear this long-sleeve top with a shirt underneath is up to you (or Mother Nature) — was $70, now $40 !

14. Extra credit: An off-the-shoulder design makes this top both stylish and sexy . You'll love the textured material — was $37, now $19 !

17 Chic Fall Pieces on Amazon to Look Like a Rich NFL Wife — Tops, Dresses and Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!