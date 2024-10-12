Jax, Brittany, Jesse and More ‘The Valley’ Stars ‘Love’ That Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift Watch Show

The cast of The Valley cannot believe that mega-stars Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are watching their show, let alone comparing notes about the story lines.

“I mean, that's kind of crazy. I fully love that, actually,” Brittany Cartwright exclusively told Us at the Us Weekly + Pluto TV Reality Stars of the Year Party at Los Angeles’ Dream Hotel on Thursday, October 10. “Selena Gomez came to TomTom a couple times, so I knew she liked the show, but hearing that they talk about it, they text about it, they call about it. Like, that's amazing.”

The “When Reality Hits” podcaster, 35, further mused that the “biggest stars in the world” know “who little old Brittany from Kentucky is.”

“That's crazy. It's incredible,” Brittany quipped on Thursday.

Selena, 32, revealed in a Vanity Fair profile published last month that she had seen “every episode” of Vanderpump Rules before moving on to The Valley , a spinoff that debuted on the network earlier this year. In the feature, Selena noted that she and longtime best friend Taylor, 34, text about different story lines.

Brittany’s estranged husband and costar, Jax Taylor , found it equally surreal that the two pop stars counted themselves as Bravo fans.

“I mean, it's an amazing thing. You know, we worked really hard on The Valley ,” Jax, 45, told Us on Thursday . “You know, I had this idea a couple of years ago and brought it to our guy Alex [Baskin] and, and here we are, two [or] three years later.”

Jax, however, is admittedly “nervous” for Selena and Taylor to see the upcoming season 2. The new episodes will likely feature Jax and Brittany’s separation, leading to her decision to file for divorce in August.

“This season is gonna be tough,” Jax quipped. “I don't know how much hate I'm gonna get from it, but that's awesome [that they are watching.]”

While Vanderpump Rules is based on the staffers at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant in Hollywood, The Valley saw VPR alums Jax, Brittany and Kristen Doute trade their SUR jobs for suburban life in the Valley neighborhood with their friends.

Costars Jesse Lally , Janet Caperna and Jason Caperna , for their parts, were equally enthused by Selena and Taylor’s reality TV fandom.

"That's one of those really strange things you never expect people like them to know who we are, watch our show,” Janet, 34, mused to Us. “That was kind of, like, an out-of-body experience hearing that they have ever watched anything we're on.”

Janet’s husband, 40-year-old Jason, agreed, chiming in, “It is really weird, like, Taylor Swift is sitting on a private jet on her way to Tokyo or something and knows who we are. It is really strange.”

Jesse, 43, revealed to Us that he also “saw” the headlines about Selena and Taylor.

“They haven't DM’ed me back,” he joked on Thursday. “I understand that they're busy, but a follow would be nice, at least.”

