Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    ‘Teacup’ Cast and Crew Break Down How the Show Successfully Feels Like an 8-Hour Horror Movie

    By Yana Grebenyuk,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZVVV_0w1jvxbw00

    Peacock’s Teacup is unlike any other horror show — because it doesn't try to be.

    During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly , creator Ian McCulloch and several cast members discussed what sets the series apart from other shows.

    "It's very astute that it feels like a movie because that is the idea of the shorter episodes," McCulloch explained. "It is not only because we want to leave the audience wanting more — so they move on to the next episode — but there's an economy of storytelling. In the end, it should feel like a single piece, which is what a movie is."

    McCulloch noted that it "was very much by design" that each episode was fast-paced the entire time.

    Fall TV Preview 2024: Inside Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

    Based on Robert McCammon 's book Stinger , Teacup follows a group of people in rural Georgia who must come together to survive a terrifying phenomenon killing animals and humans alike. The first two episodes, which started streaming on Thursday, October 9, left characters and Us with more questions than answers about what is behind this danger. The show stars Scott Speedman, Yvonne Strahovski, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre and Luciano Leroux .

    "We didn't have any extra fat [with the stories]. After a while you can't just tell one thorough story, you have to go off on some different avenues. We didn't want that sort of experience. We wanted people to just keep going and keep going," he continued. "While at the same time, you want to make sure that you're not throwing things in just to do a twist or a turn."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLjDr_0w1jvxbw00
    (L-R) Scott Speedman as James Chenoweth, Caleb Dolden as Arlo Chenoweth, Emilie Bierre as Meryl Chenoweth and Yvonne Strahovski as Maggie Chenoweth

    It was all about balancing the horror with the overarching story. "You want [viewers] to have it feel like an experience that they want to get back to," McCulloch concluded. "It's a single experience as opposed to, 'I watched an episode and now I'll go off and I'll come back in a month or two and watch another one.' I want them on the edge of their seat throughout the season."

    Horror fans will be excited to know that James Wan is an executive producer on the series following his successes with horror franchises Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring . Behind the camera, E.L. Katz has been credited for directing the first two episodes after working on The Haunting of Bly Manor and Channel Zero .

    A Complete Guide to Every Horror Franchise Coming Back in 2024

    Given Wan's Saw connection, it's no surprise that Teacup does not hold back on the goreas the main group at the center of the show tries to figure out what has caused multiple animals and people to die within their vicinity. The answer remains unclear for now but Teacup showed that crossing an unseen line causes the person's skin to come off their body as their insides spill out.

    "The key was that we have the audience and the characters interacting with a person who's saying, 'Don't cross this line.' It's literally a line on the ground. If you're going to do that and you're going to get away with it, then you have to show those characters and the audience that if you do cross this line, it's the worst possible thing that you could possibly do," McCulloch noted. "The way you do that is you show them the worst possible thing. So what we did was we said, 'What's the worst possible thing? How do we make that something that people haven't necessarily seen before? And how do we show that without it becoming, without them becoming desensitized to it and that desensitized to it?'"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6a8x_0w1jvxbw00

    The screenwriter continued: "That's where we only do it sparingly. It doesn't happen every episode. It's something that you say, 'Here's why you don't cross the line. You get it right?' Yes, we get it because we all screamed and it's gross and it's scary and it's horrifying. Then you can move on to the next part of the story. You've set that in stone, if you will."

    Morgan, 51, who plays McNab, is excited for fans to see the story beyond the horror , telling Us , "[Teacup is different because of] the humanity thread with all the characters and what investment the writers put into flushing out these characters. So it could be attracted by the audience — something that they can relate to on a real level."

    Horror Movie Stars: Where Are They Now?

    Meanwhile, Spencer, 49, urges viewers to see the larger picture.

    "It's the drama that goes on underneath of what's happening in the forefront," the actor, who portrays Ruben, shared. "Like Rob said, the audience is going to relate to that. There is a lot of humanity with those characters."

    The first two episodes of Teacup are currently streaming on Peacock. Two episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays through Halloween.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    WhiteDevil69
    2d ago
    So why the name change wtf was wrong with stinger? The aliens better be cool,
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    ‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Preview: A Helicopter Crash Ruins Gabriela and Diego’s Wedding Mid-Ceremony
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    ‘RHOSLC’ Alum Jen Shah’s Prison Sentence Reduced for 2nd Time, Scheduled to be Released in 2027
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Is ‘Ready for Skin Removal’ After ‘Unbelievable’ Weight Loss
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    The 15 Best Horror Movies of All Time to Watch —  or Rewatch — This Halloween
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Tia Mowry Repurposed Wedding Ring From Cory Hardrict: ‘Makes Me Feel Like My Marriage Wasn’t a Waste’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    18 Loose Denim Pants Under $50 That Are More Flattering — and Comfortable — Than Skinny Jeans
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    Menendez Brothers Are ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ About Prison Release After New Hearing, Lawyer Says
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Matt James Hints Engagement Is ‘Next Step’ With Rachael Kirkconnell — As Soon as They Pick Out Ring
    Us Weekly8 hours ago
    TikToker Taylor Rousseau Grigg Laid to Rest, Husband Cameron Calls Funeral ‘Beautiful’
    Us Weekly8 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Tarek El Moussa ‘Never Ever in My Life’ Pictured He’d Film Show With Wife Heather and Ex Christina
    Us Weekly6 hours ago
    ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Fans Notice Jen Affleck Ditched Wedding Ring After Zac Drama
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Mark Harmon Is ‘There to Help’ Behind the Camera as Producer for New ‘NCIS’ Prequel
    Us Weekly4 hours ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Professional Alpine Climber Michael Gardner Dead at 32 After Fall Off Mountain in Nepal
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    I’m 5’3” — These Are the 17 Best (and Chicest) Fall Long Skirts I’ve Found on Internet for Petites
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Trump’s Tirade: Full Transcript of His Attacks on Howard Stern and Whoopi Goldberg After Positive Harris Interviews
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    14 Loose Rich Mom Fall Sweaters That are Seriously Slimming — Starting at $30 on Amazon
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy