    I’m Obsessing Over This Dentist-Developed Whitening Kit That Doesn’t Cause Sensitivity — And It’s 40% Off

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqGz0_0w1eP0PX00

    Anyone who knows me knows that I have ultra-sensitive teeth — like, two root canals before adulthood-level sensitive. Even though I love the taste of ice cream, coffee, hot soup and citrus fruits, my teeth aren't shy about letting me know their feelings. To be fair, my sensitivity has gotten much better after discovering that I do, in fact, have sensitive teeth, thereby allowing me to use products designed for me ; that said, a few days without Sensodyne means a diet of bland, room-temperature foods with little to no crunch.

    21 Expensive-Looking Free People Pieces You’d Never Expect to Find on Amazon — Starting at Just $16

    It's a well-known fact that whitening your teeth can cause sensitivity, so I've always assumed whitening is off-limits for me — especially the kits. Whitening kits, pens and strips are notorious for damaging tooth enamel and irritating gums. But I found a dentist-developed brand designed for sensitive teeth and a kit that not only whitens, but strengthens teeth, too!

    See it!

    This whitening kit contains an LED whitening device and a whitening serum that uses potassium nitrate to protect teeth from sensitivity. Made without bleach or harsh chemicals, the serum contains hydroxyapatite, carbamide and hydrogen peroxide, ingredients that rebuild enamel and completely erase stains. It's all in the science!

    Get the Snow Diamond Teeth Whitening Kit for $59 (originally $99) at Snow!

    Nano-hydroxyapatite, a form of calcium, is a non-toxic and clinically proven alternative to fluoride that remineralizes teeth, naturally whitens enamel and reduces sensitivity — big green flags if you ask me! The LED mouthpiece uses the same blue light technology that many dental offices use, activating the serum and accelerating the stain-lifting process. I noticed a brighter smile after just a few uses!

    Designed to whiten teeth up to eight shades in 21 days, the kit contains enough serum for 25 treatments . A treatment takes only about 15 minutes and doesn't leave a funky taste or tingly feel like many other whitening treatments do. Simply brush your teeth, apply the Snow serum to the front of each tooth and place the mouthpiece in your mouth. Let it sit for nine to 30 minutes and you're good to go!

    See it!

    The brand recommends doing treatments every day for 21 days or until desired results are reached, then using the kit for touch-ups as needed. If you do encounter sensitivity along the way, you can pause for a day or two before resuming the treatment. According to reviewers, it's gentle yet very effective. "I have been wanting to whiten for 12 years," one writes, "but couldn't find anything with no sensitivity that actually worked. This works and I have very very sensitive teeth."

    Another reviewer, this one a dental hygienist, ordered a few of these kits for family gifts; given the rave reviews, they plan on ordering more as gifts! The holiday season is just around the corner. What better gift for everyone on your list than a pearly white smile?

    Get the Snow Diamond Teeth Whitening Kit for $59 (originally $99) at Snow!

    I’ve Already Gotten Ten Compliments on This Flattering Cashmere-Looking Sweater on Amazon — Get It for Under $20

    Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

