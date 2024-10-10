Open in App
    Meghan Markle’s $1,325 Sweater is a Fall Rich-Mom Essential — a Lookalike for Just $23

    By Olivia Hanson,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruCcf_0w1bS0It00

    The ultimate celebrity rich mom, Meghan Markle is showing Us how to nail transitional weather style — with a chic knitted sweater !

    The American Riviera Orchard founder was first seen in a knitted short sleeve Loro Piana sweater back in the spring of this year, proving how well it works in the changing seasons. Her look then, pairing it with a brown Loro Piana blazer, white Frame skinny jeans and Saint Laurent loafers, works just as good then as it does now, which is why we want to recreate the look. What doesn’t look good is its original $1,325 price tag, which is why we found a lookalike that’s now on sale for $23 on Amazon.

    See it!

    Get the Dokotoo Short Sleeve Lightweight Knit Sweater Blouse (Originally $33) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

    Exclusive! Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Perfumes in ‘Drew’ Mag on Us Weekly

    The Dokotoo Lightweight Knit Sweater Blouse looks exactly like something the Duchess of Sussex would have in her closet, just at a lower price point. It has a similar short sleeve design, intricate knit fabric, crew neckline and relaxed fit — perfect for a princess! It’s made of an acrylic and cotton fabric blend, which means that it's durable, soft and breathable. It comes in a similar beige color as hers, as well as several other options too, like black, green and pink as well.

    It’s also garnered up a solid collection of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers as well.

    One of those shoppers said that they “liked it so much,” that they “bought three more in different colors.”

    “These tops fit wonderfully,” they said. “Not too skimp, yet not oversized. They are just the right weight as well. The knit is open but not too see-through. The neckline sits perfectly, not too high or too low.”

    Though Markle wore it in the spring, her whole outfit is fantastic inspiration for the fall too — especially with dark brown being such a trend for jackets. But being a versatile find, it’ll go with so much more in your closet! It can pair with trousers and some flats for the office, a skirt and some heels for a casual lunch and even a pair of blue jeans and a denim jacket for fall festivities. Plus, it can be used for outfits year-round!

    This Blake Lively-Approved Hair Mask Is Just $20 at Target

    Do transitional weather right with the Markle-approved sweater top that’s on sale for 30% off on Amazon. Happy shopping!

    See it!

    See it: Dokotoo Short Sleeve Lightweight Knit Sweater Blouse (Originally $33) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

    Looking for something else? Explore more from Dokotoo here and more short sleeve sweaters here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

    This Cleansing Device Was Featured on ‘Emily in Paris’

    Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

    Comments / 22
    Regina Hill
    5h ago
    Yep, complain about paying for your own security, and wear a $1,325.00 (plus tax) causal sweater. Noting, that neither Meghan or her husband have any kind of steady job. Hello, King Charles, would you mind paying the bills?
    LS
    1d ago
    She gives prostitution a whole new meaning
    View all comments
