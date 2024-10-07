Open in App
    Chrissy Teigen Didn’t Know Her White Castle ‘Tramp Stamp’ Lasts 8 Days: ‘Oh My God’

    By Grace Riley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5Ovj_0vxxyoO600
    Chrissy Teigen

    Chrissy Teigen ’s sense of humor and love of food (temporarily) made its way to her back in tattoo form.

    Teigen, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 6, to laugh off a semi-permanent tattoo, which she got over the weekend. “I went to ChainFest, and I came home with this,” she said, pulling her nude latex skirt down to reveal her White Castle lower back tattoo. The ink featured the fast food’s logo surrounded by angel wings. “And then I found out it lasts for eight days,” Teigen said.

    “I have a White Castle lower back tattoo that lasts for eight days,” she reiterated, laughing. “Oh my God.”

    Elsewhere in the social media clip, Teigen demonstrated how “difficult” it was to move in her all-latex look , featuring a black bodysuit equipped with an open back and high-cut legs. She took a step back from the camera, attempting to stretch her see-through midi skirt.

    See Celebs’ Wildest and Craziest Tattoos of All Time: From Grimes to Machine Gun Kelly

    “What happens at @eatatchain fest stays at @eatatchain fest. Plus 8 days,” Teigen captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans laughed with the TV personality in the comments section.

    “It’s not a tramp stamp. It’s a chain stain,” husband John Legend quipped, as the official White Castle account added, “8 days to be reminded of the beautiful but fleeting time WC was in LA 🥲.” Teigen’s recipe account also commented, “Only it girls get it 🍔🖋️,” while more joked that they wished the artwork was “permanent.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNACB_0vxxyoO600
    Chrissy Teigen

    While her White Castle body art is semi-permanent, Teigen has a number of real tattoos on her body . She has an elephant drawing on her wrist, a butterfly drawn by her daughter Luna on her forearm and a dainty heart on her index finger. Teigen also has a matching tattoo with Legend, 45.

    Teigen’s arm features “John, Luna and Miles,” in cursive writing, honoring their 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son Miles, while Legend has “Chrissy, Luna and Miles” written on his arm. (The couple also share Esti, 21 months, and Wren, 16 months.)

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline

    At the ChainFest ViP event, Teigen exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about cooking with her family.

    “Luna definitely loves cooking. Miles, not so much,” she told Us , noting her son is “frustrating with eating” — unless it’s brownies.

    Teigen also said that she’s “constantly” trying out new recipes, and while she claims that she has “better instincts” at cooking than Legend does, the duo still use it as a way to spend time together.

    “John and I cook together a lot,” she continued. “[Our kids] tend to do better with eating if they see us make a meal, so we try to do it as often as we can.”

    With reporting by Lanae Brody

    Comments
    Add a Comment
    Esther Starr
    10h ago
    she is nasty 🤮🤢
    2442
    23h ago
    White Castle is nasty
    View all comments
