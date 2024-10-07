Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    The Dermalogica 2024 Advent Calendar Is Finally Here — Treat Yourself Before It’s Too Late

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUTqn_0vxtHrT600

    Skincare lovers, listen up! One of our favorite beauty brands, aka Dermalogica, just launched their iconic Advent calendar for 2024 . The calendar features 24 days of skincare goodies worth of over $500, but you pay $225. That's more than 50% off! We won't give away all the secrets, but you can count on finding three full-size, four travel-size and 17 luxury trial-size goodies inside this luxury Advent calendar. This is the best way to test Dermalogica's skincare bestsellers before committing to the full-size bottles.

    Act Fast! The Gilmore Girls Advent Calendar Is Back in Stock — For Now

    We're not the only ones to sing the praises of Dermalogica skincare. Among the brand's long list of fans are Selena Gomez and Courteney Cox . Last year, Cox posted on Instagram about how Dermalogica's Stabilizing Repair Cream is “a true game changer” for her skin. Luckily, it’s one of the 24 beauty items featured in the Advent calendar, along with the Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque and Special Cleansing Gel — just to name a few exciting products inside. Anyone who wants brighter, smoother skin is going to be delighted to open each little box. It's quite literally the gift that keeps on giving!

    Shop the Dermalogica Advent Calendar 2024 for $225 on Amazon!

    See it!

    Considering you score $500 worth of skincare for around $200, this Advent calendar is our little secret for achieving glowing skin just in time for the holidays. The best part? These products will last well into the new year. Though you're technically not supposed to open Advent calendars until December 1, we won't tell anyone if you treat yourself to some pre-holiday magic with the Dermalogica 2024 Advent calendar as soon as it arrives. This limited edition Advent calendar sells out fast. Don't hesitate to buy this for your skincare-obsessed loved ones — and don't forget to gift one to yourself!

    Looking for more beauty Advent calendars? We found a variety of holiday countdowns on Amazon you might be interested in instead. Check them all out, below.

    The Best Beauty Advent Calendars on Amazon

    15 Holiday Advent Calendars That You’ll Actually Enjoy

    Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This ‘Perfect’ Pair of Black Levi’s Is Over 40% Off on Amazon — But Only for a Few More Hours
    Us Weekly6 hours ago
    I’ve Already Gotten Ten Compliments on This Flattering Cashmere-Looking Sweater on Amazon — Get It for Under $20
    Us Weekly8 hours ago
    21 Expensive-Looking Free People Pieces You’d Never Expect to Find on Amazon — Starting at Just $16
    Us Weekly6 hours ago
    11 Comfortable Sneakers That You Can Snag On Sale During Amazon Prime Day
    Us Weekly6 hours ago
    Turn Back the Clock Naturally This Prime Day With This All-Natural Age-Defying Skincare Brand
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Inside ‘Big Brother’ Alum Tommy Bracco’s Joint Bachelor Party With Fiance Joey
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    DWTS’ Brandon Armstrong Reacts to Gene Simmons Saying Chandler Kinney ‘Fogged Up’ His Glasses
    Us Weekly7 hours ago
    Jennifer Lopez Gives 1st Interview After Ben Affleck Divorce: ‘My Whole F—ing World Exploded’
    Us Weekly6 hours ago
    I Just Added This Cozy, Two-Piece Set to My Fall Wardrobe
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose Says ‘Brave’ Daughter Bobbie, 14, Remains in ICU With ‘Stressful’ Health Scare
    Us Weekly22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    ‘DWTS’ Season 33 Stars React to Ilona Maher’s ‘Vulnerable’ Moment During ‘Hair Metal’ Night
    Us Weekly8 hours ago
    Rachel Zegler Says Backlash to Her ‘Snow White’ Reboot Made Her ‘Sad’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    The Flaming Lips Drummer Steven Drozd’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Is Missing: ‘We Don’t Know What to Do’
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Says ‘DWTS Has Been Trying to Get Him on the Show ‘For Years’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Bethenny Frankel Calls These Pads “The Best Exfoliating Peel” She’s “Ever Used”
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson24 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    I Wore Sneakers From an Emily Ratajkowski-Loved Brand for More Than 12 Hours and They Didn’t Hurt My Feet
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Erik and Lyle Menendez Break Silence About Murder Case After More Than 3 Decades: Biggest Bombshells
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    The Our Place Prime Day Deals We’re Adding to Our Carts ASAP
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Apologizes for Profanity-Laced Outburst: ‘Not Who I Am’
    Us Weekly3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy