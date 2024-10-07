Southern Charm’s Ms. Patricia Reveals Butler Michael Kelcourse Has Suffered Another Stroke

Ms Patricia and Butler Michael

Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul revealed that her butler Michael Kelcourse has suffered another stroke.

“I am very sad to share that Michael has had another stroke,” Altschul, 83, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 7. “I am told that while he cannot read messages on his phone or Instagram, he can receive cards. His birthday is October 13th and it would be so nice if his fans would send him a card.”

Altschul shared a mailing address for Kelcourse, 68, who is staying at a senior living facility in Sarasota, Florida. “We are sure he would love to receive your birthday and well wishes,” the Southern Charm star wrote. “I know he means so much to so many of you.”

Kelcourse previously suffered an acute spinal stroke in February 2021. Altschul shared an update on Michael’s health one year later while speaking on the Southern Charm panel at BravoCon 2022, per People . At the time, Altschul revealed that Kelcourse had been paralyzed from the chest down.

Everything to Know About ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10: Who Is Returning, When It Premieres, More

“I sent him to the Shepherd Center, which is the foremost center for spinal cord strokes,” she said at the time. “They rehabilitated him to the point where he can drive a van. He's living in an assisted living care facility with nurses, which he requires. He's in Sarasota, Florida, close with family, so they're there to take care of him on a daily basis."

She added that Kelcourse, who became a fan favorite of the series, has “a wonderful attitude,” and encouraged fans to reach out to him via Instagram. “That would be really nice,” she said, noting how much Kelcourse “loves Southern Charm , loves his fans.”

“He used to stand out in the front of my house making up chores to do because I have fans around my house all the time,” she continued. “He loved to give garden tours and take pictures — so send him a message, that would be really nice."

‘Southern Charm’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Shep Rose, Craig Conover and More Stars’ Love Lives

Southern Charm premiered on Bravo in 2014 and Kelcourse appeared in several episodes as Altschul’s butler, performing duties such as serving champagne to guests and acting as Altschul’s chaperone around Charleston, South Carolina. He had worked for the Southern Charm star for two decades before his first stroke in 2021.

"He's devoted to mom," Whitney Sudler-Smith , Altschul’s son and the creator of Southern Charm, told Bravo's The Daily Dish of Kelcourse in 2018. "He's the nicest guy in the world. He's invaluable to my mom because he helps with her coterie of animals."