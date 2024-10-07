Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    Southern Charm’s Ms. Patricia Reveals Butler Michael Kelcourse Has Suffered Another Stroke

    By Emily Zogbi,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDT8n_0vxrTxlY00
    Ms Patricia and Butler Michael

    Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul revealed that her butler Michael Kelcourse has suffered another stroke.

    “I am very sad to share that Michael has had another stroke,” Altschul, 83, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 7. “I am told that while he cannot read messages on his phone or Instagram, he can receive cards. His birthday is October 13th and it would be so nice if his fans would send him a card.”

    Altschul shared a mailing address for Kelcourse, 68, who is staying at a senior living facility in Sarasota, Florida. “We are sure he would love to receive your birthday and well wishes,” the Southern Charm star wrote. “I know he means so much to so many of you.”

    Kelcourse previously suffered an acute spinal stroke in February 2021. Altschul shared an update on Michael’s health one year later while speaking on the Southern Charm panel at BravoCon 2022, per People . At the time, Altschul revealed that Kelcourse had been paralyzed from the chest down.

    Everything to Know About ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10: Who Is Returning, When It Premieres, More

    “I sent him to the Shepherd Center, which is the foremost center for spinal cord strokes,” she said at the time. “They rehabilitated him to the point where he can drive a van. He's living in an assisted living care facility with nurses, which he requires. He's in Sarasota, Florida, close with family, so they're there to take care of him on a daily basis."

    She added that Kelcourse, who became a fan favorite of the series, has “a wonderful attitude,” and encouraged fans to reach out to him via Instagram. “That would be really nice,” she said, noting how much Kelcourse “loves Southern Charm , loves his fans.”

    “He used to stand out in the front of my house making up chores to do because I have fans around my house all the time,” she continued. “He loved to give garden tours and take pictures — so send him a message, that would be really nice."

    ‘Southern Charm’ Cast’s Dating History: Inside Shep Rose, Craig Conover and More Stars’ Love Lives

    Southern Charm premiered on Bravo in 2014 and Kelcourse appeared in several episodes as Altschul’s butler, performing duties such as serving champagne to guests and acting as Altschul’s chaperone around Charleston, South Carolina. He had worked for the Southern Charm star for two decades before his first stroke in 2021.

    "He's devoted to mom," Whitney Sudler-Smith , Altschul’s son and the creator of Southern Charm, told Bravo's The Daily Dish of Kelcourse in 2018. "He's the nicest guy in the world. He's invaluable to my mom because he helps with her coterie of animals."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 7
    Add a Comment
    Rebecca Brooks
    17h ago
    Prayers!🙏🙏
    Becka
    20h ago
    Sending prayers for him, what a beautiful person and such a joy to watch on Southern Charm. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻Would love to send a card, anyone know how to get the address?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul Shares Heartbreaking Update About Former Butler Michael Kelcourse
    tvinsider.com1 day ago
    Cameron Grigg Vows to ‘Finally Finish’ Couple’s Travel Scrapbook After Wife Taylor Grigg’s Death
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Barron Trump Leaves Dad Donald 'Infuriated' By His Joint Habit With Melania: 'He Has No Idea What They're Saying'
    Business Times1 day ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Get a Close-Up Look at Olivia Flowers' "Dream Ring" from Fiancé Alex Williams (PHOTO)
    bravotv.com2 days ago
    Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
    shefinds6 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes shakes his head in disbelief after Travis Kelce ignores Chiefs-Saints play instructions
    The US Sun21 hours ago
    Melania Trump says the Obamas didn't give her enough time to renovate the White House
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown Seemingly Calls Dad Kody a ‘Snake’ After He Slammed Her for Gossiping
    In Touch Weekly1 day ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com4 days ago
    Kyle Richards Made an Unfortunate Discovery at Her Home: "I'm Not Happy"
    bravotv.com3 days ago
    Aesha Scott Launches New Career After Below Deck Med Season 9: "It Was Time"
    bravotv.com1 day ago
    ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Exclusive Clip: Daisy Kelliher’s Jaw Drops After Learning Chef Cloyce Martin Is Only 22 Years Old
    Decider.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    ‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
    wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
    Collin Gosselin Reveals He'd Consider 'Reconnecting' With Mom Kate If She 'Comes Forward With the Truth' About Alleged Abuse
    OK Magazine18 hours ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic5 days ago
    'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Hilariously Mocks Ex Kody Brown
    Collider1 day ago
    Top 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Struggle with Staying Faithful
    Capital Chronicles2 days ago
    Melania Trump breaks silence over rumors Barron is autistic
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
    thenerdstash.com5 days ago
    Kendra Wilkinson Shares Rare Update on Her Kids Hank and Alijah
    E! News10 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent5 days ago
    Jennifer Hudson's boyfriend Common drops marriage bomb on her show: 'A man knows what he wants'
    HELLO5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Meteorologist Breaks Down on Live TV Over Hurricane Milton's Power: 'I Apologize — This Is Just Horrific'
    People1 day ago
    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Filmed Inappropriate Tapes With 3 Different A-List Celebs, Lawyer Claims
    suggest.com3 days ago
    Teresa Giudice celebrates ‘beautiful’ daughter Gabriella’s 20th birthday during trip to University of Michigan
    Page Six2 days ago
    Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Sports Britney Spears Red Leather Bodysuit for Chiefs ‘MNF’ Game
    suggest.com1 day ago
    Missing Montana woman's phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat hours after vanishing
    The Mirror US1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy