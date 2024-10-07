TikTok’s Taylor Rousseau Grigg Was ‘Fighting for Life Everyday’ Before Her Death

Taylor Rousseau Grigg

TikTok star Taylor Rousseau Grigg tearfully described the pain she was in months before her unexpected death .

“A girl said that I just looked like the life has been drained out of me. Honestly, for a time there, that’s true,” Taylor said in a TikTok video posted on August 8. “I feel like I’m fighting for life everyday. When I didn’t necessarily know what was wrong with me, I’d be in bed in pain just wishing to be dead because I just wanted it to end and I don’t necessarily feel that way now.”

While holding back tears, the social media star expressed her belief that she was too young to be in so much discomfort.

“It just sucks because I’m 24 years old,” she said. “I should be in my prime. I should be able to walk to the mailbox or run and those are just things I can’t really do right now.”

On Saturday, October 5, Taylor’s husband , Cameron Grigg , confirmed her death in a lengthy Instagram message, noting that it was “so sudden and unexpected.” She was 25 years old.

“This past year, Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime,” he wrote. “And in spite of that, she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her.”

Cameron, who married the influencer in August 2023, did not confirm Taylor’s cause of death.

In a TikTok video from August, Taylor explained that she got sick shortly after marrying her husband. It wasn’t until a year later when she started getting answers.

“I barely found out what was wrong with me, so I was just struggling that whole time feeling like I was going to die,” she said. “That’s exactly what I told Cameron the other day. It just feels like I have to fight for life, to live every single day. And that’s hard on somebody and obviously, that shows when I’m filming.”

When responding to fans who thought she looked unhappy, Taylor explained that she was “maybe unhappy with the circumstances that my body is in.”

She assured fans, however, that her husband has been nothing but supportive during her health issues.

“Cameron is the best thing that ever happened to me,” she said. “He dug me out of the hole that I was in. He carried me and is still carrying me and has for a while. He’s a great husband and a great guy. If he was making me unhappy, I would have left.”

Since Taylor’s death, Cameron has launched a GoFundMe page and announced he is working on holding a benefit in his wife’s honor.