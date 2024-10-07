Philosophy’s New Retinol Face Cream Is Bound to Sell Out

One of our favorite, tried-and-true skincare brands, aka Philosophy, is back with another science-backed formula! This time it's a brand new anti-aging face and neck cream featuring ceramides and best of all, patented retinol. The new product is the Ultimate Miracle Worker Face and Neck Cream designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while gently exfoliating skin with active ingredients including glycolic acid and retinol. We have a feeling this new retinol cream is going to sell out quick — especially ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day sale happening October 8-9. Here's everything we know about Philosophy's latest launch.

I discovered the product while browsing social media when I saw a seriously spooky Instagram ad for Philosophy's new face cream featuring actress Sarah Michelle Gellar . In the spooky ad, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress is reading alone in a darkly lit living room when she hears a strange noise. Suspenseful music plays as she ascends the stairs to investigate. With a trembling hand, she opens the bathroom door and belts out a signature scream — only to find a tub of Philosophy's newest anti-aging cream . "Oh, this isn't a scary movie," Gellar says. "It's only retinol."

The intent of the social media ad is to address fears surrounding retinol. While retinol is a natural form of vitamin A used in anti-aging skin care, it can sound scary since it's considered an exfoliator that can cause redness and irritation when it's not used properly. With this new campaign, Philosophy seeks to dispel those fears. Their patented retinol diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while the thick, moisturizing formula simultaneously hydrates skin to achieve a glowing complexion. Who doesn't like the sound of that?

Most importantly, this dermatologist-tested formula is suitable for sensitive skin. The cream is packed with ceramides and peptides to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier. We love that it's meant for both the face and the neck — an oft neglected area that's one of the first to show signs of aging. A one-and-done face cream that replaces multiple steps in our skin care routine is always a winner!

The initial reviews are glowing: "This jar of face and neck cream hits all the marks needed for an excellent addition to any skin care routine," adds one five-star reviewer . "After using over the last week, I'm certain my skin is tighter and losing some of its wrinkles. It's clearly retaining more moisture and feels less dry than normal for this time of year. I'm looking forward to continuing use and avoiding the dreaded dryness of winter. Based on my first week, I'm convinced my skin is looking and feeling younger."

Another five-star reviewer raves, "It made a visible difference in my skin, and it appeared firmer and stronger the next day. It's also cruelty-free and has clean ingredients, which is something that's important to me."

Winter is quickly approaching, and it's the perfect time to add a luxe face cream to your evening routine. Or get a tub as a gift for the skincare-lover in your life! The moisturizing formula addresses signs of aging, including the decline of collagen, dryness and dullness. If you want to wake up to plumper, smoother and brighter skin, give the Ultimate Miracle Worker a shot — and skip the morning scaries. This new launch is bound to sell out, so scoop it up quick before it's too late!

