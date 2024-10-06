This Gisele Bundchen-Approved Water Bottle Is Secretly an Amazon Bestseller

When it comes to being active and on the go, staying hydrated is a must — seriously! Whether you’re running errands or keeping up with your kids on the weekend, grabbing a water bottle on your way out the door can make sure you stay healthy. Gisele Bundchen , the Brazilian fashion model, is beautiful, and her latest look proves her affinity for keeping her fluid intake up!

This Owala stainless steel tumbler is perfect for keeping drinks hot or cold. It features a BPA and phthalate-free steel material and has double insulation to keep your drinks at temperature for a long time. Also, it comes with a removable, reusable straw.

Last month, Bündchen was spotted while out and about looking casual chic in a tank top, leggings and flip-flops. The star of her look — for Us — was her bright water bottle. We love this bottle — and we found it for $28 at Amazon!

Get the Owala Stainless Steel Triple Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler for $25 (was $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but may be subject to change.

We love how durable and simple this cup is. It can handle any drink, and it’s an affordable bottle option. Further, it comes in eight colors and has over 3k five-star reviews with a 4.8-star rating.

While reviewing and gushing over this water bottle , one Amazon reviewer said , “It keeps ice cold for hours and holds just the right amount of water to keep me hydrated without constantly needing to refill. Easy to use with or without straw and fits in my cup holder.”

I Can’t Get Enough of This Bestselling Water Bottle Dubbed the ‘Perfect Thirst Quencher’

Another reviewer noted , “It's a great tumbler. It doesn't leak, has a good straw, is easy to clean, and keeps things cold all day. I really like it.”

Furthermore, keeping your drinks cold or hot is essential — especially when you’re super busy. If you need a new tumbler to replace your tried and true option, this Gisele Bundchen-approved alternative could do the trick!

