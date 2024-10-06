Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Us Weekly

    This Gisele Bundchen-Approved Water Bottle Is Secretly an Amazon Bestseller

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DC3O_0vwNV8DR00

    When it comes to being active and on the go, staying hydrated is a must — seriously! Whether you’re running errands or keeping up with your kids on the weekend, grabbing a water bottle on your way out the door can make sure you stay healthy. Gisele Bundchen , the Brazilian fashion model, is beautiful, and her latest look proves her affinity for keeping her fluid intake up!

    This Owala stainless steel tumbler is perfect for keeping drinks hot or cold. It features a BPA and phthalate-free steel material and has double insulation to keep your drinks at temperature for a long time. Also, it comes with a removable, reusable straw.

    Last month, Bündchen was spotted while out and about looking casual chic in a tank top, leggings and flip-flops. The star of her look — for Us — was her bright water bottle. We love this bottle — and we found it for $28 at Amazon!

    See it!

    Get the Owala Stainless Steel Triple Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler for $25 (was $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but may be subject to change.

    We love how durable and simple this cup is. It can handle any drink, and it’s an affordable bottle option. Further, it comes in eight colors and has over 3k five-star reviews with a 4.8-star rating.

    While reviewing and gushing over this water bottle , one Amazon reviewer said , “It keeps ice cold for hours and holds just the right amount of water to keep me hydrated without constantly needing to refill. Easy to use with or without straw and fits in my cup holder.”

    I Can’t Get Enough of This Bestselling Water Bottle Dubbed the ‘Perfect Thirst Quencher’

    Another reviewer noted , “It's a great tumbler. It doesn't leak, has a good straw, is easy to clean, and keeps things cold all day. I really like it.”

    Furthermore, keeping your drinks cold or hot is essential — especially when you’re super busy. If you need a new tumbler to replace your tried and true option, this Gisele Bundchen-approved alternative could do the trick!

    Get the Owala Stainless Steel Triple Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler for $25 (was $28) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but may be subject to change.

    Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Owala here , and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

    I Can’t Get Enough of This Bestselling Water Bottle Dubbed the ‘Perfect Thirst Quencher’

    Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This #1 Amazon Bestselling Striped Sweatshirt Gives Off Majorly Fun Fall Vibes — Just $16
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    17 Amazon Tops That Look Like They’re From a High-End Fashion Boutique — All Under $30
    Us Weekly13 hours ago
    Philosophy’s New Retinol Face Cream Is Bound to Sell Out
    Us Weekly19 hours ago
    Shoppers Say These ‘Perfect’ Jeans Are ‘As Comfortable As Leggings’
    Us Weekly3 days ago
    Katie Holmes’ Comfy-Chic Sweatpants Are $128, But We Found a $20 Lookalike
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Breaks Protocol, Reveals 14 Million Votes Were Received for 1st Elimination
    Us Weekly19 hours ago
    Eva Longoria’s 6-Year-Old Son Santiago Joins Her on Red Carpet in a Tiny Tux
    Us Weekly19 hours ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    I Just Added This Cozy, Two-Piece Set to My Fall Wardrobe
    Us Weekly21 hours ago
    Jennifer Lopez Effortlessly Served It-Girl Style in This Blake Lively-Worn Sneaker Brand
    Us Weekly3 hours ago
    12 Festive & Fun Mom Halloween Tops to Get in the Spooky Spirit
    Us Weekly22 hours ago
    The Flaming Lips Drummer Steven Drozd’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Is Missing: ‘We Don’t Know What to Do’
    Us Weekly7 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    DWTS’ Rylee Arnold Gushes Over ‘Sweet and Humble’ Mystery Man She’s Going on Dates With
    Us Weekly1 day ago
    Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Says ‘DWTS Has Been Trying to Get Him on the Show ‘For Years’
    Us Weekly16 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Richard Simmons’ Brother Reveals Star Was Buried in Workout Gear Under Regular Clothes
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    I Wore Sneakers From an Emily Ratajkowski-Loved Brand for More Than 12 Hours and They Didn’t Hurt My Feet
    Us Weekly16 hours ago
    Walker Hayes Makes Touring With His Wife, 6 Kids and 2 Dogs Look Easy: ‘Our Life Is Very Unique’
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today38 minutes ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    17 Rich Mom Capsule Wardrobe Pieces That Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day — up to 70% off!
    Us Weekly2 days ago
    4 Walmart Items That Would Make Great Christmas Gifts for New Retirees
    GOBankingRates1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Parties With Chariah Gordon After Chiefs Game, Photobombs Herself
    Us Weekly3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy