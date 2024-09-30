Open in App
    How Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete’s Marriage Defied the Odds After Son’s Autism Diagnosis

    By Mike Vulpo,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjSAQ_0vpIVtAz00
    Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peete

    Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete remain grateful for their unbreakable bond.

    Nearly 23 years after the couple first learned their son, RJ Peete, was diagnosed with autism, both parents are proud of navigating the highs and lows together .

    “The divorce rate when you have a child on the spectrum is over 60, 70 percent,” Rodney, 58, exclusively shared with Us Weekly at the HollyRod DesignCare Gala on Saturday, September 28 . “ For us to be together in this fight, you have to have both parents involved. There were moments where we didn't know if we were going to make it, but because of RJ and his bond and what we felt about him and what his struggle was, we stayed together.”

    Rodney hopes his love story with Holly, 60, reminds people of what’s possible.

    Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and More Celebrity Parents Share Inspiring Quotes on Raising Kids With Autism

    “You step back and go, ‘It's about him, not about us,’” he told Us at Rolling Greens Los Angeles. “You realize that life is more important when it comes to your child. We were able to do it, and we hope families can do it as well.”

    Holly and Rodney — who are also parents of Ryan, 26, Robinson, 22, and Roman, 19 — remember when RJ, 26, was first diagnosed with autism at age 3. At the time, a doctor shared a list of all of the things RJ would never be able to do, like learn to drive or hold meaningful employment.

    Now, RJ continues to defy expectations as he continues working with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a clubhouse attendant. And yes, he drives to Dodger Stadium too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHr5y_0vpIVtAz00

    “When I look at RJ’s journey, to go from all those ‘nevers’ to clinching the NL West as a Los Angeles Dodgers employee, it’s just a fantastic story,” Holly gushed while wearing a Frederick Anderson dress. “When he was hired, it just changed the trajectory of his life. For HollyRod Foundation, we want to get other RJs working in other situations where they can be supported.”

    While the couple gives major credit to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and past and present players including Mookie Betts , Freddie Freeman , Justin Turner and Joc Pederson , they hope other teams in MLB and other sports leagues take a cue from the boys in blue and give young adults on the spectrum a chance.

    “There's one never that I would like to share,” Holly said when speaking to other autism families. “Never ever let someone set limits on your child's future. That is so important. Never do that.”

    A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Ladies: Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete and More

    As the HollyRod Foundation marks 26 years of advocacy and support for the autism community, Holly and Rodney are blown away by the progress made in terms of awareness and education.

    They also hope to remind families that they are never alone.

    “This [nonprofit] gives people opportunities and resources and just the vision to say, ‘This is where you start. I got your back, and we're going to help you through this,’” Rodney said. “It's amazing that my beautiful bride has been the champion of all of that.”

